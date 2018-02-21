Delphi Technologies' (DLPH) CEO Liam Butterworth on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Sherief Bakr - IR

Liam Butterworth - CEO

Vivid Sehgal - CFO

Mary Gustanski - CTO

Analysts

David Leiker - Baird

David Lim - Wells Fargo

Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank

John Murphy - Bank of America

Colin Langan - UBS

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sonia and I'll be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Delphi Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and simultaneously webcast.

I would now like to turn the call over to Sherief Bakr, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sherief, please go ahead.

Sherief Bakr

Thank you, Sonia. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Delphi Technologies’ fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings call. With me today in London is our Chief Executive Officer, Liam Butterworth, our Chief Financial Officer, Vivid Sehgal as well as our Chief Technology Officer, Mary Gustanski.

This call include a discussion of our Q4 and full year 2017 financial results as disclosed in today’s press release as well as our outlook for 2018. In order to follow along with today’s presentation, you can find an accompanying set of slides on our investor relations website at ir.delphi.com.

Please note that our discussion includes references to non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures in the tables within our press release.

Now before we begin, I’d like to remind you that certain statements made on this call may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can vary materially from actual results and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those contained in the company’s Form 10 as well as other filings with the SEC. I would encourage all of you to review these risk factors listed in these documents.

And with that, I’d like to turn the call over to Liam Butterworth.

Liam Butterworth

Thank you, Sherief and good morning and good afternoon to everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our first quarterly earnings call as Delphi Technologies. Before I provide an update on progress we have made on our strategy and share my perspective for 2018, I want to share with you some of the highlights from 2017. We had a tremendous year, delivering on our commitments with strong 8.5% year-on-year revenue growth and 180 basis points of margin expansion. In addition, there were other significant accomplishments across the business.

We had record bookings of $7.1 billion, including significant electrification wins, positioning us well for long-term growth. We flawlessly completed the separation of our business ahead of schedule, showing our strong execution capability, enabling us to commence 2018 as a fully operational independent company. I was especially pleased with our bookings performance in 2017, which is a clear reflection of our customers’ recognition of the technologies we provide. We had strong performance in all our areas of strategic focus.

And in addition, we launched more than 90 programs in the year, well balanced across our portfolio, regions and customer base. We concluded 2017 with a strong balance sheet and liquidity profile, which allows us to continue to reinvest in the business to drive long term growth and maintain a balanced approach to capital allocation. In summary, we continued to deliver in line with our commitments, while executing the spin on laying the foundations for future success. Vivid will take you through the details of our 2018 outlook, but at a high level, we expect another year of growth and margin expansion and we remain confident in returning to our pre-spin margin levels by 2020.

As I said, we are now fully operational, having flawlessly executed the spin. The response from customers, suppliers and employees has been extremely positive. We are now laser focused on coming off the transition service agreements in a timely and cost effective manner, while continuing to invest in building our own standalone functional capabilities. We have an outstanding leadership team in place and a highly experienced and supportive board of directors. Now, the organization is fully focused on delivering our commitments for 2018 and beyond.

One of the many highlights of the year has been our bookings performance. Here, you can see our bookings growth trajectory, which fully reflects our disciplined commercial strategy. This continues to serve us well and showing that we maintain balance growth across regions, customers and core technologies. In 2017, we saw acceleration in electrification bookings with almost $2 billion in lifetime revenue. Bookings were also strong for fuel efficient solutions for internal combustion engines across passenger car and commercial vehicle applications.

This clearly underscores the strength of our balanced portfolio and depth of our technical expertise across the full spectrum of propulsion systems. In particular, our proven expertise in power electronics design, development, software and systems engineering continues to uniquely position us to capture significant incremental content per vehicle and our extensive track record on differentiating technology is clearly highly valued by our customers in assisting them in their path to electrification. Our DNA of a rigorous and disciplined commercial strategy will continue through 2018 where we fully expect to further grow bookings in our core leading technologies.

As this is our first results as a listed company, I wanted to take a moment to outline our vision. Our primary goal and commitment is to create value. Everything we do every day in this company is fully aligned towards our objective. It is with this goal in mind that our technologies are obsessed with developing pioneering solutions for today’s and tomorrow’s propulsion systems. Whether it is a combustion, hybrid or electric vehicle, we are committed to ensure that the driver has a very best driving experience, while the vehicle operates more efficiently and cleanly.

Before moving more into the detail of 2017 and outlook for 2018, I would like to outline the main elements of our strategy. Our portfolio sits at the heart of our strategy. In the dynamic markets we operate in, it is imperative that we have the right products, technologies and services to meet the needs of our customers. We continually work to strengthen our portfolio on the broader business by focusing on three key strategic levers that have really served us well over the last four years and we’ll continue to do so in the future.

The first lever is technology and innovation. This is how we develop and expand our portfolio. The second is our focus on execution, which allows us to competitively launch and deliver our products and services to customers. And thirdly, our emphasis on value creation across our entire business drives our commercial and capital allocation approach.

I’ll now take you through some examples of these and a bit more starting on slide 8. We have a deep rooted culture of excellence in innovation and engineering. Our customers consistently depend on us to innovate and deliver to solve their complex problems in vehicle propulsion. I want to highlight a few examples across our portfolio that demonstrate how this makes a difference, starting with our power electronics technology.

