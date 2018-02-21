Long Ideas | Healthcare  | Switzerland

Undervalued And Attractive: Pick Up Novartis In 2018

by: Healthcare on the Move
Summary

Entresto will very soon prove to be a blockbuster cardiovascular drug.

Cosentyx has the potential to become a blockbuster drug in each of its approved indications.

CAR-T therapy, Kymriah, is testimony to the superior scientific capability of Novartis.

Novartis also has a robust oncology portfolio targeting multiple indications.

Novartis, however, continues to face multiple company-specific risks.

Novartis’ (NVS) latest earnings call has been a mixed bag. While the company confirmed that its 2017 performance was more or less in line or even slight above the guidance, the company has