Investment Thesis

Demand for Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S and Model X remains strong, despite earlier concerns voiced by both management and investors with respect to the potential Osborne effect from Model 3. For the reasons discussed in this article, I expect demand for the company's products to grow in 2018, proving current sell-side analyst expectations conservative.

Recent News

On Tuesday, Automotive News Europe reported that "Tesla's Model S outsold the luxury flagships of Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) in Europe for the first time."

Also on Tuesday, both Model S and Model X delivery estimates for new orders were pushed out to June on the company's website. Tesla told Electrek that high demand was creating a backlog.

Finally, a quick Google Trends analysis corroborates management's higher demand rhetoric, especially for Model X:

The above graph illustrates that searches for "Model X" has moved up substantially in recent weeks, just as I discussed with Value Portfolio subscribers on January 5:

I expect Model X to grow beyond Model S in the coming quarters primarily due to the relative market size.

On the other hand, however, registrations in Norway have so far been muted in 1Q18:

Source: Tesla Registration Stats

As I noted in a previous article, although this is the company's third-largest market, Norway is only one country among many in which Tesla sells its products. Therefore, the above graph may not tell the full story.

I interpret the above data points as net positive for Model S and Model X demand.

What's Happening?

Demand for the company's products may have increased because of any, or a combination, of the following reasons:

Tesla is expanding the number of its Supercharger locations, the number of Superchargers at each location, and plans to turn its Supercharger locations into owners lounges with solar arrays and restaurants. These steps all greatly enhance the customer experience. Tesla still has significant untapped opportunity beyond the United States, and Model S outperforming its European competition in their home turf is an indication that the company's products will continue to grow beyond the United States. Recent media attention on SpaceX, another Elon Musk company, may have reflected positively on Tesla and its products. Recent additions of minor Autopilot features, the continued media coverage, and rumors on the long-promised coast-to-coast full self-driving demo (see here, here, here, here and here) may be supporting demand for Tesla's existing products. Repeated delays in Model 3 production ramp may be pushing potential customers to opt for Model S and Model X. Tesla's potential customers may be accelerating their orders in anticipation of the upcoming delivery of the 200,000th Tesla in the United States, which will trigger a six-quarter phase-down of the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Revising Projections

In light of the positive indications discussed above, supported by the several logical potential reasons, I'm revising my quarterly unit projections for Model S and Model X for the current year from flat year-over-year to slight growth, primarily driven by Model X:

Combined, I expect Model S and Model X sales to generate $10.3 billion for Tesla in 2018, assuming an average selling price of $95,000 and $100,000, respectively.

In addition, in line with management commentary during the last earnings call, I assume Model S and Model X GAAP gross margins will gradually improve from 22% in 1Q18 to 25% gross margin by 4Q18, generating $2.4 billion of gross profits for the company in the current year.

Sell-Side Expectations Remain Low

The following graph illustrates average sell-side analyst estimates for 2018:

Sell-side analysts have lowered their revenue estimates for 2018 by 4% since the beginning of the year, presumably because of the continued Model 3 production bottlenecks.

If, however, Tesla delivers 106,000 combined units of Model S and Model X, as I expect, then the $19.1 billion revenue estimate leaves only about 150,000 units of Model 3 deliveries in 2018, assuming $1 billion to $2 billion of revenue from Powerwall, Powerpack, Solar Roof, and Tesla's growing used vehicle business in the current year. If Tesla shows further progress along its latest guidance on Model 3 production ramp, then sell-side analyst estimates for 2018 will likely prove conservative.

Risks To My Analysis

First, just because the potential Osborne effect from Model 3 has not materialized, yet, does not mean it never will. If potential customers start opting for the less expensive Model 3, then demand for Model S and Model X may decline, contrary to my expectations I discussed above.

Second, Tesla is still going through Model 3 production hell, which may limit the company's ability to capitalize on the potential growth in Model S and Model X demand. Without deliveries, higher demand cannot translate to higher revenues or gross profits.

Third, traditional automakers will introduce several competing electric vehicles in the coming years. If traditional automakers can generate enough hype around these products in 2018, then potential Tesla customers may opt to wait for competing products.

Bottom Line

The health of Model S and Model X sales during the production ramp of an innovative product such as Model 3 was rightfully questioned by investors in 2017. We have now received several indications that demand for Tesla's flagship products remain healthy. Consequently, I have revised my expectations for the two products slightly upward for 2018. Value Portfolio subscribers will receive an update of my stock price target range for 2019 today.