2017 was a major milestone year for our power electronics business in terms of product shipped, bookings, technology advancements and capacity expansion. As an example, volumes substantially increased on our combined inverter and DC/DC converters with BMW, Ford, GM and especially Volvo for their T8 platform, which encompasses XC and V range of cars and SUVs. The program ran so flawlessly during 2017 and we've also secured an expanded scope of applications across most of the related GD platforms.

Our CIDD inverter with Viper switch technology is a great example of our innovation and engineering capabilities. It is smaller, lighter and have superior thermal properties to help meet packaging challenges, whilst also managing the higher power levels needed across the spectrum of hybrid technologies and full electric vehicles. Also at the start of 2018, we announced an equity investment in PolyCharge, which will further differentiate our technology.

The second example I want to highlight is our leading fuel systems technology for combustion engines. We were the first to market with our 350-bar gas direct injection solution shown here for Volkswagen. First launched in China, it has been gaining strong praise from many major OEMs, resulting in significant bookings over the course of 2017 and already continuing the momentum in 2018.

In addition, our innovation has gained industry recognition with our GDI solution being named as the 2018 PACE Award finalist. In simple terms, our 350-bar GDI system reduces particular market by 70%. This helps our customers meet the more stringent Euro 6d regulations in compliance with the latest real world testing protocols.

And finally on the right hand side of the slide, we have a great example of innovation in the commercial vehicle segment with our long term partner DAF PACCAR. We supplied DAF PACCAR with our latest Euro 6 ultra-high pressure fuel system, contributing to a 7% fuel efficiency improvement across their fleet of heavy duty trucks. We also supply the same technology to Volvo, Hyundai and Daimler truck.

Additionally, I’d like to comment on our aftermarket business, which has delivered above market growth last year and where we've been focusing on aligning our portfolio and global distributions footprint. Our theme has been reinforced and is now focused on supporting distributors and installers with products, solutions and services to support the latest vehicle technologies.

Now, I want to move on to execution. We’re in line with our DNA. We remain laser focused on our footprint, flawless launch and our obsession for operational excellence. We've been diligently rotating our footprint for the past four years with the objective of aligning with our strategy, customers and industry dynamics. And we’re now in a position where we have a world class footprint that is significantly more efficient and flexible.

Starting in 2014, we began to proactively rotate our footprint away from light duty diesel to advanced gasoline solutions, mitigating the headwinds we see in the market today. In addition, we localized capacity in China to the medium and heavy duty diesel markets, doubling our production in 2017. This enables us to capture the higher content opportunity, which has been driven by the enforcement of CN5 and CN6 emissions regulations.

We also recently broke ground in China for a major capacity expansion for our electronics and electrification business that will come on stream during 2018. And as a result, we expect revenue for our power electronics product family to increase by over 50% versus 2017. I’ve already referred to our launch pipeline where our team around the world would be laser focused on flawlessly launching more than 120 programs in 2018. And finally, we relentlessly continue our journey to leverage our enterprise operating system, which has been the foundation of our manufacturing strategy with a focus on safety, cost, quality and efficiency.

Moving to slide 10, value creation, our focus on innovation and execution is grounded on our fundamental principle of creating value. As I previously mentioned, we've taken a very deliberate approach to balancing our business by products, customer, market and region. And this remains an important element to our value creation philosophy. This balance combined with our operating model allows us to adapt our business to change the market dynamics such as the light duty diesel decline, regulatory driven demand for cleaner and more efficient vehicles and the ongoing transition to electrification.

As Vivid will highlight, improving our cash flow performance is a priority for us. We ended 2017 with a strong foundation for future cash flow generation and we have a clear line of sight to delivering significantly higher cash flow as we roll off spin related costs and return to more normalized levels of CapEx and restructuring. We will continue to have a balanced approach to how we deploy our capital in the future, reinvest in organic growth, value enhancing M&A and shareholder returns. And consistent with that approach, our board recently approved our first quarterly post-spin dividend.

So before I hand over to Vivid, let me summarize. 2017 was a milestone year for us. We successfully executed the spin, while delivering strong growth, margin expansion and record bookings. Looking into 2018, we are focused on executing the strategy I laid out and delivering our commitments to drive long term value. Our market continues to be driven by regulations and our customers are increasingly depending on us to support them in meeting their future propulsion system challenges.

So in conclusion, we feel great about where we are as a company and are well positioned in an attractive market. We have an amazing team, the right strategy and market leading technologies that will enable us to deliver on our 2018 commitments.

I’ll now turn the call over to Vivid to take you through the financials in more detail and our outlook for 2018.

Vivid Sehgal

Thank you, Liam and good morning and good afternoon to everyone on the call. As Liam outlined, we had a tremendous year and I'll start with a high level recap of our full-year financials, which you can see on slide 13. Given that we completed our separation in December, we have presented our full-year 2017 results on both a reported and adjusted basis. But just to explain the difference.

Our reported results reflect 11 months performance of the power train segment of Delphi Automotive plus one month standalone December results as Delphi Technologies. Our adjusted results reflect 12 months performance as the power train segment of Delphi Automotive, which is directly comparable to the full year 2016 results, presented in the third column. The difference between the reported and adjusted results reflect two pro forma adjustments for the month of December.

