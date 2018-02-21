Long Ideas | Utilities  | Editors' Picks

Dominion Energy: Top Shelf

About: Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), Includes: AEP, ED
by: Ray Merola
Ray Merola
Summary

After a long period of relative overvaluation, Utility stocks are finally "coming in."

The time to consider gradual sector rotation is when a sector is out-of-favor.

Three best-of-breed large-cap utility stocks are considered here: Con Ed, American Electric Power, and Dominion.

I favor Dominion Energy. Find out why below.

A December-to-February 15% correction helped bring many of the Utility stocks back to earth.

A glance at the SPDR Select Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) drives home the point:

Courtesy of bigscharts.marketwatch.com

The downdraft looks