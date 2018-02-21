Watch Out Those Share Buybacks - If You Are A Long-Term Shareholder

Lots of companies nowadays ask their Board to authorize various share repurchase program. Easily from various 10-Q, 10-K reports you can find references to such programs, often touted as a "reward" to current shareholders just like dividend payouts. Sometimes it is true, but most of time it is not.

Indeed, on the surface, share buybacks are using company's cash on hand to reduce outstanding share count, by buying them in the open market (sometimes with certain level of discount). The purchased share added into company's treasury therefore they are called "Treasury Stock". For example, if a company announces a share buyback program for $100 million in the current year, and if their shares are currently traded in the market for approximately $100/share. Then such program, if fully executed, can reduce the shares outstanding by 1 million shares. If this company has 10 million outstanding shares, the result of this program will reduce the outstanding shares by 10%, if the re-purchase costs on average $100/share during the fiscal year.

In a way, you may also hear this statement from CEO or CFO on the earnings call: "We reduced our outstanding shares by 10% during the quarter, returning $100m cash to shareholder through share buyback program in a tax efficient manner, in addition to our dividend distribution in the quarter", as if it is a great thing to do.

Well, it depends.

The share buyback program, while having a way to increase staying shareholders' percentage ownership of the company by buying shares off departing shareholders, without incurring tax consequences, it has potentially several issues:

1. It may mis-allocate capital

Company's management team is hired to operate the company in a manner that can maximize shareholders' long-term interest. How to allocate the cash to achieve certain long-term superior returns for shareholders' capital is totally within the discretion of company's management. By allocating valuable cash to buying current shares, when shares are traded at elevated multiples, is a questionable approach to such allocation discretion. Especially a lot of Retail companies, while facing strong challenges from e-Commerce companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), instead of investing heavily into their existing Omni-channel strategy by renovating retails stores and investing in digital/online distribution channels, which presumably will incur some near term weaker earnings to results but long term gains, they are spending millions of dollars of cash to buying back shares, which adds nothing to existing revenue growth or improving operating margin. To make the matter worse, because of inadequate investments into growing revenue, improving earnings, such companies' share price will suffer further in future years, which results even poorer share price performance. That makes earlier purchase of company's stock a losing investment decision year over year. To use a not-so-accurate analogy, if you are in a sinking boat and you have some wooden plug, some tools, will you spend your energy and resources to shape a great wooden plug, assuming it takes a few hours, but a plug once made can be used to stop the water from coming in, or you will throw all wooden plug and tools in a second to lower the weight of the boat so the water comes in more slowly?

2. It may be a product of misalignment of interest between management team and shareholders

We all know that many management teams’ compensation are linked to various measures: Earnings per share (EPS), Earnings Growth, Stock Options, Stock Price etc. Reducing total outstanding share count, say, by 10%, simple math will show that even if you maintain the revenue and earnings next year, your per share earning growth will go by at 10% per year. And because the stock price often is determined or related to earnings and multiples, if the total earning stays the same, outstanding share count reduces by 10%, the stock price will be supported by 10% through pure mathematics, subject of course market fluctuation. But at least if you have a fixed strike price option package in your total compensation, you would love to see the share price go higher by 10%, simply by using cash sitting in the bank to buy company's shares in open market, without taking risks in operations, improving margins, breaking into new markets.

3. It reduces shareholder's equity under many circumstances

This is the case whenever the market price is traded at a significant premium to company's book value. By using a $1 cash sitting on the balance sheet, to buy back a stock that is traded at, say, 3 times of book value, you are reducing the asset from cash and cash equivalent, reducing the number of shares by only 1/3 shares therefore it diluted book value. (of course it depends on equity yield the company is producing) Let's use an example to illustrate this case.

Assuming Company A has $200 million in cash, $1 billion in total Assets. Assuming it has 10 million outstanding shares with a book value of $50/share, so total shareholder's equity on balance sheet is $500 million. And the market price of Company A is $100/share, twice of book value.

If Company A management team goes to the market to perform the $100 million share buyback program, by buying 1 million shares at $100/share. The results will be:

Cash reduced to $100 million, Total Assets, if everything else stays the same, reduced to $900 million. Therefore, the company's shareholder equity now becomes $400 million. Total outstanding shares after the share repurchase would be 9 million shares. Therefore the new book value will be $400 million/9 million = $44.4/share, 12% decline from previous book value.

The reason for the book value dilution is that price per share was two times per book. To make up the difference so shareholder's equity is not diluted per share, the company has to add additional $50 million or $5.55/share retained earnings to the balance sheet to just break even. So if the equity yield is higher than $5.55/100 = 5.55%, or 18.1 PE multiple, shareholder should see their book value per share maintained or improved from current level. However if equity yield is well below 5.55%, or PE multiple is much higher than 18x, and you see management team's aggressive share buyback with shares traded multiples of its book value, you can count on a solid dilution to the book value per share.

Company A Total Cash Total Liability Total Asset Total Equity Net Income Share Count Price Per Share Book Value Per Share Before Share Buyback $200m $500m $1,000m $500m $50m 10m $100/share $50/share After Share Buyback before Net Earning $100m $500m $900m $400m - 9m $100/share $44.4/share After Share Buyback With Net Earning $150m $500m $950m $450m $50m 9m $100/share $50/share

Real World Examples:

Various companies’ management team takes quite different approach in the decision regarding share buyback program. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), whose management team can be poster child example in management/shareholder interest alignment in list companies, stated that although their board authorized a share buyback program, they will not buy back any shares above 120% of the book value of BRK, at which price the continuing shareholders will see the benefit of immediate boost to intrinsic value of their shares in BRK.

Now if we look at an example in the other end of the spectrum: GE (NYSE:GE). In 2016 annual report, the management bragged about “returning value to shareholders through $22 billion worth of share buybacks”. GE shares were traded around $25-$31 dollars/share most of the time in the year. In 2016 annual report, roughly $370 million shares were repurchased in this range. So even if we assume the managed can execute such repurchase at a noticeable discount below market price, say, $25/share, such $370 million GE shares repurchase is using over $9.25 billion cash, which belongs to shareholders. And just one year later, their troubles in the business trigged a sell-off of GE shares to as low as $15/share. The return generated with this cash, under management’s discretion, were having a decline of at least 40 percent. God I wished they had distributed that $9.25 billion cash in dividend!

In Conclusion, the share buyback program is a form of capital allocation no different from others: like investing in a new plant or buying a luxurious car. The key is to assess if such buyback really adds value to shareholder's equity long term, or it is just a form of propping up share prices and per share earnings for the near term. We strongly encourage all long term shareholders to constantly review the disclosures in reports regarding share buybacks and evaluating whether such actions are appropriate. We compiled the following list as a non-exhausted set of rules as measurement:

If the company is making low equity yield, it's a red flag when management team is aggressively buying back shares to prop up the per share earning metrics. If the company is generating reasonable earnings, however their book value is several times of book value, it's a red flag, unless the earning is not only strong relating to equity price, but also growing at a strong pace year over year. If the company is borrowing money to buying back shares and the earning is not great, we would urge you either change the management team or leave the company.

