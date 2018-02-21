Ride The Wearable Wave
by: Bologna Asset Management
Summary
The wearable tech industry has experienced rapid growth over the last few years.
This industry continues to expand beyond smartwatches and fitness trackers, driving further growth.
The WEAR ETF allows investors to profit from the growth of wearable technology.
In light of recent market volatility and fears among investors of a short-term correction, I've decided to highlight the WEAR ETF (WEAR), as I believe that the wearable technology industry represents an excellent long-term buy