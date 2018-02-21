BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL), the finance and ERP software company that went public in the tail end of 2016, has seen a rather wild ride in the past year. Investors bought in generously into BlackLine's story of revolutionizing corporate accounting and finance functions (indeed, the company rates very highly among financial software vendors) and treated it as a market darling with an extremely high multiple, up until the company missed Q2 earnings badly. That sent the stock into a tailspin in midsummer and fall of 2017, but BlackLine has been on a consistent recovery pattern since.

After two consecutive earnings beats in Q3 and Q4 (the latter of which the company just reported), BlackLine is back to being an investor favorite, and its valuation has gotten even richer. Shares are up 38% in the past 12 months, and after breaking past the $40 handle, BlackLine has notched new all-time highs that crossed its pre-summer peak.

BL data by YCharts

At this juncture, investors really have to ask themselves: Is there any juice left in this name for a sustained rally? What other catalysts are on the horizon that can possibly take this stock any further? My take is that there are precious few catalysts that can act as further tailwinds for BlackLine.

BlackLine is an excellent company. But, as with many fan-favorite SaaS names, valuation can sometimes get ahead of reality. While the company will likely continue to land impressive enterprise clients and gain traction in the SaaS finance market, leading to healthy earnings beats, the company is no stranger to volatility - and volatility, more than anything, is induced by the company's nosebleed valuation.

Now trading at ~9x forward revenues (taking into account recent jumps in the week after earnings, this multiple is even richer), BlackLine is in the upper tier of enterprise software valuations. See below a comparison of BlackLine's forward revenue multiple vs. other well-known SaaS vendors:

It's true that the chart above excludes some richly valued names like Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), whose revenue valuations have surpassed the double digits (>10x). But also recall that these names have much larger scale and have also managed to turn in impressive cash flow results. While BlackLine did turn OCF positive this fiscal year, its cash flow margins are still puny, and at its ~$200 million revenue run rate, it's still too early to tell whether this is a business that can be scaled to the size of Workday or Adobe efficiently and at a profit.

Bottom line on BlackLine: Great company, terrible valuation. Wait for a pullback like the summer correction if you absolutely must own a piece of this company.

BlackLine's results in Q4 were good, but altogether not anything out of the ordinary to merit a spike in the stock. The same "caliber" of earnings beats can be had in much cheaper SaaS stocks that also beat earnings this quarter, names like Instructure (NASDAQ: INST) at ~5.5x forward revenues and Talent (NASDAQ: TLND) at ~6x forward revenues.

See the company's Q4 results below:

Figure 1. BlackLine Q4 earnings Source: BlackLine investor relations

Total revenues grew 42% y/y to $50.2 million, beating analyst expectations for $47.7 million or 35% y/y growth. A seven-point beat is definitely respectable, but it's not completely a home run - many other software companies (Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO), for example) have beat by much wider margins. It seems on the whole that analysts were fairly conservative in their estimates for the software sector in Q4, as the majority of companies that have reported enjoyed a sizable beat margin. Good results, but not great.

Note that BlackLine began employing a new accounting standard (ASC 606) on January 1 which has a minor impact on the top line, so applying ASC 606 into its revenue would yield a growth rate of 40% for BlackLine.

In any case, ASC606 or not, BlackLine has definitely shown some measure of deceleration. Full-year revenue growth was 43%, and BlackLine's guidance for FY18 ($219-$224 million) implies 23%-27% y/y growth.

Of course, the company likely set low-ball targets that it can easily beat next year - such is the pattern for newly-minted IPOs hoping to engineer a string of "beat-and-raise" quarters. But true growth likely won't exceed the mid-30s, if BlackLine follows a normal growth glidepath. The main point here: BlackLine isn't immune to the normal deceleration that will kick in for a software company of this scale, though its ~9x valuation seems to suggest that the company will continue to grow at its 40% rate forever.

There are some positive things to note on the profitability front. Driven by efficiencies across all components of BlackLine's operating expenses, the company's GAAP operating losses shrunk to -$5.7 million in Q4, a -11% margin, vs. -$8.7 million (a -25% margin) in 4Q16. For a company growing at this scale, it's certainly impressive to see a 14-point improvement on operating margins without sacrificing much in growth. So BlackLine definitely does deserve to trade at a slight premium to peers, but the key point is not to get carried away. A ~$2.15 billion market cap and ~$2.0 billion enterprise value don't look too enticing stacked up against a revenue forecast in the $220 million range for the coming year.

Another positive note on profit efficiencies - BlackLine also managed to take an OCF-losing quarter last year into a small positive this year. OCF for Q4 and FY17 were $2.75 million and $6.42 million, respectively - both up from losses in the prior year's Q4 and FY16. Since the company's capex is minimal, BlackLine also generated positive free cash flow of $2.5 million in Q4. This is a step in the right direction, but not quite large enough of a cash flow number to support BlackLine's huge enterprise value.

Pro forma EPS also turned positive this quarter (adding back stock comp to GAAP net income). BlackLine generated PF EPS of $0.03, where analysts were expecting a breakeven of $0. If the company sees a continuation of its operating leverage trends, it's almost certain to see positive pro forma EPS in FY18, and perhaps on a GAAP basis as well.

The key takeaway for BlackLine: Excellent company, excellent product, good results that show focus in the right areas. BlackLine is headed in the right direction, but at a ~9x forward revenue multiple, investors have practically already priced in perfect execution. As we saw in 2Q17, BlackLine doesn't exactly have a clean track record - and investors respond pretty dramatically when BlackLine chokes.

At this valuation, BlackLine is an extremely risky stock, especially if the risk-off attitude that has pervaded the markets since February prompts investors to rotate out of richly valued tech stocks. At this point in time, BlackLine looks ripe for profit taking.