First, a portion of aftermarket revenue that was transferred to Aptiv as part of the separation agreement. And second, spin related and public company cost for the month of December. Adjusted revenue of $4.85 billion, up 8.5% year-on-year and operating income of $641 million, up 25% year-on-year were driven by a continuation of the trends we have seen across our business and especially in the power train systems.

Adjusted operating margin of 13.2%, an increase of 180 basis points year-on-year was primarily driven by strong volume flow through and the benefits of prior restructuring. On the right hand side of the slide, we have provided pro forma financial highlights for the full year 2017, which reflect the two adjustments I just referenced, but on a full year basis. Our pro forma revenue was $4.77 billion and our pro forma operating income was $569 million or 11.9% operating margins.

Relative to our adjusted results, you can calculate that the pro forma impacts being $81 million of revenue and $72 million of operating income. This walks you from the 13.2% adjusted operating margin to the 11.9% pro forma margin you see on the right hand side of this slide. To be clear, these pro forma figures of $4.77 billion of revenue and the 11.9% of operating margin are the right comparison points for our 2018 outlook. Operating cash flow of $389 million was in line with expectations. And finally, we closed 2017 with a total cash balance of $338 million and an operating cash balance of $266 million.

Turning to slide 14, we had a very busy Q4, preparing and completing the spin, while continuing to execute on launch activities and pursuits. Adjust Q4 revenue of $1.3 billion was up 8.7% year-on-year. The left hand side of the slide walks through our year-on-year revenue growth for the quarter. Underlying global vehicle production of around 1% was slightly better than expected. We also had a strong growth across our portfolio. GDI and commercial vehicle revenues were both up approximately 40% year-on-year. Power electronics revenues increased by approximately 20%. In addition, we saw favorable foreign exchange movements, primarily related to the Euro.

Price concessions were slightly lower than expected in the quarter. From a regional perspective, our strong revenue performance was driven by growth in all of our regions and especially in China where we saw growth of more than 20% year-on-year. Slide 15 walks you through our operating income growth for Q4. Adjusted operating income was $168 million in Q4, up 26% year-on-year, resulting in 140 basis points of margin expansion. The increase in operating income was primarily driven by revenue growth and strong operational performance as well as foreign exchange benefits.

As a new independent company, we have two reportable segments, power train systems and aftermarket. Slide 16 gives you an overview of each segment. Starting with power train systems, which offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative technologies for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Moving to the right hand side of the chart, aftermarket [indiscernible] replacement products to independent and original equipment service customers. One important dynamic to highlight is that a portion of power train revenues are sold through the aftermarket business. At a total company level, these internal sales are eliminated and are disclosed in the financial tables on page 10 of today's press release.

Moving to slide 17, power train systems revenue grew 9.7% in the quarter, consistent with its full year performance. Growth in the quarter was primarily driven by strong performance in GDI, commercial vehicle and power electronics, partially offset by the expected decline in light duty diesel revenues, which fell by approximately 11% versus the prior quarter. Adjusted operating margin of 13.1% for the quarter was up 210 basis points. For the full year, adjusted operating margin was 13.4%, which increased 250 basis points year-on-year.

Both on a Q4 and full year basis, our margin expansion was primarily driven by strong material and manufacturing performance, the benefits of prior restructuring efforts and foreign exchange tailwinds. We believe power train systems is well positioned to deliver long-term growth, supported by strong bookings performance that Liam referenced, our ongoing focus on innovation and operational excellence and by leveraging our industry leading cost structure.

Turning to our aftermarket segment on the next slide, adjusted revenue of $255 million increased by 3.8% in Q4. On a full year basis, after market adjusted revenues were up 6.2%. Growth in the quarter was driven by strong sales to the OES channel and to a lesser extent by growth in the independent aftermarket channel. From a regional perspective, we saw growth across all regions, with the exception of North America where growth was impacted by lower sales at both OES and independent aftermarket customers.

Turning to operating income, at the beginning of 2017, we modified our internal transfer pricing model between power train and aftermarket. This adversely impacted the year-on-year operating income growth and margin performance of the aftermarket segment, but had a corresponding but relatively smaller positive impact on the power train segment margin. Excluding this, which of course has no impact on our overall company results, the underlying operating margins aftermarket was 9.8% in Q4 and 9.3% for the full-year. You can see this on the right hand side of slide 18.

The underlying decline of 120 basis points in the quarter was primarily driven by unfavorable products. As we look into 2018, we are focusing on higher margin revenue opportunities in order to drive operating leverage and return margins closer to the company average.

Now, let's move on to our expectations for 2018. Slide 19 outlines our outlook for the year. At a high level, our outlook underscores our confidence in the pathway to returning to pre-spin operating margin levels by 2020 while significantly improving our cash flows. I’ll come back to this on the next slide. For 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion. Relative to the revenue growth that we delivered in 2017, our outlook assumes first approximately a 200 basis point headwind to our top line from the expected decline in our light duty diesel business, which is split roughly two-third to one-third between the rollout of certain passenger car programs that are coming to end of life and lower diesel market penetration, especially in Europe.

Second, lower growth for the aftermarket segment as a result of our decision to focus on higher margin channels. Third, we expect GDI and commercial vehicle to deliver another year of robust growth, but not at the elevated levels of 2017, which benefited from a significant uplift in content growth due to the ongoing transitions from PFI to GDI in passenger car and Euro 5 to Euro 6 in commercial vehicles.

