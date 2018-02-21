On The Other Side Of Monetary Easing

Interest rates look to be on an inevitable path of increasing, while the global economy is in no position to take the resulting costs.

The news in regards to U.S. bond supplies going forward is that there will be no shortage on the horizon, while demand seems uncertain. Central banks reversing course of buying.

It seems almost like the perfect storm for U.S. treasuries. The Federal Reserve not only stopped buying treasuries and it is now dumping some of its massive stockpile back into the market. As has been widely reported already, it announced last year the start of a monthly sale of $10 billion in treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, with a ramp-up process in place, which is set to gradually increase the volume it sells every month.

The news of the U.S. Federal Reserve becoming a net seller of debt, as well as the gradual increase in its Fed Funds interest rate by themselves should not have had a huge impact on bond yields, therefore interest rates within the economy. After all, the EU and Japan are still providing a lot of liquidity at this point.

But events and policy intentions signaled in the past few months are coming together, which added together paint a picture of a situation where U.S. treasury bonds are set to be in over-supply, given the current demand environment. For this reason, I believe that we are underestimating just how fast interest rates can rise and perhaps also how far.

U.S. budget deficits just got a lot larger.

Source: House Budget Committee.

As we can see, just a few months ago, we were looking at 2018 being the first year with a deficit under $500 billion in a long time, after which we were set to see a return on to the path of very significant deficits. Now we are told by the US Department of Treasury that we will see a deficit that will be just under $1 Trillion in the current fiscal year, while next year, it will likely surpass the $1 Trillion mark. This was not supposed to happen at least until 2023 according to CBO projections from just a few months ago.

Looking beyond 2019, given the path that the CBO saw as already being one that will likely lead to deficits approaching $1.5 Trillion by 2027, it would not surprise me if we were to see $2 trillion deficits at some point in the next ten years or so. We should keep in mind the fact that the CBO does not include the likelihood of a recession in the next decade, which is rather optimistic for the simple fact that we are already in a longer than average recovery at this point in time.

Massive tax cuts, spending increases, the Federal Reserve's decision to dump some of its debt holdings back on the market, not to mention that economic growth projections for the coming decade do not include another economic downturn, all add up to a massive increase in new Federal Government debt supply for many years to come. It is impossible to know for sure just how big of a longer-term impact these policy decisions will have going forward, but we do know from the CBO projections that there was already a problem on the horizon in regards to increasing deficits.

Demand for U.S. Federal bonds very uncertain going forward.

While there is plenty of new supply of U.S. treasuries on the horizon, there are plenty of traditional sources of demand that seem to be dwindling. International demand is looking less and less reliable. Persian Gulf nations used to recycle their oil revenue into US treasuries, but that is looking less and less certain to be a future source of demand, given that oil prices have been trending below the level where some of these governments can balance their budgets.

If oil prices were to head much higher, perhaps treasury purchases would increase as well in this region. But we should keep in mind the fact that countries like Saudi Arabia have been engaging in some austerity in the past few years, which can be rather painful for its population, given that the government takes care of the needs of a lot of its citizens. I think it might be more likely that it will use any extra revenue earned from higher oil prices to ease up on the population, in order to prevent dissent.

China has been another traditional net buyer of U.S. treasuries in the past few decades. It stopped accumulating U.S. treasuries a few years ago, without actually making it public policy. It is now making noise about halting the accumulation of U.S. treasuries recently, which might even translate into net sales.

Source: Bloomberg.

I don't think that China is looking to halt the growth in its U.S. treasury holdings out of some sort of political conviction. I think it is all about the fact that it is looking to invest in other things, such as its old world new silk road project, which is meant to closely connect Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East in terms of transport infrastructure and facilities. Besides, its available funds due to its famous trade surplus may be dwindling if we look at recent trends.

Source: Trading economics.

Last year, foreign entities did add about $390 billion in U.S. government debt to their holdings according to U.S. Treasury data. Looking around at the overall situation, I don't think that there is much of a prospect of foreign purchases of American debt increasing significantly going forward. Investors have to be looking at the same wave of new debt coming and thinking the same thing as everyone else, namely that it could lead to their current holdings losing value, never mind adding new volumes. At least not at current yield levels.

Higher yields needed to attract buyers.

Some analysts seem to believe that the rise in yields that we have been seeing in the past few months is likely to be tempered by the fact that the ECB continues to maintain a very loose monetary policy. In other words, as long as yields in Europe remain very low, U.S. treasuries will not rise by a lot either. Problem is however that EU economic growth data has been coming in pretty strong lately, meaning that it is getting to be less and less likely that European debt yields will continue to remain so low.

The ECB is already said to be set to end QE by the end of the year, but there are more and more voices asking that they move sooner, which I believe there is a strong chance that they will. Any increase in interest rates is not seen until the end of next year at this moment, but that too might change.

Clearly, market forces are set to return to the EU bond markets, which means that yields are most likely set to increase there as well. Therefore, expectations that low interest rates in Europe will help keep yields low in the U.S. are misguided in my view. We have seen the first leg of the necessary yield increase occur already just in the past few months.

Source: CNBC.

As we can see, it started in early fall, and it has been steadily moving up since then. It is entirely possible that this increase in yields will take a breather for a short while at this point, perhaps declining a little bit. But I don't think this trend will be disrupted and reversed, because there is nothing there to do it, unless the Federal Reserve were to drastically change course and at the very least stop selling its own stockpile of treasuries.

Even then, the increased supply we are seeing coming into the market, coupled with the apparent slack in demand will still most likely push yields higher. At this point, nothing short of us getting back to the QE days would suffice in stopping this trend. As I pointed out in a recent article, we are on the cusp of the reversal of a multi-decade old trend of declining interest rates and the only way forward is steady at best, or up in the worst-case scenario.

Thing is that none of us can afford significantly higher interest rates anymore. Most people who have a mortgage today, taken out in the past decade tends to be on a house that sold at a price that was tailor-made for low interest rates. Government debt is currently at such a high level that a relatively small increase in interest rates would put a significant strain on the budget.

Most developed world debt/GDP stands close to 100% these days, meaning that every 1% increase in the average interest rate will eventually translate into an increase in interest costs that is equivalent to 1% of GDP. In the case of the U.S. budget, it would amount to about $200 billion in extra costs once most of the debt is refinanced at the higher rate.

One of the worst potential effects would be to new industries that sprang up in the past decade, which in my view would not even exist if it were not for the low interest rate environment we have seen in past years. The most obvious one is the shale industry, which thus far consumed over $200 billion in credit, while still showing very few signs a decade later that it will produce much profit. If that debt, as well as any additional credit will be re-financed at a significantly higher interest rate going forward, it will cause additional financial difficulties for a large number of companies that are already struggling.

Rising interest rates might, in my view, be the catalyst that might put an end to this decade-old energy supply revolution, without which I don't believe that the post-2009 economic and financial recovery would have happened. Shale provided the oil surplus that allowed the global economy to advance. If higher interest rates, coupled with an already dire state of industry finances will combine to decimate some of the recently gained global oil production capacity, it could lead to a nightmare scenario, where commodity price-fueled inflation will make it impossible for central banks to return to monetary easing.

The only option left will be to allow for another severe global economic contraction to provide us with some demand destruction, which will be painful. Many people have been wondering what might be some of the consequences of the past decade's experiment with nearly free money. I think we are just now starting to say farewell to the good times that it helped extend past the last economic and financial crisis, and we are most likely close to seeing the first symptoms of the consequences within a relatively short period of time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

