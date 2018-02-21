Dynex Capital's (DX) CEO Byron Boston on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)
Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call
February 21, 2018 10:00 AM ET
Executives
Steve Benedetti - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer
Byron Boston - President and Chief Executive Officer
Smriti Popenoe - Executive Vice President, Co-Chief Investment Officer
Alison Griffin - Vice President of Investor Relations
Analysts
Eric Hagen - KBW
Doug Harter - Credit Suisse
Trevor Cranston - JMP Securities
Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann
Presentation
