Bull Market Still Supported By Liquidity

The internal weakness which began in January and which led to the Feb. 2 panic attack in the stock market hasn't completely subsided yet, in my opinion. That much is made clear by the fact that more than two weeks after the sell-off, there are still quite a few stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE. The danger still exists that the bears will attempt another raid on the market before the bottom is finally confirmed. In this report, I'll explain why investors shouldn't fear the end of the bull market, however, despite the recent weakness. We'll also take a look at the market's overall fundamental condition.

On Monday, the new highs-lows differential on the NYSE was positive but hardly inspiring. There were 62 stocks making new 52-week highs on the Big Board compared with 46 making new lows. For almost every day of the last five weeks, the number of stocks making new lows has exceeded 40. As previously emphasized, when there are more than 40 new lows on a continuous daily basis it means the broad market's internal health is less than ideal. We'll therefore need to see a contraction in the new lows for several days running to let us know that the last vestiges of the recent internal selling pressure have dried up.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) showed the effects of being dramatically "overbought" on a micro-term basis on Monday. In my previous commentary, I pointed out that the 5-day price oscillator for the SPX had reached its most "overbought" reading in over 11 years. That reading improved somewhat on Monday, yet the SPX is still somewhat overbought on a 5-day basis and therefore vulnerable to perhaps a bit more selling pressure this week.

Chart created by Clif Droke

The most important factor for the SPX right now is that it still hasn't technically confirmed an immediate-term bottom signal in relation to its 15-day moving average. This requires a close above the 2,732 level (the Feb. 16 closing high), which would establish a pattern of higher closing levels above the 15-day MA. It's also worth noting that the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the NASDAQ Composite, nor the NYSE Composite Index (NYA, see chart below) have managed to do this yet, either. Therefore, the stock market's immediate-term (1-4 week) downward trend still hasn't been formally reversed.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

It's likely that the eventual outcome of the stock market's ongoing bottoming process will be decided by the end of the month. A higher low wherein the SPX and other major indices establish the final bottom above the Feb. 8 closing low would be the most ideal outcome - and one that is certainly attainable, given the market's current fundamental underpinning. However, participants should be prepared for a re-test of the Feb. 8 low in any case.

As I indicated in the headline for today's commentary, the equity market may be unsettled, but it's still a bull market. The proof of this can be seen in an examination of the stock market's fundamental underpinning as well as in a study of liquidity. On the latter score, Dr. Ed Yardeni has made a number of excellent points on the market's support from a number of liquidity sources in his latest blog. He points out, for instance, that central bank liquidity has hit a record high despite the prevailing notion that the liquidity is drying up, thanks to the Fed. He points out that in January, the sum of the assets held by the Fed, ECB, and BOJ rose to a new record high of $14.6 trillion, led by the ECB.

Moreover, Yardeni points out that about $2.6 trillion in U.S. corporate earnings are expected to be repatriated as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. "A significant portion of these funds is expected to come back and be used for share buybacks and dividend payments," Yardeni observes, "which have been the two major sources of funds driving the current bull market."

Corporate earnings are another reason for believing that the bull market which began in 2009 is still firmly intact notwithstanding the market's recent spill. In fact, the progression of the latest earnings reporting season provides no fundamental support for believing that a bear market is imminent. Heading into the New Year, investors were quite positive despite the shrinking earnings estimates last year. By contrast, the latest earnings season has seen investors embrace a sour mood despite an upbeat earnings outlook. But with most S&P 500 companies having already reported earnings, the numbers which we've seen so far strongly suggest that investors' concerns are misplaced.

Of the S&P 500 companies which have reported to date, some 75% have reported positive earnings per share (EPS) surprises, while 78% have reported positive sales surprises, according to earnings analyst John Butters of FactSet. If 78% is the final number for the quarter, Butler says it will mark the highest percentage of positive sales surprises since Q3 2008. There were also a record-high number of S&P companies issuing positive EPS guidance for 2018, according to FactSet.

Total Q4 earnings for the S&P 500 index are expected to be up 13.9% from the same period last year on 8.2% higher revenues, according to Butters. Earnings growth is expected to be positive for 14 of the 16 major sectors, with the materials sector seeing the largest earnings growth since Dec. 31. For full-year 2017, total earnings for the S&P 500 index are expected to be up 7.3% on 4.1% higher revenues.

Zacks earnings analyst Sheraz Mian notes that in the latest reporting period, there is "clear momentum on the revenue front, with both the growth pace as well as the proportion of positive top-line surprises tracking above historical periods." He also notes the "unusually positive" revisions trend for the current and following quarters. The following chart compares the Q4 earnings growth rate with that of the previous five quarters as well as what is expected in the coming four quarters.

Source: www.Zacks.com

Once the stock market has completely digested the recent internal selling pressure which has plagued it since January, it will be in an excellent condition, both technically and fundamentally, to resume its long-term upward trajectory. For now, conservative investors should continue to wait for further improvement in the new 52-week highs-lows discussed here before establishing major new long positions. I also recommend building watch lists of stocks and ETFs showing exceptional relative price strength (vs. the SPX) for when the final low is confirmed. Investors can also maintain their core long-term positions as the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.