And finally, as Liam referenced, we expect our power electronics business to see more than 50% growth in 2018. Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the 12.2% to 12.4% range, up 30 to 50 basis points from our pro forma 2017 margin levels of 11.9%. This margin outlook includes approximately $17 million of spin related in company cost, which we will start to roll off aggressively in 2019 and beyond.

In terms of the key drivers of our expected margin expansion in 2018, I would like to highlight the following. Positive drivers include ongoing benefits from prior restructuring efforts and material and manufacturing cost improvements, part of the Delphi Technologies DNA. This is expected to be partially offset by price concessions in the region of 1.5% to 2%, incremental R&D spend to drive long-term growth and a modest negative mix impact driven by higher sales of power electronics and GDI.

And for adjusted EPS, our outlook calls for earnings per share in the range of $4.50 to $4.80. Please note that our 2018 outlook assumes a euro to dollar exchange rate of $1.15. Driving improved cash flow performance is a priority of Delphi Technologies. For 2018, we’re expected to deliver operating cash flow in the range of $440 million to $480 million. We are focused on generating operating cash flow in the region of $700 million by 2020 and we have a good line of sight towards reaching that goal. For 2018, our cash flow performance is expected to be impacted by $75 million to $80 million of one-time separation costs, $95 million to $100 million of restructuring charges and elevated CapEx in the range of $280 million to $300 million due to separation activities.

Looking beyond 2018, there is a clear opportunity to significantly improve our cash flow performance by rolling off the spin related and separation costs over the next two or three years, reducing annual cash restructuring charges and returning CapEx to a more normalized level of around 5% of sales. While we are not providing a specific quarterly outlook, I wanted to provide you with some color on how we see our phasing through the year.

Starting with revenue, we expect to see stronger growth in the first half of the year, driven in part by the rate of decline in our light duty diesel business, which is expected to accelerate over the course of 208. In addition, our aftermarket revenue growth assumptions are more weighted towards the first half of 2018. And in line with historical trends, we expect the first and the third quarters to be the lightest in terms of adjusted operating profit and hence of our adjusted EPS. Finally, we expect engineering spend as a percentage of sales to be the highest in the first quarter, primarily due to the timing of spend to support customer programs.

On slide 20, we have sketched out our longer term margin framework, layering in our 2017 performance and our outlook for 2018. On the left hand side, you can see our starting point. The adjusted pro forma operating margin for 2017 which came in at 11.9%. As you move to the middle, you can see our margin outlook for 2018, which assumes 30 to 50 basis points of margin expansion. And moving to the right, you can see that we are continuing to target 140 basis points of margin improvement by 2020 from the 11.9% in 2017. As we continue to gain leverage from the revenue growth and realize the roll-off of spin related and efficiencies. And as I mentioned earlier, we also believe we can significantly improve our cash flow performance.

Before turning the call back for your questions, I wanted to share some perspective on our balanced approach to capital allocation. We closed 2017 with more than $330 million in total cash, which is a good basis for future capital allocation decisions. In January, our Board of Directors approved our first quarterly post-spin dividend, and we also announced an equity investment in PolyCharge to further differentiate our power electronics portfolio.

Looking ahead, our capital allocation framework starts with investments in our base business and to a lesser extent restructuring initiatives to drive long-term organic growth. Our previous portfolio of choices and investments to support organic growth has resulted in strong bookings momentum and has significantly improved our cost structure, an approach we intend to maintain going forward. And while organic growth remains our focus for 2018, we continue to have a selective approach to potential M&A opportunities as a way to further drive shareholder value.

So in closing, we had a great 2017, delivering strong growth, margin expansion and ended the year with an improved cash balance. Our strategy of profitable growth through organic investments remains our priority. And as our 2018 outlook demonstrates, we are squarely on the pathway to returning to our pre-spin operating margin while significantly improving our cash flows.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to the operator for your questions.

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from David Leiker of Baird.

David Leiker

I wanted to talk a little bit, trying to figure out what slide it was you're talking about, some of the things you're doing in terms of new technologies, new investments and try and put some scale on some of these. If we take a look at your bookings that you did for the year, what share of those do you think are coming from some of these newer technologies, GDI, the next generation commercial vehicle emissions, hybrids, electrics versus a more traditional gasoline diesel business.

Liam Butterworth

Yes. So David, let me maybe add a few comments to that and I think, first of all, we declared or we announced that we have got over $2 billion of bookings in power electronics and really the overall approach or philosophy in what’s been driving our commercial team and engineering teams is to focus on core products and technology in our portfolio. So the remainder of our bookings for last year were really across the spectrum of fuel systems for GDI, for commercial vehicle, heavy duty diesel systems and also for electronic controllers and some other smaller products in our portfolio. But we remain focused really on those three main areas of our business.

David Leiker

And you think that's most of what you're bookings were last year or in those products?

Liam Butterworth

Yeah. That's the majority of where our bookings are and that's where we're spending the majority of our R&D in terms of future technology developments and how we’re steering the business going forward.

David Leiker

And then the other part of that is if you take a look on those newer technologies versus some of the more traditional technologies, where do you think your win rate is on that and where your market share might be shaking up relative to what you would have had in the current technologies?

