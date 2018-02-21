Why I Bought Some Bitcoin
by: David Zanoni
Summary
I bought a small position in the Bitcoin Investment Trust.
I think there is the potential for strong gains due to the supply/demand situation.
It might be a gamble, but it adds some excitement to the process of investing.
I have been watching the price of bitcoin since the middle of 2017 when it was really taking off. I have been skeptical the whole time while watching the price appreciate in value. I also