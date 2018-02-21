Corporate Capital Trust: Unknown Higher-Quality BDC Trading At A ~25% Discount

Summary

CCT is a relatively unknown, but higher-quality BDC, that recently IPO'ed and is trading at over a 10% yield and 25%+ discount to the September 30, 2017 NAV of 20.01.

There are specific reasons for the discount unrelated to company fundamentals.

I expect selling pressure to ease with the first company conference call.

Current CCT shareholders can help their own cause by encouraging the company to buy back shares.