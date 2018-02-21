Investors are getting more concerned that the semiconductor cycle is long in the tooth and more vulnerable to a downturn, but ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) continues to deliver generally strong results. With significant growth opportunities in autos and industrial, as well as worthwhile opportunities in more specific markets like datacenter power management and wireless charging, not to mention good progress on profitability since closing the Fairchild deal, it's worth asking whether ON might not continue to stand out as the exception.

The valuation here puzzles me a little, as I don't think long-term growth forecasts in the low-to-mid single digits are very high, nor near-term operating margins in the mid-teens, and yet those assumptions would argue for a fair value in the mid-to-high $20s. Caution regarding the Fairchild deal certainly seemed warranted, given the company's poorly-conceived and poorly-executed Sanyo deal, but today's valuation doesn't seem to reflect much optimism about what I think is a pretty solid plan for growing the auto and industrial businesses in the years to come.

Nothing Wrong With The Quarter Or Guidance

ON Semiconductor came in a little better than expected with its fourth quarter numbers, and guidance for the next quarter was likewise a little better than the Street had been expecting.

Revenue rose 9% yoy but declined 1% sequentially on weakness outside the core Auto and Industrial businesses. Auto revenue rose 18% yoy on broad strength in power management, ADAS image sensors, and LED lighting. Industrial was up 17% on strength in machine vision and power management. Although Computing was weak sequentially (down 8%), it came in 6% better than last year on an ongoing ramp in the server business. Consumer revenue was up 1%, while Communications was down 4% on somewhat surprising weakness in Chinese smartphones (surprising relative to prior management comments about the business).

Gross margin improved 250bp from the prior year, and that improvement carried through to the non-GAAP operating margin line, with operating income growing 30%. In addition to leveraging a more lucrative product mix and higher volumes to drive better efficiencies and margins, the company's integration and cost-out of Fairchild is continuing on a very satisfactory trajectory.

The only real quibble I had with fourth quarter results was the increase in days of inventory outstanding (up seven days to 114, ahead of the 100-110 target range). There's always a balance between overloading the distribution channels and maintaining acceptable-to-attractive lead times, but given how many on the Street (especially on the sell-side) are trying to call the end of the semi cycle, this is a yellow flag.

Autos Revving

The auto sector is one of the hottest spaces in the semiconductor business, and ON already has a good auto business. It is a top-10 player with around 4% share, and although NXP (NXPI), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF), Renesas, and STMicroelectronics (STM) are much larger, ON has been gaining share with a strong suite of power management, ASIC, driver, and sensor products.

ON remains the leader in ADAS-related sensors with 70% share, and management has said it continues to win 70%+ of new business awards in the space. ON's per-car content is close to $20 today (and heading higher), but ADAS-enabled cars offer another $7 to $8 upside, and EVs currently offer $200 to $300 in content to ON, with the key difference coming from the different drivetrain in EVs.

As more cars incorporate more advanced safety and connectivity features, and as more EVs are built, ON's auto business should thrive. ON is also leveraged to the emerging silicon carbide (or SiC) trend. Management continues to make progress with its in-house capabilities and expects more wins (and initial revenue) in the second half of the year. Silicon carbide is likely to be a big deal, as it offers substantial benefits in weight, form factor, cooling, efficiency, and so on - ON has indicated that SiC-based EV chargers can be 10x lighter than alternatives, and SiC-based main inverters have 80% less power loss compared to alternative approaches. I'd also note that Wolfspeed and II-VI (IIVI) are struggling to keep up with emerging SiC demand, so it's not as though this is an ON-exclusive driver.

Don't Sleep On Industrial Or Datacenter Opportunities

The large opportunities in auto are driving a lot of the bullishness around ON, but I think the opportunities in Industrial are well worth watching. ON has already been doing well for itself in machine vision, and I believe the trends in industrial automation are very conducive to revenue growth at ON.

The emerging trend in industrial automation is for more autonomous systems/components that can "read and react" - robots and other systems that can see/sense the environment around them and respond accordingly. There are numerous applications that ON's sensor portfolio can address, including automated manufacturing, fault/compliance testing, and logistics/warehousing. I also would note the opportunities in power management and motor control, as these more advanced automated systems will have more exacting power and motor control requirements.

I also would keep an eye on ON's opportunities in servers and power management for datacenter accelerators. Servers are less than 20% of the Computer business at present, but this looks like a worthwhile opportunity with less commodity-like pricing.

The Opportunity

Discrete semiconductors have always been more volatile/cyclical than the larger semiconductor space, and that is a risk factor for ON when the semiconductor cycle slows (which may already be happening). Although I believe ON has multiple company-specific positive drivers (content growth in Auto and Industrial, silicon carbide, ongoing margin improvements, et al), it's tough for chip stocks to fight the cycle and investors should at least be aware of the risk that ON could become a nice house in an unpopular neighborhood when the sector does go into disfavor.

I'm only looking for long-term growth of around 3% from ON Semiconductor. That probably sounds low given those positive drivers I mentioned, but I would note that mid-single-digit annual price erosion is the norm in ON's main markets, and the company is likely to see some revenue headwinds as its deprioritizes its Consumer and Computer businesses over time. I'd also note competitive risk as well - while the market opportunities that ON is targeting are growing nicely, many competitors are targeting them, and ON won't win all the bake-offs.

I do believe margins can and will improve from here, but I don't think ON will ever achieve the same level of margins as companies like Integrated Device (IDTI) or Silicon Labs (SLAB) given the different product and competitive profiles. I believe FCF margins can reach the mid-to-high teens over time, supporting mid-single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those cash flows back, I get a fair value in the mid-$20s, while my revenue and margin-driven EV/revenue model suggests a fair multiple of 2.5x (supporting a fair value around $28). That's pretty attractive valuation for a company that isn't going through any bothersome product/market transitions, and it makes me a little paranoid. I understand the cycle risk, but it looks like expectations here are lower than they should be, and this looks like a name to consider.