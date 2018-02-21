Radware's Transition To SaaS Model Looks Complete And Stealing Market Share From Competitors

Summary

Radware reported Q4 revenue up 13% year over year. The company also reported record deferred revenue - $148 million - up 22% year over year.

Reported revenue has been accelerating the last few quarters as the company's business model has more fully transitioned to a SaaS subscription model for its cloud and cybersecurity software solutions.

The company has a rock-solid balance sheet comprised of $344 million cash and no debt.

Radware's win rate appears to be accelerating, helped by OEM channel partner relationships with Cisco, Nokia, and Checkpoint Software.