Liam Butterworth

Yes. So in terms of win rates, David, I would say that if we look at Conquest business, it's probably in the kind of mid-40s, mid to high 40s. And then incumbent business is probably well over 80% in terms of the incumbent pursuits. In terms of market share, we’re not market chasers is what we do – obviously, our priority is to focus on maximizing our technology and maximizing growth and value for the business. So we're not specifically hung up on chasing certain market share numbers, but I think one of the slides we shared with you with our GDI business, clearly, we have a very strong position that's growing and we were first to market in globally with our 350-bar GDI solution and that business clearly has been growing strongly in ’17 and will continue to do so as we go forward.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Lim of Wells Fargo.

David Lim

Just quickly on that 50% power electronics growth for 2018, can you give us some additional color like who may be the OEMs or is it global or is it more regionalized to one specific region, that would be helpful.

Liam Butterworth

It's pretty much across the board. As I said on my script, with supply in BMW, Volvo, Ford and GM and we're seeing strong pull across our entire portfolio of power electronics and the main regions where we’re supplying is in Europe and clearly as we said, we've been implementing more capacity in China. So we're seeing a strong ramp in China as well as we go through 2018. And clearly, we continue discussions with those customers regarding installed capacity and what that rates are going to be.

David Lim

And then this morning Daimler announced something about [indiscernible]. In the situation where you're getting these within the major metropolitan areas in Europe switching to more hybridization as well as fully electric, how does that help your content? And then I have one other follow-up?

Liam Butterworth

Yes. So maybe I'll give a couple of high level comments on that and then I might just ask Mary to remark. But in terms of electrification in the medium and heavy duty space, clearly, there are opportunities for further growth in the content per vehicle using our power electronics, specifically around our Viper technology, really gives us an opportunity for a big uplift in content per vehicle.

Maybe, Mary, do you want to add a couple of?

Mary Gustanski

Yeah. I think what I would add to that Liam basically in a truck application or commercial vehicle application, you need more of the technology that we supply enhances your vehicle. So the way to think about it is rough numbers about three times the content opportunity as what we have in passenger vehicle for commercial vehicle. It's more power, more higher voltages and that's really what they're after. And for sure, every commercial vehicle customer that we talk to is focused on how do they use electrification wisely for the future.

David Lim

And then finally Liam, if you could give us some idea, China was really or Asia Pacific was really, really strong. Can you give us some idea that you’ve launched the GDI over there, but are there any other product groups that is particularly gaining traction?

Liam Butterworth

Yeah. So one of the comments I made, with our medium duty and heavy duty diesel business, clearly, that market's been going through a transition as the emissions regulations start to become enforced, which is basically forcing the commercial vehicle market to move from traditional rotary technology to high pressure fuel systems, so that’s giving us a significant content uplift and it’s really those regulations are enforced, we've been gaining a lot of traction in ’17 and we see that continuing in ’18 really as our fuel systems become implemented.

And then in addition, again, our power electronics, we've implemented more capacity in China. We broke ground on our new facility very recently and that will be ramping throughout the course of 2018.

Operator

Our next question comes from Rod Lache of Deutsche Bank.

Rod Lache

Had a couple of questions. One is you talked about 4% organic growth for this year. Based on the bookings that you see coming through, can you talk about how the cadence of backlog starts to filter in in 2019 and 2020. It sounds like there are a number of significant power train programs that launched in that timeframe with GM launching DSF and their large trucks.

Liam Butterworth

Yes. I’d say at a high level, if you look at our bookings trajectory from ’14 through to ’17, we've gone from around mid-4.7 billion lifetime revenue to over 7 billion. And then from a growth standpoint, we’ve said that ’18 and ’19 will clearly be transition years as we get through the light duty diesel headwinds. And then from ’19 onwards, we really start to see the, our GDI business getting -- taking hold, so much stronger revenues of GDI and also power electronics and continuing to grow again with our commercial vehicle business specifically in Asia Pacific. So I’d say those three elements to get traction and obviously as we've burned through the light duty diesel headwind, we will see growth accelerate in ’19 and beyond.

Rod Lache

The net backlog of new business is similar in ’19 versus what you see this year. Is that correct?

Liam Butterworth

Yeah. I think maybe, well, we might need to just follow-up with you on that point, just to understand the methodology around that backlog.

Rod Lache

And I had a couple of housekeeping questions. It looks like if I take -- if I look at the FX impact, $13 million from slide 15 on $51 million of revenue change, it looks like a 25% margin impact on FX. Am I misinterpreting that or is that correct?

Vivid Sehgal

Rod, it’s Vivid here. The way to look at it is for every cent of the dollar euro moves, it’s about $15 million of revenue for us, which equates to about $3 billion on operating income basis. So, we do have a range of currencies that are there, but yeah, we've certainly seen strength in relation to the dollar right now.

Rod Lache

And you’re at 115 in your assumptions. And just two other quick housekeeping ones. Can you tell us what magnitude of restructuring benefit you've incorporated in 2018 versus 2017? And then lastly, the guidance that you gave on slide 19. I just want to confirm the margin is net of one-time separation costs, but it excludes restructuring of about 100 million. Is that correct?

Vivid Sehgal

Yes. So let me answer both of those, Rod. So in terms of the net benefit of restructuring in 2018, it's a similar impact that we had in 2017, the main driver of our margin expansion is actually from the continuation of the manufacturing and the material efficiency gains that we've got. But yet, the numbers are relatively similar in both years.

