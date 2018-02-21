'Mini-Crat' Profile Of Hillenbrand Industries: A Gem Of A Company

What is a “minicrat?” I’m glad you asked. No, it’s not a new diabolical plot hatched by Dr. Evil. It’s like a dividend aristocrat… only smaller. These are small and mid-cap companies that have raised their dividend for at least 10 years.

Hillenbrand Industries (HI) is one of 6 "mini-crat" diversified machinery companies. Among those, they are the cheapest on a PE and forward PE basis while having the second highest dividend. (The mini-crat designation is entirely mine; it's not recognized by the market. Therefore, there is no discernable explanation as to why HI is trading a cheal levels relative to the other six companies). Among the broader group of 69 diversified machinery companies, they rank 32nd in market capitalization ($2.9 billion), 20th in current PE (23.88), 26th in forward PE (17.56), and 16th in dividend yield (1.81%).

The diversified machinery group is flat for the year:

Hillenbrand has two divisions.

1.) Batesville, which sells products and services for the "death care" industry. According to their latest 10-K, "Batesville-branded products include: burial caskets; cremation caskets and urns; selection room display fixturing for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and web-based technology applications that include funeral planning, website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes."

2.) A process equipment group, that has five further subdivisions of products. These products are usually custom made, so HI has little inventory to deal with. And, a wide variety of industries use the company's products, so they're not locked into the economic cycle of any one economic sector.

Here's a breakdown of their sales from their latest 10-K:

In the last three years, the Batesville division's sales have declined about 7% while the process equipment group's sales are up 3.5%. Over that same period, the Batesville's divisions percent of overall revenue has decreased by 3%; it is now 35%.

Let's turn to their financials, starting with their balance sheet:



The purpose of liquidity ratios is to determine how well a company can withstand an almost instantaneous credit call -- that is, for whatever reason, all the company's creditors say, "pay me, now," and the company is forced to come up with the cash. The current ratio -- which is current assets/current liabilities -- is the most realistic measure of what would actually happen. It assumes the company has about 1-year (which is the longest life-span for an asset to be "current" according to basic accounting principles) to liquidate all assets and pay creditors. The other ratios slowly eliminate various short-term assets from the calculation in the order of difficulty to liquidate, until all we're left with is cash. For example, the quick ratio eliminates everything except inventory, AR, and cash while the acid ratio eliminates inventory from the calculation. What we're doing is seeing how the company could withstand an increasingly severe credit event. But in reality, creditors will work with the debtor over a period of time to get their money, making the current ratio the most realistic measure.

Secondly, we use ratio analysis of AR and inventory to see if either is rising relative to assets to determine if the company is losing control of its internal processes. If AR rises sharply, it could indicate the company is too much credit get sales while a sharp rise in inventory could indicate slowing demand.

There are three key observations. First, their current ratio is above 1, which should satisfy conservative investors. While the other liquidity ratios are below 1, readings for all three above the all-important 1 level are "icing on the cake." Second, the company has a firm grip on AR; which have maintained a constant ratio relative to assets over the last 5 years. Third, the company is controlling their inventory costs as well.

Their income statement is just as impressive:

Unfortunately, they had two down years of revenue growth. However, during the last five years, all three income statement margins have increased. There's been a slight uptick in the days of receivables, but that is countered by the drop in the days of inventory number. Like the balance sheet, this shows that management is controlling costs effectively.

Third, we have the cash flow statement:

Dividend investors will be pleased to see the payout ratio is below 50% for the last four years. They have fluctuated between issuing and retiring debt. Most importantly, they issue debt for acquisitions and then pay off debt in non-acquisition years. Finally, the only time they've had a negative operating-investing cash flow number is when they acquire another company. The cash flow numbers are a banker's dream

Finally, we have a great chart:

After rallying in mid-November, the stock has consolidated gains. Now they are poised for an upside break-out with an MACD that has plenty of room to rally.

The numbers show that management is very good. And the chart says this is the time to enter a trade if you're interested. This is a stock to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.