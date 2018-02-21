Dominion Energy: Top Shelf
About: Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), Includes: AEP, ED
by: Ray Merola
Summary
After a long period of relative overvaluation, Utility stocks are finally "coming in."
The time to consider gradual sector rotation is when a sector is out-of-favor.
Three best-of-breed large-cap utility stocks are considered here: Con Ed, American Electric Power, and Dominion.
I favor Dominion Energy. Find out why below.
A December-to-February 15% correction helped bring many of the Utility stocks back to earth.
A glance at the SPDR Select Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) drives home the point:
Courtesy of bigscharts.marketwatch.com
The downdraft looks