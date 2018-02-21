Lucara Diamond's (LUCRF) CEO William Lamb on Full Year 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCPK:LUCRF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

William Lamb - CEO, President & Director

Glenn Kondo - CFO

John Armstrong - VP, Mineral Resources

Analysts

Edward Sterck - BMO Capital Markets

Scotia Capital - Scott Macdonald

William Lamb

Thank you very much. And I'd like to welcome everybody to the Lucara's 2017 year end conference call. And with me available for answering your question is Glenn Kondo, our Chief Financial officer as well as John Armstrong, our VP, Mineral Resources. So I am going to jump straight into the slide deck. And we can go straight to Slide 3 after the cautionary statement, and this really talks to the 2017 highlight. So we ended the year selling $220.8 million worth of diamonds or an average of $847 a carat. If we strip out the Lesedi which we sold for $63 in 2017 and the Constellation diamond which sold for -- no sorry $53 for Lesedi and $63 for the Constellation diamond. We actually averaged $647 a carat in 2017 versus the $649 in 2016.

And if there is one point that I'd like everybody to take away from this conference call is the average dollar per carat, even when we had to mine low grade material as we described during the Q3 presentation because of restrictions in the pit, which I'll come to later. We still averaged only $2 a carat shy of what we did in 2016. But I think it's even more important to remember that when we recovered the Constellation and the Lesedi on the 15-16th of November in 2015 that was too late in the year to recover the handful of other diamonds which were recovered at that time. And a lot of those stones were actually sold in 2016, pushing the average dollar per carat up.

So really what I am saying is that the $200 or the $647 a carat which we achieved for 2017 is an exceptionally robust number underpinned by exactly what we recovered in the mining of diamond from the south lobe during that year. And when we look at the recovery of the high value stones for the south lobe, 521 specials recovered and that is sort of over 5.6% weight percentage special, which again is a phenomenal number. I am pleased to say that we have seen that number continue to increase as we go into the first part of 2018.

In terms of our cash generation, again when we look at what we actually spend money on last year, the $7.7 million which was added to the cash position that after actually paying off up to $26 million on the final stages of capital project which we had because of the waste dripping which we are doing increasing 2016-17 and to the first half of 2018. And additional $40 million were spent on waste dripping, as well as the $29 million which we paid back to shareholders in dividend. So still very, very strong in terms of our cash generation. And there is [Indiscernible] on way we are actually spending it.

In terms of the -- so as I mentioned that the projects are now completed. In 2018, we got $3 million which we will spend on finalizing an audit plant which was not completed before the end of last year. And that's really just to make sure that the plant is optimal in terms of overall recovery even in the [Indiscernible]. And then as we had previously announced the underground study for the Karowe; we completed the preliminary economic assessment for underground and we are now working towards a pre-feasibility level study. A lot of the drilling is actually already ready to go, drove mobile on site and this is mainly to manage the risk around the geo tech and hypology [ph] but everything looks very good in terms of the development of that project.

Moving on to Slide 4. And again lots of information in here and just reiteration of the number which are in the financial statement and MD&A. And I'll point out that all numbers in US dollars. So important just to note that especially the thing as we all listed on the Canadian Exchange.

The important thing I'd like to sort of point out here again is sort of when we look at the US dollar per ton processing $34.55 in 2017 versus the $26.5 in 2016. And a significant portion of that is attributed to the increasing the waste dripping. And we will see similar numbers for 2018 but that number dropping automatically in 2019 even though we do start to get deeper into the pit, our strip ratio drops from its current point of run about 5 to 1 down to 2.7 and then continues to be drop into 2020 to the low 2. So we can actually expect to see the operating cost dollars then return to where it was in 2015, 2016 maybe slightly high just because we all moving the waste and/ or longer distance from deeper in the pit.

Moving on to Slide 5. Our historical sales and again as I mentioned in the previous slide, if you look at 2015, the 6.78 weight percentage special, that was obviously characterized by just a huge handful of large diamonds including the 1,109 Lesedi, 813 Constellation, 374, 296 and sort of there were the list continues. So that number is slightly skewed and we kind of generally mitigate that by looking at the very special diamond recovered in 2015. But as I said the important numbers there is the $647 and $649. The $647 actually must really the highest average dollar per carat we received for diamond mined during the year. So very, very comfortable with what we are mining and the valuation which we are getting from the diamond directly from the south lobe, where they be for stockpiled or whether that actually be from the pit directly.

