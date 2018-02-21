Wabco Holdings Inc. 2017 Review

Company Overview

WABCO (WBC) is global supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for the world's major manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. It engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated systems controlling advanced braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, as well as air compression and processing. WBC estimates that approximately two out of every three commercial vehicles with advanced and conventional vehicle control systems worldwide are equipped with its products.

2017 Highlights

The introduction of OnSide and the acquisition of G7 should assist in fleet connected intelligence to promote security and safety.

Acquisition of privately-held RH Sheppard Co. for $145MM compliments WABCO's current products, differentiates its offerings from its competitors, and is a step to autonomous driving.

WABCO bought out Meritor for $250MM. Both companies will continue to transact business together, including continuing to provide sales and services to Meritor WABCO customers. In 2016 and in early 2017, there were headwinds with the JV but turned around in the second half of 2017. The acquisition will help streamline operations in North America to focus on the growth opportunity in the U.S.

The acquisition of the 51% interest Sturrock and Robson was for $7.9MM and continues the trend of WABCO consolidating operations to focus on its globalization goal.

Global Trends And Growth Strategy

Global trends towards increasing the amount of electronics within a vehicle to improve safety, efficiency, and fuel performance will continue to be demand drivers. Demand is also supported by autonomous driver-less trucks, in which WABCO participates through electronic braking, sensors, and controls technologies.

In 2017, WABCO continued its three-pillar growth strategy: 1. technology leadership; 2. globalization; and 3. excellence in execution.

WABCO within the global commercial vehicle industry. Key drivers of excellence in execution are set out in “Manufacturing and Operations” below.

Technology leadership

WABCO remains focused on global technology trends that are important to its customers. WBC technology strategy has three pillars to create value for manufacturers of commercial vehicles and fleet customers in every region of the world. Net expenditures for product engineering and development were $147MM in FY17.

Globalization

North America is a growth region for WABCO. To improve growth and leverage, WABCO bought Meritor out of its JV and opened a new factory in South Carolina. WBS enhanced relationships with traditional OEMs in China and has entered into new partnerships with other OEMs in China. Other long-term growth regions include India and Russia.

Customers

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) is the only customer with more than 10% of WBC's sales. The largest end-market was largely comprised of truck and bus OEMs. The second largest group was the aftermarket distributor network that provides replacement parts and services. Trailer products consist of trailer manufacturers.

Key Risks

Financial Overview

WBC had strong revenue growth driven by organic growth (increase in content per vehicle), increase in bus production in Europe, and contribution from recent acquisitions. Gross profit increased largely due to a favorable product mix, partially offset by pricing and labor costs.

Income Statement

Sales improved due to generally robust macroeconomic environment, with increased truck and bus production. Net income and EPS nearly doubled due to relatively stable GPM, expansion in operating profit margin and lower share count, partially offset by an increase in taxes.

Balance Sheet

Balance sheet remains fairly solid given the recent acquisitions and increase in debt. Liquidity remains satisfactory with cash of $1Bn and current assets greater than current liabilities. The increase in assets is largely due to an improved business environment and recent acquisitions. Pension liability increased from $591MM at FYE16 to $701MM at FYE17.

Debt

WBC has a $500MM revolving credit facility with $114MM available at FYE17. Various subsidiaries had ~$1MM in outstandings.

There are no major maturities till 2022.

Cash Flow

Operating cash flow improved year over year; however, cash flow was largely in line with net income and was negatively impacted by gain of re-measurement of equity investments. The acquisition of Meritor WABCO was accounted for as a step-acquisition, resulting in a gain on re-measurement of equity method investment of $244MM. The gain reflects the re-measurement of the Company's existing equity method investment to the acquisition date fair value of $258MM.

Net cash used by investing activities increased yoy largely due to the recent acquisitions.

Free Cash Flow defined as Operating Cash Flow less CapEx was ~$317MM in FY17, compared to $301MM in FY16. Free cash flow should improve with the lapping of the JV buyouts.

Borrowings increased largely to support working capital needs and to support the acquisitions. Operating cash flow was insufficient to cover investing activities. WABCO repurchased $120MM of outstanding shares.

As a result of cash flow, cash increased by $279MM to $1.1Bn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.