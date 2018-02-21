Argan Inc. Is In Deep Value Territory
About: Argan, Inc. (AGX)
by: Kyle Gunn
Summary
Argan Inc. is a small cap holding company that operates in the power and infrastructure end markets.
The share price has fallen precipitously since November of last year, mostly on concerns about their current backlog and future projects.
The drop in share price has set before us a company trading at very low valuation multiples.
While concerns are well-founded, the company has a strong balance sheet and solid operating history.
Short Introduction
Argan Incorporated (AGX) has been around since 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. The company first hit the public markets in 1995 as Puroflow Incorporated and now acts as a