Moving on to Slide 6 into our financial position. We ended the year with US $61.1 million of cash. Important to note here that again all the way from November 2013 was the last time we had any debt on the balance sheet. So we remained debt free. Looking forward in terms of the -- I think a lot of people will look at the start we had 134 and dropped down to 53. I think we should reiterate here that a significant volume of the cash which has been generated by the company has been paid back out to shareholder in the form of dividends. And we are now sitting mostly in the region of US $220 million which has been paid back to shareholders as dividends. And we would like to reiterate that to actually build this mine get up and running, if we look at what we've been able to do in terms of modifications to the process to launch maximize value recovery. All of that is actually been done from internal cash flow. And then over and above that we only ever raised $160 million to buy and build the project.

So I think all of that actually just demonstrate that the ability for us to continue to pay the dividend potentially increase it now that our capital project have come to an end. But obviously taking to consideration we do want to know extend the longevity of this amazing asset through the development of the underground mine.

So moving on to the mine specifically. We can go through Slide 8, looking at the Karowe operating performance. Ton processed through the plant slightly down compared to 2016. This is also characterized by three or four major shutdown which we had for the integration of the mega diamond recovery as well as the sub middle into the existing process plant. As we reiterated in Q3 or the end of Q3, there were one or two issues with the efficiency of the mining contractor which restricted our access to south lobe, therefore the high grade south lobe ore directly from the pit for Q3 and a bit of Q4 we were actually mining low grade south lobe material from the stockpile. And that was going to the process plant. That was the primary reason for the reduction in carat. But, again, we were looking at the materials which we should have mined in 2017 now going through the process plant. And seeing very, very good recoveries from that material as well as the consistent delivery of special and strong -- the beginning of the year through to where we stand now.

So I think we just spend a little time here and just reiterate sort of what we've actually done as far as the efficiency of the mining contractor. In Q4 of last year, we actually mobilized a smaller fleet subcontracted that was directly under our current movement mining contractor. And their overall purpose is to move ore, and one of the issues which we found was due to sort of some the blocking practices to get the rigid frame truck which movement actually runs down into the bottom of the pit was the primary challenge. And new subcontractor run six feet robe and 40 ton ADES which gives a lot more flexibility and we've seen a significant improvement with movement now focusing purely on the waste the subcontractor being responsible for moving cut one ore directly from the pit to the process plant. So those numbers which we had expected in Q3 and Q4, we are now seeing coming out of the process plant.

So a significant improvement in the overall mine practices and I think we will continue to see that in the results as we go through the year.

Just add a couple of other numbers. The drawing attention to the loss two numbers on the slide deck, still generating a significant operating margin at $609 a carat. And we are obviously acutely aware that is now comes down to the recovery of carat and when that contingent is not getting the right material into the process plant. And I think the guys on task are doing a very good job since the beginning of the year actually getting the important stuff into the process plant and delivering those results which we expect.

Moving on to Slide 9, in terms of health and safety. We had two lost time injuries through 2017, the loss occurring in May and since then we've actually seen a dramatic improvement in the overall safety on site. And we ended the year with lost time injury frequency rate of 0.64 and are racing towards a year's operations without a lost time injury as they sit at the moment; we are now in excess of 2 million hours without a lost time injury. So I am very pleased with the way they are addressing the issues which were highlighted in March and May when we had those LTI again hand injury as we now move forward.

So just now I think that's why it is important to reiterate that we don't mine sort of exclusively on our own in Botswana. We are very actively involved with the local communities. And over and above the work which we are doing with Lundine foundation on community center in Lethlhakane, the operation and handover to Evatware [ph] it is the smaller little things which are I am very pleased that they are doing on site. It's the village clean up campaign, it's the bus shelter, it is the sponsorship of sports event et cetera which really enables us to integrate ourselves as a very important part of the community. And I think the guys on site in conjunction with the Lundine Foundation are doing a very good job over there.

I am actually going to sort of pass over to John Armstrong to take us through the exploration slide. And maybe spend sort of 2-3 minutes just on the E&P case, some information which we have which is obviously sort of again go back and read the cautionary statement before we go through the -- it won't be part of the update that resource statement which we expect to get out early in second quarter. So, John, if you could just take us through the exploration and resource expansion.

John Armstrong

Thank you, William. Good morning, everyone. Good afternoon, for those overseas. I'll -- we'll touch just on Slide 11 at the topic A11. We've completed a large diameter drill program there, collected the sample and we are in the process of putting into our box sample plant. And we anticipate having results from that program within the second quarter of this year. AK13 and AK24 are two other kimberlites which we have intention of doing some additional work during 2018. And those are basically driven by micro diamond results which we are waiting to return from the laboratory. And as William touched we are in the process of completing the resource update at the Karowe mine on AK06 kimberlites and in the process of reviewing the 2016 and 2017 drilling conjunction with the historic drilling that's already -- in the historic geological model. There is some changes in the volumes of the main dominant site infill and that the one unit known as the [Instr-magmatic] or EMPKS becomes more significant in volume at depth. And to better understand the seismic distribution, the aspects of the diamond population and the value characteristics of that particular unit. We've taken a large controlled sample from the pit. It is now day lighted in the eastern corner of the south lobe. We've taken a large sample and run it through the process plant and that will provide us with a great deal of information to inform the final steps of the resource update. And the expectation is that will be completed in the second quarter of this year.

