What To Buy After Equity Market Corrections?

Image source: Gainesville News.

Investment Thesis

Typically, equity market corrections recover from a slump without developing into bear markets or recessions. According to Goldman Sachs, only five recessions occurred out of the 16 drawdowns of 10% since the mid 1970s. Year 1987 was the only one that turned into a bear market with a 20% decline from the remaining 11 non-recession episodes.



The S&P 500 fell by 15% during the last 11 non-recession corrections. A decline like this would bring the S&P 500 index to 2,450, approximately 6% below its current level.

Source: FactSet, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Stock market returns have been declining while volatility continues to climb during blackout periods. Corporations represent the biggest single source of demand for US equities.

In this equity research, we will try to analyze which particular sectors and stocks are best performing and recommended for investors to buy during a market correction that follows 10% to 15% declines in the S&P 500 index.

Stock Picks

Goldman Sachs picked out a sample of 25 buy-rated stocks that recently dropped by more than their historic correlations with the broader market. These buy-rated stocks have lagged significantly vs. their beta-implied returns. Beta is defined as the stock’s statistical correlation with movements in the broader financial markets.

Source: FactSet, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

The investment bank has named a few buy-rated stocks that are highly recommended in the event of a market correction and these are: Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG), Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE:PH), Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL), United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), MetLife (NYSE:MET), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Relative Sector Performance

Relative sector performance has been aligned with normal market betas since the start of the current market reaction. All 11 sectors (mentioned in the table below) have delivered negative returns since January but the defensive stocks have outperformed. It resulted in a sector correlation spike by 72% which is the highest recorded since September 2016.

Source: FactSet and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

In the valuation factor model of Goldman Sachs, small-cap and low-valuation stocks usually performed best after a 10% drop in the S&P index. The valuation model yielded a favorable return of 63%. The Russell index exceeded the S&P 500 by a median of 240 basis points. Low volatility shares are the worst performers. These stocks lagged the high volatility companies in 87% of post-correction periods by a median of 610 basis points.

The relative sector performance has been consistent with a risk-off sentiment and a shift toward defensives that have outperformed such as real estate, telecom services and utilities.

Performance of US equities following events of non-recession corrections suggests investors should select cyclical stocks compared to defensive stocks. Materials sector overcame the S&P 500 by a median of 270 basis points during past corrections.

The industrials sector outperformed the S&P index in 73% of non-recession periods by a median of 270 basis points. Telecom has been the worst post-correction performing stock. The sector lagged the index in 64% of periods by a median of 410 basis points.

Source: FactSet, Bloomberg and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Financial Stocks



Interest rates and climbing inflation will bode well for the financial sector. The tight labor market and robust economy should spur growth. Principal Financial Group and Wells Fargo qualified for the low labor cost theme. Alphabet and MetLife also have been recognized as the low labor cost component of the index as well.

Financial stocks are currently trading at a discount to their implied returns. Firms with low labor costs should be most insulated from accelerating wages. This is a visible trend that economists expect will occur this year. Consensus analyst estimates stocks with low labor costs to trade at a lower P/E of 13X (vs. 17X of S&P 500 median). These stocks have rapid earnings per share growth of 19% (vs. 15% of S&P 500 median).

Source: BLS, Compustat, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Market Correction Gains

An investor that acquired shares in the S&P 500, which is performing 10% below its peak, without waiting for a bottom would have undergone positive three-, six- and twelve-month returns in 75% of market corrections.

Stock market corrections are supportive of gold prices as well. Precious metals analysts expect a support level between $1,325 and $1,320 per gold ounce. A potential break below that level could eventually push prices to $1,300 per ounce. Gold prices would require a push above their January high to recoup momentum.

Source: FactSet and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research



My Takeaway

I agree with most analysts’ views that the probability of a recession would remain well below average. The loose financial conditions and strong global GDP growth would keep a recession from occurring in the near term.

Corporate earnings fundamentals remain strong. Analyst consensus estimates for 2018 EPS have been raised by 2%. EPS expectations increased by a median of 1% during market corrections not associated with recessions compared with a 3% drop in past recession corrections.

Source: FactSet, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

I also noted that the cyclical sector like financial stocks and stocks with commodity exposure benefit from inflation. Financial stocks must be given an overweight recommendation given solid earnings growth, higher interest rates and possible deregulation. The energy sector also serves as an excellent buying opportunity.



Alternative assets such as commodities, most particularly gold, start to look attractive. A large portion of investor capital already fled the bond and equity markets.



Investors also are recommended to focus on a portfolio of equities with low labor costs, which will most be insulated from wage inflation. Higher wage costs will apply additional pressure on profit margins.



I noted that the tightening US jobs market has driven wages higher during the past few years. The US unemployment rate has fallen to 4.5% from 5.0% at the start of 2016. Economic prints revealed non-farm payrolls have averaged more than 182,000 during the past 12 months. It suggests an ongoing decline in labor market slack.

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research







