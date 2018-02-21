Corporate Capital Trust: Unknown Higher-Quality BDC Trading At A ~25% Discount
Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. (CCT)
MicroValue
Summary
CCT is a relatively unknown, but higher-quality BDC, that recently IPO'ed and is trading at over a 10% yield and 25%+ discount to the September 30, 2017 NAV of 20.01.
There are specific reasons for the discount unrelated to company fundamentals.
I expect selling pressure to ease with the first company conference call.
Current CCT shareholders can help their own cause by encouraging the company to buy back shares.
Thesis
Higher interest rates have led to major sell offs in yield-oriented products such as equity REITs, mortgage REITS, and BDCs, leading to a surfeit of hackneyed articles with the theme “buy this high yielder