William Lamb

Okay, thank you, John. And I think I just like to reiterate this is not new kimberlites. It is a different phase of kimberlites in the existing kimberlites body which we are currently mining at Karowe. So just moving on to Slide 13, and the 2018 outlook. We did publish these but I just quickly run through them. We are looking at revenue of between $170 million and $200 million and that's from the sale of 270,000 to 290,000 carats. And we do expect to recover in and around and that we all sort of pretty much selling what we recovered during the year. We plan to mind between 2.5 and 2.8 million tons. And as I mentioned this is the last year where we have large drip ratio and we will be mining between 13 and 16 million tons. But it will be interesting to watch the operating cost per ton as we go into Q3 and Q4 specifically because the waste does start to drop quite dramatically towards the end of the year.

In terms of tons per set, very similar to what we had in the past between 2.4-2.7 million tons through the purchasing facilities. And again very much pushed up by the waste and currency we see it sort of strengthening of the cooler. So obviously pushing the operating cost per ton up. And so we are expecting that to between $38 and $42 a ton, per ton process through the plant. In terms of the spending capital, very similar to what we had in the past at $11 million, or up to $11 million and then $29 million which has been approved by the Board for ongoing development of the underground. So this includes both the pre-feasibility study that the vast majority of the $29 million actually in around to $26 million being spent on drilling both hydro and geological drilling as well as geo tech drilling. The way we are structuring that must really spend up to half of the drilling budget to get sufficient information or the finalization of the pre-feasibility study and are in conclusion of a successful study there. We'll then go internal drilling to ensure that we understand in feasibility level detail the geo-tech and the concerns which we had which actually seems to be mitigating quite nasty on the hydro geology.

And in terms of exploration, as John went through, we spend up to $6 million on that including sort of the work which is currently ongoing on AK11.

So that's pretty much it for the products I want to touch just about use on the diamond market at the moment. And it's always interesting to see how things are fluid into the market itself. Way we started off the year with very, very robust sales from the majors and if you had diamonds you would sell them, everybody thought that this was going to be another fantastic year for diamond. And I think that the market is definitely still there as we headed into our first sale of the year which is on next week. The bankruptcy or the very large bankruptcy in India with the Punjab National Bank is obviously going to weigh quite heavily on the sentiment within the sector. I mean it's difficult to make any claims on exactly how that's going to play out. And as we've then trend towards the middle of the year. But I think from Lucara perspective, with the production which we have, the demand which we are seeing especially in the larger and the better quality goods, we have a very positive outlook for the diamond sector, specifically as it relates to our production going into 2018 and beyond. I think the new producers, the production which was coming from them is actually now made its way into the market, the market understands what we can expect going into the next few years especially with no brand new production coming on stream. And I think the overall sentiment within the market whether you be a producer, or middle marker or end users, it's exceptionally positive based on the information which we've seen coming out of retail et cetera through the back end of last year and into 2018.

So at this point I'd like to hand over to or back to the controller just for a question-and-answer period.

Edward Sterck

Thanks very much. I've got a few questions. So firstly, just looking at costs for the fourth quarter, operating costs was up in line with the increase in throughout, I'd say. But looking at costs beyond that in terms of SG&A, tax and other items like finance costs; they were generally higher than we were expecting. And I was just wondering if there were any kind of one-time items that fell during the quarter that won't be repeated again or if we should expect higher SG&A and finance costs and tax, going forwards. That's my first question. I have a follow up.

William Lamb

Thanks, Ed. I'll pass it over to Glenn, I'll see if he just answers one for you.

Glenn Kondo

Yes. So just in terms of SG&A we did do final bonuses that would come through in December. And we did do some additional maintenance in terms of the overall processing cost in Q4. In terms of tax, the overall current tax rate was 22%. And what we did was in terms of deferred tax, we had the final deferred tax entering Q4, if you look at that actually -- if you look at the full deferred tax expense for the year $17 million and that's based on the capital expenditures of $25 million plus the capitalization of waste to $25 million, so total of $50 million at 35% comps rate. So that's maybe what you see coming through Q4.

Edward Sterck

Just a follow-up on that, then. On the bonuses, should we sort of expect SG&A to be higher every fourth quarter then relative to the other three quarters?

Glenn Kondo

Yes. And you'll see a little increase there. That's really the bonuses that we are paying to the team on site. You will see Q4 a slightly higher. If you look at the guidance that we've given for SG&A, we would continue to use that for a full year.

