Short Ideas | Basic Materials | Editors' Picks

Resolute Energy Trips Again With New Wolfcamp C Wells: 'C' Stands For Colossal Mistake

|
About: Resolute Energy Corporation (REN)
by: Bookvalue Hunter
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Bookvalue Hunter
Long/short equity
Summary

REN will lose upward of $3-4 million on every Wolfcamp C well it brings online. Wolfcamp C wells will track a very low 600,000 boe EUR curve through month 12.

Resolute Energy Wolfcamp C wells have very high gas ratios (>6:1), very low oil cuts (25-35%) and very poor oil production, almost 50%+ lower than Wolfcamp A wells.

The company is expected to lose over $21 million on top of capex of $85 million if it completes its full slate of eight Wolfcamp C wells at 11,500 ft.

Poor Wolfcamp C performance and large dollar losses are prevalent at other operators WPX, Energen, Centennial, and Cimarex, all drilling to equivalent depths.

This is a third article on the small Permian basin operator Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) in which we examine the new Wolfcamp C wells the company has drilled and completed in the fourth quarter