Is The Rally Over For Crude?

In this report, we discuss three crude oil charts: the OPEX Price magnet chart, the weekly chart and the daily chart. If crude oil can establish a higher high, then it will likely continue its upward advance. Even if crude oil corrects back to the $55 range, it will remain in its weekly uptrend channel.

Crude Oil OPEX Price Magnets

The graph below shows futures settlement prices vs. the calculated OPEX Price Magnets. In mid-February, the crude oil futures price recently corrected to a level where the options “delta” and “gamma” became neutral for February, March and April.

Nevertheless, the Price Magnet for the May 17, 2018, option expiration is currently 10% divergent from the futures price. The total value of the calls on this date is almost $1.2 billion more than the value of the puts, and the put/call ratio is near 1.0. This means that there are considerably more calls in-the-money at the moment than puts for the May expiration. The buyers of these calls would most likely be price speculators and/or oil consumers (e.g. petroleum refiners).

While we don’t consider these Price Magnets to be a “forecast,” we also will not be surprised to see range-bound action for crude for the next month or so, which includes another decline into the mid $50s by May.

Crude Oil Weekly Chart

Crude oil is clearly in a weekly uptrend which began in early 2016. After pushing above its 2015 high, crude oil stalled at the 50% retracement from its 2014 high to its 2016 low. We see solid support near the $57/bbl level, where we see both the 38.2% retracement, and the 200-week moving average. A pullback to the $55 level by May would not invalidate this weekly uptrend.

On the daily chart, crude oil also is clearly in an uptrend, even after experiencing a healthy correction that began in early February. Crude oil fell to the low $58/bbl range immediately prior to the February option expiration which neutralized the options market delta and gamma for that option expiration date (see Price Magnet graph above). The $57 and $58 range has at least two key levels of support – a Fibonacci retracement as well as the 100-day moving average.

It is unclear to us whether the prior daily uptrend channel has been invalidated, or whether this price decline was a “bullish under-throw.” The current price level is important - crude is sitting at the confluence of the 8- and 21-day EMAs and the 50-day moving average, as well as the prior support uptrend line. If crude wants to continue its upward advance, it will need to clearly recover into the daily uptrend channel and establish a higher 2018 high. Otherwise, we anticipate sideways price action until the options market financial pressure is relieved.