Edward Sterck

Okay, thank you. And then just to confirm the sales strategy, going forward, in terms of special diamond sales, is the strategy now to always include special sales with the regular tenders? Or will you go back to having special diamond tenders on an ad hoc basis?

William Lamb

It will still be on ad hoc basis if we have the volume of stone facilitate exceptional stone tender, we will still have exceptional stone tenders. At this point there is -- and based on the recoveries which we had this year we must probably sit towards possibly three if not four stones which we could potentially already set aside on exceptional stone tender.

Edward Sterck

Okay, thank you. And then just a final question, on the underground study, I'm sorry. I dialed in a bit late. You may have answered this already. But it looks like the PFS and resource update have been delayed a bit, possibly by as much as six months from what we were expecting anyway. Are there any other exact reasons for that delay? I know that's a long way off to development, but just in terms of a reason for the studies being postponed a bit or delayed?

William Lamb

The essentially the primary reason while we went for the PEA was because of this delay in the actual resource statement. So we need the resource update to be completed before we can finalize a 43101 compliant pre feasibility study. I mean I think everything was going well. And with the identification of the EMPKS, because it does form a much larger volume of the kimberlites asset, the independent parties were doing the resource update in system that we will do a little bit work on that one, let's go back and have a look at the historical drill course identified, sample sent it away for market diamond. So I think the one thing that everybody should take away that the results coming out of EMPKS is look very, very positive. And we want to make sure that we fully understand that because it does have a very important role to play in the overall financials of the underground, and what we can expect. So with the delay in the underground study, we don't want to go out and do and optimize PEA. We are going to go straight and fully pledged pre-feasibility study which from there we can launch straight into feasibility study. The overall development timeline for the underground actually has, demand requesting capital for the actual start of a box cut in 2019. So we know that there is lot of work to be done prior to being able to make that decision. But we want to make sure that we had as much as details available to enable the board to at least set where we training with this project.

Edward Sterck

Okay, thank you. And then just a final question would be -- and I know this is really difficult, fluid situation at the moment. But with the alleged fraud associated with PND, there's quite a few -- says that [Indiscernible] possibly being involved in that. Were any of them customers of Lucara? Or is it all sort of a separate part of the industry?

William Lamb

None, the major sort of component or the major sort of feedback that we've gotten from -- I guess the principals who are responsible for it. They are not registered but today there is always a chance that they would have provided sort of some form of sub financing to the smaller players which do actually attend our summit.

Scott Macdonald

Good morning, guys. Thanks for hosting the call. Just a couple for me. First of all, can you remind us how long the contract with the subcontractors> And if that rolls off, can you just talk a bit about what makes you comfortable that movements will be able to pick up where the subcontractors left off and have better performance than they had earlier or last year.

William Lamb

Hi, Scott. So we've already seeing sort of dramatic improvements in the overall performance of movement. So I think we'll find that they all sort of getting handle on the overall availability and the downtime which they were having with some of the equipment, as you would have seen when you are on site, we have now have the three shovels which operating front and loaded. So in terms of loading equipment and drills et cetera, there has been vast improvement in the availability of broken ore, be able to move it and then the loading equipment. And what we are focusing on now is the availability of actual moving equipment so the trucks et cetera. With over one or two safety factors we shutdown a couple of their trucks. They have now gotten those back up and running. So we've already seeing this improvement in the overall availability and capacity which they have on site. So we are very comfortable with the performance of movement so far this year. And the subcontractor, we are doing that on a month by month basis .And it's obviously going to be also contingent on the performance of movement. So we want to be able to sort of keep that going and ensure that we actually still maintain their margins. We don't want to have sort of movement essentially go into sort of financial straight because we have 14 subcontract on to them. So we all are keeping a very close eye on how that is actually playing out. But at this point, the subcontract to go on a month by month basis. We will I think from a management perspective, we will look to keep them on as long as potentially possible because of the flexibility which we have with those vehicle.

Scott Macdonald

Okay, great, thank you. And just a follow up on one of the Edward's question. Just to confirm for Q1 regular sales, you are not going to be selling any of those million plus stones. You are saving them for potential ad hoc sale later.

William Lamb

I think the volume of the - look, we have a lot of very, very nice single stones in the regular tender. But the stones that I mentioned which are potentially available for being set aside those are recovered post disposable for the current sale. So those will be set aside and the decision will be made whether those actually sold in regular tender during Q2 or put it into ESC.

William Lamb

Thank you very much. I am sure that sort of everybody -- well not early very early in Vancouver but thank you very much everybody for dialing in to listen to the 2017 year end results. And we look forward to updating on how things are progressing into 2018. Thank you very much.

