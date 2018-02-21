A few days ago, I was notified that a long-time friend of mine finally lost her lifelong fight with diabetes and passed away. This has kept Danish pharmaceutical Novo Nordisk (NVO) at the forefront of my mind as this is one of the firms specializing in treating this horrible disease. Lately however, the firm has expanded from merely treating it to trying to prevent it by attacking one of its root causes, obesity.

Obesity Statistics

It should come as no surprise that one of the biggest health problems facing America today is obesity. According to the State of Obesity, more than 35% are obese in five states, 30% in 25 states, and 25% in 46 states. There are only four states in which less than 25% of adults are obese.

Source: State of Obesity

This is a problem that has been growing much more prevalent over the past generation.

Source: State of Obesity

While there are certainly a few reasons for the sharp increase in obesity rates, there are two that are likely primary causes. The first of these is an increasing lack of physical activity. In past generations, Americans as a whole had more physical jobs than today. But with the decline in manufacturing and evolution into a service economy, Americans spend much of their working hours sitting in front of a computer screen instead of physically moving around a factory floor. In addition, Americans spend an increasing portion of their recreational time doing non-physical activities such as watching television or utilizing various electronic devices. Anecdotally, I virtually never see any of my neighbors outside in the upper middle-class suburb where I live. The second reason for the increasing obesity rate is diet. The average diet consists of a sizable amount of pre-cooked processed foods that are nowhere near as healthy as the cooked-from-scratch meals that our parents and grandparents ate. When combined with a lack of physical activity, this is a recipe for obesity.

There are numerous health problems that can be directly caused by obesity. According to WebMD, being obese makes a person more at risk of developing these conditions:

Heart disease

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Some cancers

Gallbladder disease and gallstones

Osteoarthritis

Gout

Breathing Problems

Obesity Treatments

Given these health problems associated with diabetes, it should come as no surprise that there is a growing market for solutions meant to help people improve their health. This includes things such as diets and weight loss foods, devices such as Apple's (AAPL) iWatch and other fitness trackers, and weight loss drugs. One of the newest entries on the list is Novo Nordisk's Saxenda.

Saxenda is an interesting product that has its roots in the company's GLP-1 analogue liraglutide (Victoza) that's used for treatment of type-2 diabetes. As I explained in a previous article on Novo Nordisk, it was discovered fairly early on that one of the more prevalent side effects of Victoza was weight loss. The pharmaceutical company used this fact and reformulated Victoza for use as a weight management drug. With that said, Saxenda is not actually a weight loss drug as such but is intended for use as part of a weight management program for chronically obese individuals. Along with a refined diet and exercise program, it has been shown to help these individuals reduce their weight and keep it off.

Market Opportunities

Although Saxenda is relatively new to the market, there's already evidence that the product is becoming popular for patient treatment. This chart shows Saxenda's value market share of each market in which it has launched and how long it took to achieve that share:

Source: Novo Nordisk

As shown here, Saxenda has become quite a popular medication for the treatment of chronic obesity in most of the markets in which it has launched and accomplished it in relatively short order (30 months is only two and a half years, after all). As might be expected, the United States, with its already discussed obesity problem, is by far the biggest market for Saxenda.

Source: Novo Nordisk

Even with this rapid sales growth, there's still considerable room for growth. This is due to the fact that despite the high level of obesity in the United States, the market for obesity care in the United States is still relatively small at only $700 million. Fortunately, there are some reasons to believe that the obesity care market will grow considerably in the United States going forward.

The primary reason to expect the market to grow going forward is the sheer size of it. As I already mentioned, all but four states have a population in which more than 25% of adults are obese. It is a total of approximately 95 million adults. Unfortunately, currently only 40% of these people have access to obesity management medicines through their healthcare plans. The rest would have to either purchase it out of pocket or go without, with the second choice being the default option for most people. Novo Nordisk, among other pharmaceutical firms, has sought to change this by lobbying members of Congress to support the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, which has been introduced in Congress a few times over the past few years, most recently in 2017. This bill would provide coverage for medications designed for weight loss management under Medicare Part D, which would clearly include Saxenda. If this bill or a similar one passes, it would open up a large segment of the potential markt to Saxenda and result in profit growth for Novo Nordisk.

There are reasons to expect that this bill will pass or that the United States and other nations will take steps to improve the treatment of obesity. The reason for optimism is costs. Globally, there are approximately 650 million people who struggle with obesity and the costs of treating health conditions related to this obesity are approximately $800 billion annually ($550 billion in the United States alone). By 2025, the number of obese people globally is expected to grow to approximately one billion with total treatment costs of approximately $1.2 trillion.

Source: World Obesity Federation, Novo Nordisk

Governments all around the world have been struggling with their finances for several years now (and most healthcare services in the developed world are financed directly or indirectly by governments), so it seems logical to assume that they would act to improve and increase the use of obesity management drugs such as Saxenda rather than pay the much higher costs of treating the aforementioned conditions linked to obesity.

Conclusion

In the past, I have argued that Novo Nordisk will benefit from the obesity epidemic due to its diabetes care products as type-2 diabetes is directly linked to obesity. Now, the company looks to gain a second benefit from the obesity epidemic as it moves to combat obesity directly through the use of its weight management drug. While the market is still smaller in the United States than it would otherwise be due to a lack of healthcare coverage, this situation is facing mounting pressure to improve so it seems logical that we will see this portion of the potential market open up in short order, further increasing Novo Nordisk's customer base.