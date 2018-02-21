Note:

Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Ocean Rig released its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results after session end on Tuesday. While results came in largely as expected, the company's highly disappointing outlook for its drilling fleet provided more evidence for the ongoing poor state of the industry's ultra-deepwater segment.

Photo: Cold-stacked ultra-deepwater drillships Ocean Rig Mylos, Apollo, Olympia, Paros and Athena berthed at Elefsis, Greece - Source: ShipSpotting.com

As a remainder:

Ocean Rig is a junior offshore driller that owns a rather modern fleet of nine ultra-deepwater drillships and two fifth generation harsh environment semisubmersibles. Two newbuild drillships are currently scheduled for delivery in June 2018 and Q1/2019.

The company just recently emerged from bankruptcy with a roughly $200 million net cash position and more than $1.2 billion in mostly high-margin backlog, almost entirely related to the drillship Ocean Rig Skyros which is currently scheduled to work for Total (NYSE:TOT) offshore Angola for another three years at a dayrate of well above $500,000.

The company has already cold-stacked the majority of its fleet and will soon see two more rigs rolling off their legacy high-margin contracts.

In the earnings release, the company updated investors on recent events which were almost entirely negative:

The company's 5th generation harsh environment semisubmersible Leiv Eriksson will remain on contract with Lundin Norway AS until at least August 2018 and might see further extensions until H2/2019. The extension was well anticipated given the current tight supply for this specific rig design in the North Sea. Unfortunately, the unit is required to "undergo certain enhancements related to its contract with Lundin, its intermediate survey and upgrade its BOP to 5-rams" during the current quarter and will be off dayrate for almost two months. The dayrate for the rig remains disappointing at only $150,000. The Ocean Rig Poseidon has finished its recent one-well drilling contract with Statoil (STO) offshore Tanzania and will be ready-stacked in Walvis Bay, Namibia. Both the Ocean Rig Mykonos and the Ocean Rig Corcovado are expected to roll off their respective contracts with Petrobras (PBR) within the next three months and will subsequently be ready-stacked in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, where the Ocean Rig Mykonos will also be enhanced with a managed pressure drilling package. This is a disappointing development as many investors were betting on Petrobras awarding contract extensions to both the Ocean Rig Mykonos and the Ocean Rig Corcovado, after competitor Diamond Offshore (DO) recently secured a blend-and-extend agreement with Petrobras for a rig that wasn't even working. Moreover, with both drillships being mobilized to Las Palmas it seems unlikely that the units will be re-contracted by Petrobras anytime soon. Total is seeking to renegotiate the company's last remaining long-term, high-margin contract for the Ocean Rig Skyros: "These discussions may lead to no change to the contract, to a blend and extend arrangement, or termination according to the termination for convenience provisions of the contract."

While certainly another disappointing development, the news should not come as a surprise to investors given peer Ensco's (ESV) recent similar disclosure for the contract of the drillship Ensco DS-8 offshore Angola.

While Total just recently signed a new agreement with Angola's national oil company Sonangol for "restarting offshore exploration", the company has so far always elected to terminate drilling contracts over the course of the ongoing downturn instead of negotiating alternative solutions. That said, the new agreement with Sonangol increases the chances for securing blend-and-extend agreements for both Ensco and Ocean Rig albeit this won't be a given by any means. Investors should note that just like Total, Ocean Rig hasn't agreed to any blend-and-extend agreement so far.

Ocean Rig's new management provided some ambivalent commentary in the press release:

Looking ahead, oil prices have increased substantially from the low levels seen in 2016 and 2017 approaching $70 per barrel. Consequently, the cashflow for oil companies even post payment of dividends is positive, allowing for increase in their capital expenditure budgets. Recent results from the oil companies and announcements evidence this development and we expect further FIDs on development projects coming through in the coming months leading to increased rig demand. We are already experiencing an increase in the number of rig enquiries which should result in improving rig utilization in the coming 12-18 months. This obviously does not mean that the worst is over. The bottom of the market appears to have passed but 2018 will still be a tough year with periods of idle time for our rigs that roll off contract. The management team is focused on maximizing shareholder value and taking the Company through one of the worst markets experienced in recent drilling history.

On the conference call, management pointed to increased activity levels in some regions, in many cases due to the upcoming expiration of drilling licenses which require the operators to finally start exploration on these specific blocks. That said, exploration activities in most cases remain limited to the absolute minimum as evidenced by very short average contract durations.

Management also stated that current dayrates for ultra-deepwater floaters are between $125,000 and $150,000 and that they do not expect a meaningful uptick over the course of 2018 due to the ongoing heavy oversupply in the market.

The company also cancelled the newbuild contract for the Ocean Rig Amorgos last week and remains in discussions with the shipyard to further delay the delivery dates for the Ocean Rig Santorini and Ocean Rig Crete.

The highly disappointing short-term outlook for the company's fleet is just another evidence for the ongoing poor state of the industry's ultra-deepwater segment as oil supermajors continue to direct the majority of their capital expenditures towards shale opportunities. Investors should not expect this pattern to change meaningfully until the beginning of the next decade at the earliest point. Until then, new contract awards will be mainly focused on development activities as opposed to exploration campaigns previously.

That said, the lack of meaningful exploration activities can't go on forever, so I would expect the segment to recover over the long-term, pretty much in line with statements made by Diamond Offshore's visionary CEO Marc Edwards on the company's recent Q4/2017 conference call. Unfortunately, the protracted downturn in the deepwater area will put particular pressure on the balance sheets of players with meaningful exposure to the segment which have so far avoided to restructure their debt obligations. Particularly Transocean (RIG) is heavily focused on deepwater, but also Ensco, Noble (NE) and to a lesser extent Diamond Offshore and Rowan Companies (RDC) carry meaningful exposure.

While the ongoing lack of deepwater exploration activity remains concerning, all major players have recently secured additional financial runway until the middle of the next decade, so even a protracted downturn should not result in further bankruptcies among industry leaders.

Bottom line:

The short-term outlook for Ocean Rig remains just ugly. Under a worst-case scenario, the company might soon see its entire fleet of modern ultra-deepwater drillships sitting idle but even if the contract for the Ocean Rig Skyros remains intact, the upcoming completion of the Petrobras contracts with no follow-on work will be a huge disappointment.

Investors need to prepare for rapid deterioration of the company's financial results going forward. Once both Petrobras rigs will be released, quarterly revenues will come down by more than $100 million. Any blend-and-extend agreement for the Ocean Rig Skyros would result in further short- to medium term revenue loss.

Given the outlook, it is no surprise that some of the company's largest shareholders have been pressing for a sale of the company since the company emerged from bankruptcy last fall. According to Bloomberg, Ocean Rig recently appointed Credit Suisse (CS) to explore a sale of the company.

While Ocean Rig has a decent balance sheet with roughly $250 million of net cash, no near-term debt maturities and a modern fleet, the company's focus on the ultra-deepwater segment remains a major issue at this point. Cash generation will come to an end rather sooner than later as high-margin legacy contracts either roll off or face renegotiation while at the same time the company will be experiencing increased capex levels and stacking costs.

Given these issues, I do not expect a sale of the company anytime soon. Investors should avoid deepwater-focused drillers like Ocean Rig for the time being given the ongoing major rig oversupply in this particular industry sub-segment which might persist for another couple of years.