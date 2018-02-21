Resolute Energy Trips Again With New Wolfcamp C Wells: 'C' Stands For Colossal Mistake

Summary

REN will lose upward of $3-4 million on every Wolfcamp C well it brings online. Wolfcamp C wells will track a very low 600,000 boe EUR curve through month 12.

Resolute Energy Wolfcamp C wells have very high gas ratios (>6:1), very low oil cuts (25-35%) and very poor oil production, almost 50%+ lower than Wolfcamp A wells.

The company is expected to lose over $21 million on top of capex of $85 million if it completes its full slate of eight Wolfcamp C wells at 11,500 ft.

Poor Wolfcamp C performance and large dollar losses are prevalent at other operators WPX, Energen, Centennial, and Cimarex, all drilling to equivalent depths.