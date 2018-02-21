Investment Thesis

There are times when you make a mistake and on those occasions, you should put your hand firmly up in the air and acknowledge your mistake. My mistake was in believing that potash economics were nowhere near strengthening. But I was wrong: Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) released its Q4 2017 results and there is now solid evidence that potash and phosphate are indeed improving.

More detail

Last week Nutrien (NTR) released its Q4 2017 results, and it highlighted that out of its 3 main segments, only one showed a positive outlook, and that was potash. Although I argued then and stand by my analysis today that Nutrien is very much overpriced, the same cannot be said about Mosaic – which I believe is close to fair value to slightly undervalued - but we'll discuss valuations lower down in the article. For now, let's squarely focus on its two main operating segments: phosphate and potash (its International Distribution segment is really quite small and not a make or break investment potential, so I have kept it out of this analysis).

Phosphate

Gross margin in Q4 2017 for phosphate showed tremendous strength, going from $84 million to $133 million (up 58%). Mosaic benefited from higher realized phosphate prices, allowing its gross margin to increase from 9% in Q4 2016 to 13% of net sales in Q4 2017. Thus, although volume was essentially flat compared with the same period a year ago, Mosaic did manage to increase average DAP selling prices to $348 per ton (~10% YoY price increase).

Potash

Potash, in my humble opinion, is not only further along in the recovery, but in fact it has a strong near-term potential. The margins that Nutrien, and for that matter, Mosaic, get from potash are remarkable, especially for a highly competitive commodity market. In Q4 2017, Mosaic's gross margin from potash soared by 72% to $114 million, at 23% of net sales. Also, with the near completion of Esterhazy K3 complex in Canada, Mosaic will enjoy terrifically low-cost production for potash - which will not only produce meaningful volume, but will do so while being one of the lowest cost operators in the market, a great combo. Moreover, North America's potash market provides strong evidence for an optimistic outlook for Mosaic, as Michael Rahm from commented on the call,

The one number that does jump out, I think in North America we had a very strong fall season [for potash], we had a very good response to winter fill following the $20 price increase announcement. So, there I think we will pull some demand forward, but generally we think that channel inventories around the world are in pretty good shape. And that for 2018 we are forecasting about 2.6% increase or about 1.7 million metric tonne increase in shipments again.

Now, the key thing in the potash market is that Mosaic has managed to push up prices to meet record global demand. So not only are prices on average up 11% YoY, but demand is also strong.

Valuation

Here is the thing that has always turned me off from Mosaic: its price. At a $9.5 billion market cap, how investors can believe there is a margin of safety is beyond me. Mosaic is extremely capital intensive, and so it generates very little free cash flow.

Mosaic's free cash flow is, as you would expect from commodity company, highly volatile, but let's start the discussion and say it generates roughly $500-$600 million in free cash flow. This implies that investors are paying 15X-19X free cash flow for Mosaic. However, realistically, its recurring normalized free cash flow is much, much lower. That's because, for the year ending 2014, potash prices were nearly 80% higher than they presently are - so we are not likely to see $600 million in free cash flow for quite some time.

Moreover, further compounding issues is its balance sheet. Mosaic wishes to retire $700 million of debt by YE 2020, bringing its net debt to EBITDA to roughly 2.5 times (by 2020). That would leave Mosaic with roughly $2 billion of debt. On the other hand, shareholders might argue that 2018 guided midpoint adjusted EPS will be at around $1.25, which means that its bottom line would increase at 15% from FY 2017 - implying a nice growth rate, which is also true. Personally, overall, I can concede that Mosaic is possibly slightly underpriced, but not enough to make it a really profitable investment. Finally, compared with its peer, Nutrien, Mosaic trades with a forward midpoint EPS of 18X versus Nutrien’s forward P/E of 20X - a tiny discount to its larger peer, and hardly worth chasing.

Takeaway

Although potash and phosphate are indeed turning around I can't see a way to make a profitable investment at its current trading price. Granted, I've been saying that for a long time, only to have been proven wrong for such a long period of time. Overall, I still remain skeptical and on the sidelines, as I simply can't see a reasonable shareholder return here. Many shareholders would highlight its dividend, which is less than half of one percent. Other than its dividend I can't see any reasonable reliable opportunity for a shareholder return - we can see that its number of shares has once more crept up to 386 million (due to the Vale Fertilizantes acquisition) and shareholders have been diluted by roughly 7% in the past 3 years. Having said that its underlying economic are certainly improving; I just do not see a way to profit at this trading price of $9.5 billion market cap.

Note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.