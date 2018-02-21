Image credit

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) has had a rough go of it since coming public a few years ago. The company's once-hot growth was a huge draw for investors but that growth has cooled significantly in recent years while the stock has languished, a particularly tough situation if you've been long. With Q4 results due out late this week, PBPB looks like it should be sold before the report. There are just too many problems here to reconcile in the short term.

Comps have been abysmal

A look at the first three quarters of this year paints a pretty bearish picture given that this isn't exactly Potbelly's first foray into weak results. Total sales are up almost 4% this year but it is entirely due to unit growth. Comp sales continue to be absolutely dreadful and have thus far come in at -4.3% this year. And Q3 by itself looked much like both of these numbers so it isn't like momentum is improving into the end of the year; Potbelly has been consistently weak for a long time and nothing is changing. Don't lose sight of the fact that nothing is changing; that is just as important as the fact that results are weak.

It isn't that I have a problem with Potbelly's business model - the sandwich shop concept is well proven - but despite the fact that Potbelly has a fun, funky atmosphere and good food, it just isn't working. I don't see a great deal of menu innovation with Potbelly so when management says it is addressing comp sales and traffic issues, I'm not entirely sure what that means. Whatever they're doing, it isn't working and it hasn't been for a long time. Potbelly has a bunch of unit growth still ahead of it so revenue isn't going to stop growing but -4% comps aren't something investors tolerate for long.

Margins are almost nonexistent

The other big, glaring problem with Potbelly is that its margins stink. Some food businesses - Shake Shack (SHAK) comes to mind - have tremendously high margins. Potbelly, which is a similar sort of concept, can barely break-even. We continue to see roughly flat food/paper costs as well as labor and operating expenses, meaning restaurant margin is about flat. That wouldn't be a problem except that the 18% or so of revenue that is left over after paying to run the stores is only enough to cover G&A, depreciation and other miscellaneous expenses that deduct from operating income.

Operating margin so far this year is a whopping 30bps of revenue; let that one sink in. And this isn't new; I've complained about Potbelly's margins since the first time I covered the stock and nothing has changed. Given that lots of unit growth hasn't brought Potbelly out of its margin malaise, I'm not sure what will. One thing I am sure of is that -4% comps aren't helping the margin situation and since there doesn't seem to be any light at the end of the tunnel there, I don't see any reason for optimism on margins either.

Tax reform won't help much

Surely bulls on the stock will say that tax reform will help and it will since Potbelly's effective rate is typically in the high 30s. But keep in mind tax reform only helps companies with meaningful profits and Potbelly is a long way from fitting that description. As I mentioned, Potbelly is just scraping by in terms of making GAAP profits and that will seriously hinder its ability to take advantage of tax reform. That may change in the future but for now, it isn't much of a tailwind.

Guidance continues to be weak

Potbelly guided for 30 cents or so in EPS for this year after the Q3 report and that's right where analysts are today. The problem, of course, is that Potbelly has been a near-perpetual disappointment since it came public and after the Q3 report, it even said it was thinking it would hit the lower end of its guidance. This is what Potbelly does and I have to think guidance for 2018 is going to underwhelm, but we'll have to wait and see.

M&A is unlikely; the valuation is still exorbitant

Potbelly gets its tires kicked by M&A enthusiasts every now and then but I don't see a buyout here. A deal in the mid-teens, as is the rumor this time around, would put Potbelly at a valuation of about 50 times earnings, which I suspect is a bit dear for most buyers in this situation. Indeed, I find the current valuation of just under 40 times earnings unpalatable and given the enormous struggles it has had with comp sales, I can't imagine someone paying such an enormous price for what is very obviously a broken concept.

And before you stop me and say I'm a perma-bear, look at the facts. Comps are very solidly negative and have been for some time and margins continue to hover around zero; what is there to like here? Why would someone pay 40 or 50 times earnings for that?

That's about how Privet feels about it and is trying desperately to get management to change directions. Whether that will work or not is yet to be seen but at this price, I feel like a successful turnaround is already largely priced in despite absolutely zero evidence of such a thing. With Q4 earnings coming up, I still think avoiding Potbelly is the way to go. And if we do get a pop on the report, I'll be looking to get short because this is a concept that just doesn't work.