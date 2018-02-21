SEP-IRAs: The Basics

SEP-IRAs are great for businesses or self-employed individuals whose earnings are more variable.

Let's suppose you're a self-employed individual -- or have a small company -- and you want to set-up a retirement plan for you and your employees. Let's also suppose your income is more tied to the economic cycle, making a cash benefit plan unavailable. In that case, you should consider a SEP-IRA, or a "Simplified Employee Pension."

This option appears in IRS code section 408 and, more generally, the deferred compensation section (sections 400-436). I've already written about some of the requirements of these sections which you can read here and here. As we say in the legal business, these are "incorporated by reference." Simply to rehash the main points at a high level: you can only make cash contributions, only an accredited institution can hold the funds, you can't purchase life insurance in the account, the interest can't be forfeited, and the funds in the account can't be co-mingled with other funds. The previous article explains these points in more detail.

In addition to the above-mentioned requirements, the SEP-IRA must comply with the following (this is not a citation; I'm just indenting it for visual effect):

1.) It must be open to all employees who are over 21 years of age that have worked for the employer for three of the last five years and have made at least $600/year in compensation. 2.) All contributions must bear a uniform relationship to all compensation up to $275,000. This is usually expressed as a percentage of income and must be expressed in writing. 3.) There can be no limitations on withdrawals.

These plans are very easy to set up. The IRS has a 2-page form to fill out (which you can find here). Financial institutions also have their own paperwork. You also have to inform all your employees about the plan, how to contribute, and the available investment options. Again, the process has been automated by all financial institutions who service these plans; they've got this paperwork for you.

Yearly maintenance is also very easy. The main issue is coordinating between payroll and the financial institution holding the account. Because this plan is subject to ERISA, there are annual reporting requirements, which is also handled by the financial institution.

Withdrawals can start at 59 1/2. Withdrawals before this time have an additional tax.

There are two other very important points:

1.) You don't have to contribute every year. So, if your business is more susceptible to economic swings, you can avoid contributing at times. But when you do contribute, you have to treat all employees fairly.

2.) The maximum contribution this year is the smaller of $55,000 or 25% of your income.

And, that's it. In reality, the heavy lifting (all the paperwork and reporting) has been handed-off to financial institutions, who, in turn, have willingly taken on the burden to acquire assets under management. And from their perspective, the burden really isn't that complicated, especially now.

Finally, if there's an aspect of retirement planning you'd like to me cover, please send me an email.