In terms of the -- how we got through the adjusted margin, if you look at it from -- there are really -- there is what is being excluded is one-time separation costs of around about the sort of $70 million mark and then restructuring in the 95 million to 100 million range. What we have included in the adjusted numbers is the public company and we called it efficiencies, which are around about the $70 million mark as well.

Rod Lache

So on the right, you've got -- I'm at slide 19, you say one-time separation costs of 75 to 80, restructuring charges of 95 to 100. Those are both excluded, but you do that 70 million of – coincidentally, it's also in the 70 in efficiencies.

Vivid Sehgal

Correct. Yes. And that’s the numbers that we talked about in terms of setting ourselves up from a public company across the TSAs and the –

Liam Butterworth

Yeah. It's just a coincidence, Rod. It’s the same number.

Operator

And our next question comes from John Murphy of Bank of America.

John Murphy

Just maybe a sort of a follow-up on the two David's questions at the beginning. The power electronics business, can you give us just a rough number on what the revenue is in 2018 and what you think that one should be on a dollar basis? And when we think about, not just the backlog that David was asking about, but really the 120 launches that you're talking about in 2018, sort of the mix between gas, diesel and anything that we’d have to do with EVs, whether it be power electronics or other products, is there kind of a mix in these new launches for 2018 you can highlight to us?

Liam Butterworth

Yeah, if I take your first question, so our power electronics business in 2018 is going to be in the region, yeah, $250 million. Could you maybe just repeat your second part of your question? I'm sure I didn't fully capture it.

John Murphy

Well, on slide 9, you highlight that you have 120 new launches in 2018, so I would imagine that's all obviously, that represents all of your new business or the bulk of your new business, I guess, there are some incremental that would come from existing products, but of those 120, could you sort of delineate or bucket what is gas, what is diesel and what is EV?

Liam Butterworth

Yes. Clearly, we don't break down by product line launches, but I would say around 80% of those launches are in the internal combustion engine space across GDI, valve train and our commercial vehicle business. And then the remainder is in the electrification, power electronics space.

John Murphy

Okay. That's very helpful. Then just on slide 13 and I may be dense on this, when I look at the adjusted to the pro forma, if you can just sort of walk me from that. It looks like there was $81 million lost revenue and there is also $72 million of lost or delta I should say, not lost, but a delta of 72 million in operating profit. So what is really going on there? I'm just trying to understand, so we make sure we get the right basis for 2017, off of which to walk, because that means, 81 million of lost revenue and 72 million of lost op income is an 89% margin on whatever you're taking out of there, which is a big giant margin?

Vivid Sehgal

Sure. So I mean there's nothing lost on this side at all, but the way to think about it is that as part of the separation that we went, a level of revenue that was once recorded in the powertrain business actually moved out of Aptiv. So that represents about $82 million of the revenue that we will no longer record and there is a margin impact on that and the remainder, about sort of $70 million odd of cost, adjusted cost that Delphi Technologies will incur as being a public company.

And in terms of the TSAs that we have with Aptiv and the sort of costs that we're basically bringing up to be a standalone company. So that's really the cost, there's nothing lost in that side. This is just a pro-forma based on revenues that have moved over and our public company and structural inefficiencies.

John Murphy

That's incredibly helpful. And then when you think about sort of the separation costs and the restructuring costs, I mean they are both rationalization costs, if you will. I mean when you think about the separation cost, those just go away and then the restructuring, as you work them down, I know it's tough. And then the restructuring charges would typically have an 18 to 24 month payback or would the separation costs also have some sort of payback as you think about this going forward.

Vivid Sehgal

No. The separation costs are primarily related to the spin. I mean these are related in IT set up. It’s related to a whole bunch of things, but these will dissipate mostly by the end of 2018. We do not expect these costs to reoccur. In terms of the restructuring cost, you've seen the benefit. I mean if you look at sort of the margin benefit, 180 basis points in 2017 and some of the margin expansion plans, restructuring has been used as part of our capital allocation profile of the company and we've seen some great benefit on that. So there will be benefits going forward. Our intention going forward is to begin to ratchet down the level of restructuring we have in the company and in about three years’ time, we will look and we’ll normalize in our restructuring efforts more in the sort of $15 million to $25 million.

Liam Butterworth

Yeah. We spent a lot of time and effort over the last several years rotating the footprint for the one that we have now. So our goal is to significantly ratchet down restructurings to go forward, because what confident that we have a fantastic platform in place to take the business forward.

John Murphy

But just somewhat exposed by the question, if you spend a dollar on restructuring, it would be fair to assume that payback would come in 18 to 24months, is that sort of your rough rule of thumb of how you would think about that or is there some kind of a different thought process?

Vivid Sehgal

No. I think look, I think when we look at the benefits we're getting mostly on the manufacturing side, I think your thought process is right.

Operator

Our next question comes from Colin Langan of UBS. Your line is now open.

Colin Langan

When I look at the margin for Q4 of the 12.7%, does that include the impact of stranded cost, is that just seasonally stronger because your guidance for next year which have stranded costs is 12.2 to 12.4?

Vivid Sehgal

Yes. So in the Q4 of 2017, we have one bunk of stranded cost. That's the -- if you look at slide 13 on the deck, you can see the difference really between the reported and the adjustment. Those two columns are the one month worth of stranded costs that are included.

