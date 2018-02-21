Grupo Televisa's (TV) CEO Alfonso de Angoitia on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Grupo Televisa, S.A. (NYSE:TV)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 21, 2018 9:00 A.M. ET

Executives

Alfonso de Angoitia - Co-Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Televisa

Salvi Folch - Interim Chief Executive Officer of Cable

Carlos Ferreiro - Corporate Vice Presidents of Finance

Isaac Lee - Chief Content Officer

Alex Penna - Chief Executive Officer of Sky

Analysts

David Joyce - Evercore

Gregorio Tomassi - Itau BBA

Rodrigo Villanueva - Merrill Lynch

Daniel Federle - Credit Suisse

Richard Dineen - UBS

Soomit Datta - New Street Research

Andre Baggio - JP Morgan

Alejandro Gallostra - BBVA

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grupo Televisa's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Conference Call. Before we begin, I