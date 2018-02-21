Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) owns and/or operates 20 restaurants and bars, 19 fast food concepts, and catering options through its subsidiaries. As of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017, five restaurants and bar facilities are located in New York City, five are located in Las Vegas, three are located in Atlantic City, two are located in Washington DC, two are located in Florida, one is located in Boston, and one is in Alabama. The names and themes of each of the restaurants are different except for the company's two Gallagher's Steakhouse restaurants, two Broadway Burger Bar and Grill restaurants, and two Oyster House restaurants.

ARKR has a five-year annualized total return of 7%, compared to a return of 15.4% for the restaurant sector and 14.8% for the S&P 500 (Figure 1). We suspect that relatively poor fundamentals are largely to blame for the underperformance. Top line growth over the past five years (meager as it is at just over 2% annually) has come almost exclusively from acquisitions. ARKR averaged negative same store sales growth over the past five years (Figure 2), while the restaurant sector as a whole averaged annual same store sales growth in the low-single digits.

Figure 1: ARKR vs. Restaurants and the S&P 500

Source: Morningstar

At the same time, margins have been hit by minimum wage increases and food cost inflation (Figure 3). This is something that all restaurants have had to deal with, but the new wage laws have hit ARKR harder than many firms because its operations are more concentrated in states that recently increased the minimum wage or are scheduled to do so. ARKR's labor costs have therefore increased at a faster rate than peers, on average.

Figure 2: Same Store Sales Growth

Source: Madison Investment Research

Figure 3: Operating Margin

Source: Madison Investment Research

But results have also been impacted by a number of one-time events, making a surface-level analysis of earnings somewhat misleading. FY17 adjusted EBITDA was only $9M, but this included a $2.3M EBITDA loss due to Sequoia, which was closed for renovation during the first 6 months of the year. The year before that Sequoia generated EBITDA of $1.5M, so that's a $3.8M swing you can add back to EBITDA. Then there's the 700K in estimated EBITDA losses caused by the Rustic bridge construction project in Florida that has now reopened, and an additional 280K in losses from the Jupiter property that was included in results before it was sold that can also be added back. Add it all together, and ARKR is running about $4-5M below normalized EBITDA levels (management has targeted $14M), which the company should be able to hit without doing anything differently.

Management said it best last quarter…

"There are no excuses for us now. We have no leases expiring. We don't have any bridges down. Sequoia is completely finished and open to the public. We have a clear path in front of us." - Q417 Earnings Call, 1/1/2018

Q1 2018 Earnings

Last week ARKR reported results for Q1 2018 and there were some encouraging signs, at least on the top line. Total revenues increased 2.4% and same-store sales increased 2.2%, which is the best SSSG in years. The sales comp was skewed due to the new year, which fell into the March quarter this year as opposed to the December quarter last year, and Sequoia showed strong growth while Las Vegas, ARKR's largest market, was also very good. The strength in Las Vegas was thanks to the city's new professional hockey team, which is driving large increases in traffic anytime there's a game.

On the cost side things could have been better. Restaurant operating income declined by one third, and management blamed the new year for a lot of this. But the main reason for the decline was an increase in payroll costs (up 5.8%) related to the reopening of Sequoia, as the company hired more staff and spent more on training to get operations up and running again. Costs therefore ran higher than usual in October, November, and December, but management says they've started to come down. Food and occupancy costs also increased relative to sales, but management reaffirmed its target for full year normalized EBITDA of $14M.

Valuation

ARKR looks interesting at the current valuation. If you assume EBITDA normalizes around $14M ARKR trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.3x, compared to an average of 13x for the restaurant sector. The company offers a dividend yield of 4%, has low debt, solid interest coverage, and a clear path to higher profitability. CEO Michael Weinstein has run the company since he founded it in 1983 and owns 28% of the shares (his stake is worth $24M), and insiders collectively hold 43%. It appears that investors are in good hands.

There are two factors that we think are weighing on valuation. The first is that, unlike most of its peers, ARKR does not run a large, consolidated portfolio of restaurants under a single brand (or a small number of brands). Every operation, with the exception of a few, is totally unique, so ARKR doesn't get the synergies that come from large-scale streamlining and cost overlap. This is why even normalized profit margins have been much lower than peers historically.

The second reason is that ARKR just isn't very well known. ARKR has a market cap of $87M, low analyst coverage, and average trading volume is less than 3,000. Most institutional funds (especially those from the biggest wealth managers) go into larger stocks that offer much better liquidity. As a result, ARKR's shares are more likely to be mispriced, and stay mispriced for longer. We suspect that the small-cap factor is also partially responsible for ARKR's underperformance relative to peers over the past five years.

Other Considerations

ARKR has a $5.1M investment in the New Meadowlands Racetrack ("NMR") and has the exclusive right to operate food and beverage concessions in a casino there if casino gambling is approved. This potential catalyst has been a source of excitement among investors, but we think investors should temper their expectations. According to the 10-K, a 2016 referendum to approve two new casinos in New Jersey was defeated and the issue is unlikely to be on the ballot in 2018, if ever. There can be no assurances that casino gambling will be approved at NMR, and investors should not include NMR in their fair value estimates.

Additional risk factors include more minimum wage increases and a reliance on the success of casinos. Management has identified minimum wage legislation as the biggest impediment to profit growth. In the past ARKR has done things to help offset these costs such as charging taxes at bars and raising administrative fees on private events, but these strategies haven't made a big difference and there's not much ARKR can do in this area unless consumers everywhere start accepting higher menu prices.

Finally, many of the company's restaurants are located in casinos so ARKR's success is closely tied to the success of these casinos. The main risk here is that if more states approve gambling, traffic at casinos in existing markets would decline. The casino industry in Atlantic City took a major hit in recent years due to the fact that numerous casinos opened in other locations on the East Coast. I would also argue that casino traffic is more sensitive to an economic downturn than restaurant traffic, so a recession would probably harm ARKR more than it would the large restaurant companies.

Conclusion

Despite management's optimism at the end of Q4 the stock is down almost 10% YTD, which suggests that at least some of the return to more normalized profit levels has already been priced in. ARKR is cheap relative to peers, but the stock is still 10% more expensive than historical levels (based on ARKR's average P/B, P/S, and P/CF ratios from the past five years).

That being said we think there could be more upside. A discount to peers is warranted, but the current discount seems a little extreme. There are a lot of things to like about the company, including high insider ownership and a solid dividend, but its status as a relatively unknown, low-volume microcap is weighing on valuation.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.