Colin Langan

And then when we think about capital allocation, what are the key priorities? There is several potentially large powertrain assets on the market. Would you consider a large transaction or should we consider most of that is cash that you are generating towards buyback. How should we think about that?

Liam Butterworth

So let me -- first let me give you some perspective really on the M&A, the M&A element of our capital allocation strategy and Vivid can maybe talk a little bit more detail about the other pieces. But really as I said before, we've been putting in place a strong foundation for this business over the past four years from a footprint, technology and customer perspective. And with that now, with the business where we don't have a hole in the portfolio from a technology standpoint, from a product standpoint or a capacity headwind coming out as well, we believe that we need to do something to fill a gap.

Our focus is really laser-focused around organic growth, delivering our commitments for 2018 through to ’20. As I said, we have 120 programs in the pipeline, $7 billion of lifetime revenue. So it's really around delivering organic growth and that's what's in the plan and we will deliver to our commitment.

Now looking forward, clearly, we have a strong balance sheet in place and the cash profile gives us options to be able to look at inorganic opportunities and clearly M&A is an option for us and clearly that would need to bring the right technology and market position, but above all just generating long-term shareholder value. So we will look at what opportunities are out there and consider them appropriately.

Vivid Sehgal

Yeah. And actually just to add, look our capital allocation framework is really underpinned as Liam said by driving strong balance sheet and driving through sort of incremental cash flows. And that's reflected in our 2018 outlook. Our main focus right now is on organic growth investments in R&D and CapEx and as Liam said, there is an element of selective approach on M&A and we are going to have a balanced approach to shareholder returns. We’ve already announced our dividend in Q1 and we will evaluate share repurchases, but we're early days as a company now and our focus right now is on delivering our commitments for 2018 and driving improved cash flow performance for the year.

Colin Langan

And any color on the types of assets, you said selective approach to M&A. I mean, are you looking for more complementary products to build out your footprint, core products you have today. I mean, how should we think about the types of things we are looking for?

Liam Butterworth

No. Well, I think we are not going to get into specifics, but as I clearly said, we don't have a hole in our portfolio where there is desperately something we need to acquire to have a position of relevance. I think the way that we've been looking at M&A, and I think the PolyCharge investment that we recently made is just looking at how can we invest deeper technological opportunities to help us be more innovative and stronger in the market.

And if you look at our -- the position that we have with our power electronics, we're incredibly happy with where we are from a differentiated technology standpoint and the PolyCharge investments just makes us even stronger in that space. So I think those are the kind of opportunities that we've been looking at and consider. But clearly, we have a balance sheet in place that we can look at other options as well, should it create long-term value.

Colin Langan

And just one last question. In your assumption, what is the off-highway and commercial truck market outlook? And what percent of your sales today are in those markets?

Liam Butterworth

So we don't break down that part of our business in terms of revenues, but in terms of the overall outlook, it's relatively -- I think it's around 1% growth for next year, sorry for 2018. But clearly our business is growing kind of double digits in 2018 in that space and that's really primarily because of the content shift that's been taking place that I referred to earlier on.

Operator

Our next question comes from Emmanuel Rosner of Guggenheim. Your line is now open.

Emmanuel Rosner

So first question on the margin side. So the 2018 guidance for operating margin was maybe slightly below where we’d have expected it. And when they look at it, I see two factors. The first one is 2017 pro forma of 11.9, I think you had spoken about 12% or so and then obviously expansion of 30 to 50 versus the 40 to 50 framework that you had spoken about. So just wanted to see if you can give a little bit more color on both.

First of all, do you have a fourth quarter pro forma margin and was there any -- what were the factors that sort of like may have made it weaker than previously expected? And then as you move into 2018, it looks like the low end of guidance may be a bit less margin expansion then your framework, maybe what would drive that?

Vivid Sehgal

In terms of the margin, I think the important way that we look at margin for 2017 is that we increased operating margin by in excess of 180 basis points during the year and we talked about the ongoing restructuring activities, we talked a lot about our operational efficiencies that we put in place. Sort of Q4 margins really came about, we were very comfortable with that, but looking at them, there is probably two impacts that impacted us. The first one, we had a very strong growth in GDI and power electronics in Q4 and as I have spoken in the past, these have a lower margin on an operating basis than the rest of our portfolio. So that is part of the reason why the margin was lower.

We did have some elements as well in terms of the mix on the aftermarket business, which actually came in a little bit lower. We had higher sales on the OES side of the business. So I think really that's where it is, it’s 10 basis points of difference from where we talked about and we're not overly concerned about that at all. I think going forward into 2018, if you look at our midpoint of our guidance, we are exactly in line with the range that we gave previously and we just feel that right now, given where our business is, given with our investment profile of the company, we’re very comfortable in light of where the business is. And more importantly, we are firmly on track to deliver the 140 basis points of margin expansion that we talked about to get us back to pre-spin levels by 2020.

Emmanuel Rosner

And just as a quick follow-up on this one and then I've another question. But, so you were talking about this sort of negative mix impact on margins from GDI and power electronics. I assume this is a temporary issue due to low volume of these products. What kind of revenue ballpark do you need to be in for those businesses to generate sort of average type of margin?

