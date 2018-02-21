Why Boeing's Inventory Analysis Is A Powerful Tool To Predict Stock Returns
by: Jae Jun
Summary
Why fundamental inventory analysis is a great tool to include in your analysis.
Why inventory is not all equal.
How to breakdown and analyze inventory to gather insight into a company.
Can you find catalysts by looking at the numbers?
I received this question after last week's look at Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), I shared how it was a Quality+Value play, but not a company