Radware's Transition To SaaS Model Looks Complete And Stealing Market Share From Competitors
Radware reported Q4 revenue up 13% year over year. The company also reported record deferred revenue - $148 million - up 22% year over year.
Reported revenue has been accelerating the last few quarters as the company's business model has more fully transitioned to a SaaS subscription model for its cloud and cybersecurity software solutions.
The company has a rock-solid balance sheet comprised of $344 million cash and no debt.
Radware's win rate appears to be accelerating, helped by OEM channel partner relationships with Cisco, Nokia, and Checkpoint Software.