Vivid Sehgal

Yeah. I mean in terms of the margins, we talked about power electronics for example being a $250 million business in 2018, but really from our perspective, both businesses need to be around about the $750 million to $800 million worth of sales before we get back to company average margins. We expect GDI to get to that number around about 2020 and we expect power electronics to get there around about 2022 to 2023.

Emmanuel Rosner

Then the, sort of the housekeeping question. Would you be able to update us on the lifetime bookings product category? This was a very interesting disclosure as part of your split, marketing, but specifically gas direct injection, power electronics, commercial and valve train. Just curious how those lifetime bookings have grown since the last disclosure that we had in September?

Liam Butterworth

Yeah. It’s Liam. It's something that we don't intend and we don't give down really a breakdown of bookings by product family. Clearly at the Investor Day, we gave a high level overview of how those three main groups were going to be growing over the course of the plan. But, as I said earlier, the 7.1 billion that we booked in ’17, around 2 billion obviously in the power electronics space. The remainder really being split again across our core product lines and portfolio. So that's kind of the level of detail that we disclose.

Emmanuel Rosner

And then very finally, on the question on light duty vehicle diesel revenue, I think you were talking about revenue down 11% in the fourth quarter year-over-year. Obviously, your assumption going forward basically includes maybe a 20% above the annual decline sort of a meaningful acceleration from what you saw in the fourth quarter. Can you please go over again sort of like the timing of when that happens and what would be the drivers of it?

Vivid Sehgal

Sure. So if you think about 2017 for the full year, we saw around 100 basis points worth of headwind in terms of light duty diesel on our top line revenue. We're expecting 200 basis points of headwind in 2018 and that's really sort of broken down into two parts. About one-third of that headwind is related to the actual market dynamics in the diesel penetration, primarily in Europe and about two-thirds of that headwind is related to the rolling off of more mature diesel programs in passenger car that we will see rolling off over time. What we have said it that we believe that there will be a 200 to 300 basis point headwind on our top line revenue for the next three years. And at that time, we'll start normalizing back in the 2020 timeframe.

Liam Butterworth

Yeah, that's really a reflection of again looking back at our bookings profile, if you look back to 2014 where we were around 4.7 billion, that's a reflection of, there was a number of light duty diesel programs in the market and our commercial discipline strategy was that we didn't book those programs and we're seeing those rolling off now.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joseph Spak of RBC Capital Markets.

Joseph Spak

Maybe just to follow-up on that quickly, so the one-third of the 200 basis points headwind on diesel or the 67 bps I guess, what does that correlate to in terms of a diesel mix shift that you expect in the European market?

Vivid Sehgal

Sure. So we’re estimating that the diesel power market penetration in Europe will go from around about 44% to around 42%, 41% in 2018. And for every 100 basis points of decline, we equate that to being around about $15 million of revenue at about company average margins. And then the rest of it is really about the roll-off of the legacy programs.

Joseph Spak

Just On the electrified sort of bidding process or I guess actually more on the 48 volt programs you've already won. As automakers, your customers may have increasingly difficult times hitting 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer as sort of diesel demand is probably lower than what they thought a couple of years ago. Are you seeing them move timelines or raise values on the 48 volt programs at all yet?

Liam Butterworth

So I think, maybe if I just thought more holistically around the electrification and what we’re seeing in the space, there's clearly a tremendous amount of activity going on across nearly all of the OEMs that we deal with and every OEM is kind of taking different approaches in terms of how to electrify. But clearly, I would say over the last 12 months, the number of pursuits that we're working on, our engineers are deeply engaged with, is accelerating and I would say in terms of the complexity of these programs, how to package the electronics, how they're integrating different features and functions and software into the electronics is increasing significantly.

Now in terms of 48 volt, maybe Mary, do you want to add a couple of comments on the technology side?

Mary Gustanski

Yeah, absolutely. I think the biggest point that I would make is, as Liam points out, lots of activity around electrification and what the OEMs are looking to do, but they're really debating, do they take the 48 volt mild hybrid stuff, whether they jump right to higher voltage.

So ETDs, plug-ins, BEDs and the reason they're considering that is if they look at the regulatory outlook, particularly in Europe and China, there is another step function they believe coming right behind the current regulatory around the books, and so their debate is just right to the higher voltage where they could get the bigger bang for the buck. And for us, from a Delphi Technologies standpoint, as you know, that's really where we differentiate ourselves and our biggest opportunity and increased CPD for electrifications. So we’re going to remain focused, making sure that we have all different levels of solutions available to help our OEMs, but with a high focus on that high voltage electronics.

Joseph Spak

And then last one from me and sorry if I missed this. But can you point to a couple of the drivers that really strong Asia Pacific growth in the fourth quarter and what should we expect in that region for ‘18?

Liam Butterworth

Yeah. It's GDI and commercial vehicle. GDI, I’d say two things happened in GDI. One is just continuing transition from PFI to GDI technology, which clearly gives us the content increase, but also just more penetration with our technology and then the second one on the commercial vehicle space, which is in the medium and heavy duty platforms, again emissions and regulations driven and content per vehicle increase and that's ramping up from our facility in China and that will continue through 2018.

Operator

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Liam Butterworth, President and CEO of Delphi Technologies for any closing remarks.

Liam Butterworth

So thank you all for joining us on today's call. We look forward to providing an update on progress at our next earnings call. I also look forward to meeting some of you at our upcoming roadshows in the next week or so. So enjoy the rest of your day. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.