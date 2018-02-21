Neurocrine Biosciences: Q4 Update

Summary

The stock has been an admirable performer since initially digging into the story post INGREZZA approval.

I provide a brief recap of the bullish thesis and recent events.

A look at fourth quarter sales and pipeline progression is proof that management continues to execute.

There are several catalysts coming in the near to medium term that could push shares higher, and I outline them below.

Readers who have done their due diligence should purchase a small pilot position in the near term and adopt a "buy the dips" approach. Those sitting on a nice profit should continue to hold their positions.