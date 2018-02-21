What You Need To Know About Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation

Over the last few articles on retirement planning, I've talked about "qualified" plans. These are investment vehicles that are specifically sanctioned by the tax code. If they follow certain rules, then they are "qualified," which gives them two key benefits: deductible contributions and tax-deferred growth.

But as we say in tax law, what Congress giveth, it also taketh away. Qualified plans have one key drawback: there are limits to how much you can contribute. While some plans are actually fairly generous (see my article on cash balance pension plans, for example), there are still limits.

That's where non-qualified deferred compensation (NQDC) comes into play. You don't have to worry about the plan being "top-heavy"; 70% of your employees don't have to participate; it doesn't matter if the plan discriminates against non-highly-compensated individuals. These plans are for C-suite executives, or partners in a professional practice or other, similarly situated individuals. You're actually already familiar with these but under a different name. If you've heard of "stock option plans" or a "shadow 401," you've heard about NDQC.

The good news is that you can contribute as much as you want. If you want to put in $500,000, you can. If you want to (and can) contribute $1,000,000, you can.

But, there are some very important drawbacks. First of all, these plans are highly regulated. In fact, Congress passed fairly strict regulations (that are in code section 409A) in 2004. The accompanying Treasury Regulations are thick and complex. Unlike a SEP-IRA, for example, you can't do this yourself.

Second, the plan isn't "qualified" from a tax perspective. The company does not get to deduct contributions until the money is paid to the beneficiary. So, let's assume that we contribute to a plan for 20 years. The company can't deduct any payment until its paid as salary to the beneficiary - in this case, 20 years later. That means the company has an "expense" that isn't accounted for.

Third, there are only six situations when a plan can make a distribution. These are directly from the code:

(i) separation from service as determined by the Secretary (except as provided in subparagraph (B) (I),

(ii) the date the participant becomes disabled (within the meaning of subparagraph (C)),

(iii) death,

(iv) a specified time (or pursuant to a fixed schedule) specified under the plan at the date of the deferral of such compensation,

(v) to the extent provided by the Secretary, a change in the ownership or effective control of the corporation, or in the ownership of a substantial portion of the assets of the corporation, or

(vi) the occurrence of an unforeseeable emergency.

Fourth, remember that qualified plan assets are exempt from the company's creditors. If not, please see point number three from my 401(k) article. That's not the case here. NQDC must be subject to a "substantial risk of forfeiture." Should the company go bankrupt, your money might be used to pay the company's creditors, not you.

Fifth, there's the question of funding. Because the company doesn't get a deduction for contributions (and has to pay tax earnings), they sometimes credit an account with a hypothetical amount, thinking they'll add the money later. This makes it possible that when you try and get your money, it's not there. Some companies will set-up a "rabbi trust" to hold funds (which is usually life insurance). But even then, the trust's funds must be available to pay creditors.

Sixth, the beneficiary cannot "constructively receive" the assets. Without delving too deeply into the tax law weeds, "constructive receipt" means everything has happened so that a person is legally treated as owning something. For example, suppose you win the lottery, but you haven't signed the appropriate documents to claim your winnings. Once you've signed all appropriate documents, you've constructively received the funds.

So - with all of these drawbacks, why would anyone agree to do this? NQDC is for people who have a high income but want to allocate part of their earnings to future years, usually for retirement purposes. For example, suppose a partner with a large law firm makes $650,000/year but lives conservatively, so he only needs $175,000 a year. This is an old, established law firm, so there's almost no possibility the firm will go bankrupt. The partner allocates the remaining $475,000/year to an NQDC plan that starts to distribute the funds when he's 65. That's when this makes sense.

If you'd like to learn more about the technical details, please see my posts on the Wealth and Risk Management Blog, where I go into a great deal of detail about the code and the more formal legal requirements.

I hope you've found this helpful. If there's a topic you'd like me to cover, please send me an email.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.