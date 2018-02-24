Looking for consistent distribution hikes? Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) might be worth a look - it has amassed a long 53 consecutive quarter record of raising distributions.

Profile:

Holly Energy Partners L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership formed in early 2004 by HollyFrontier (HFC) and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. HEP provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries. The Partnership, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude gathering pipelines, tankage and terminals in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, and Kansas as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.

Distributions:

Like many of the LPs we've covered, HEP pays in a Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle. Unitholders receive a K-1 at tax time.

HEP yields 8.43%, at a price level of $30.85, and has a five-year dividend growth rate of 7.40%:

HEP's distribution coverage averaged just 1X in 2017, with Q4 improving slightly to 1.03X.

On the Q4 earnings call, management said,

"In 2018, Holly Energy expects to increase the quarterly distribution by $0.0050 per unit, resulting in an annual distribution growth rate of 4%. HEP expects distribution coverage to average 1.0x for the full year of 2018 with higher coverage ratios in the second half of the year due to contractual tariff escalators.

Note: Investing in LPs and MLPs may present tax complications when done in an IRA. Additionally, since LPs usually make tax-deferred distributions, you'd reap more tax benefits by holding them in a non-IRA account. Please consult your accountant about this issue.

Options:

HEP's out of the money $30.00 put strike has a bid of $1.05, ~1.6x the $.65 quarterly distribution, with a breakeven of $28.95, pretty close to the 52-week low of $28.48, but still higher than analysts' lowest price target of $28.00.

Earnings:

HEP had big growth in Q4 '17 thanks to higher pipeline through-puts and earnings related to the acquisition of the remaining interests in the SLC and Frontier pipelines.

(Source: HEP Q3 '17 presentation)

It set company records for revenue, EBITDA, and DCF in Q4 '17:

HEP had 7.83% distribution growth in 2017, with DCF growth of 11%. However, distribution/unit coverage shrank by 8.85% due 42% growth in units in 2017:

IDRs Are Gone:

HEP's 42% unit growth stems from the October '17 IDR deal, in which "Holly Energy and HEP Logistics Holdings, L.P. ("HEP GP"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HollyFrontier and the general partner of HEP, entered into a definitive agreement to eliminate the incentive distribution rights held by HEP GP and convert HEP GP's 2% general partner interest in Holly Energy into a non-economic interest in exchange for the issuance by Holly Energy of 37,250,000 of its common units to HEP GP."

"HollyFrontier also agreed to waive $2.5M of limited partner cash distributions for each of 12 consecutive quarters beginning with the first quarter the units issued as consideration are eligible to receive distributions. HollyFrontier holds approximately 59.6 million Holly Energy common units, representing approximately 59% of the outstanding common units." "There were no general partner incentive distributions for the three months ended December 31, 2017. General partner incentive distributions were $15.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016. General partner incentive distributions for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 were $34.1 million and $54.0 million, respectively."

(Source: HEP site)

Management commented on the IDR deal on the Q4 '17 earnings call,

"The IDR Simplification provides HEP with a more competitive cost of capital, better equipping us to pursue both organic projects and third-party acquisitions."

Risks:

Dilution - As the CEO pointed out on the previous earnings call, the IDR deal will be dilutive to the distribution coverage for the next year. However, as noted above, on the Q4 '17 earnings call this week, he said, "HEP expects distribution coverage to average 1.0x for the full year of 2018 with higher coverage ratios in the second half of the year due to contractual tariff escalators."

Debt - HEP's debt/equity load has risen from 3.29 to 3.83 over the past year, but its net debt/EBITDA leverage has improved slightly, to 4.35x vs. 4.47x. With the higher EBITDA level from the new acquisitions, the leverage should improve moving forward.

Recent Developments:

"During the quarter, we completed the acquisition of the remaining interest in the Salt Lake City and Frontier pipelines, which supply Canadian and Rocky Mountain crudes to refineries in the Salt Lake City area. Overall, pipeline volumes increased 30% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily driven by additional crude volumes from this acquisition. Further, we saw higher refined product shipment due to higher production in HollyFrontier's Navajo refinery and increased volumes on the UNEV Pipeline." "Holly Energy has also agreed to a private placement with certain funds managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. for approximately $110 million of common equity. Holly Energy believes that this transaction will satisfy the majority of Holly Energy's current equity needs. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay debt associated with Holly Energy's previously announced acquisition of the Frontier and SLC pipelines, which closed on October 31, 2017." (Source: Q4 17 earnings call)

Performance:

Unlike certain other midstream LPs in the energy patch, HEP has gotten little support from the market over the last quarter. It trails the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the S&P 500 over the past year, quarter, month, and year to date.

Analysts' Price Targets and Estimates:

In Q1 '17, price targets were much higher for HEP, at a range of $34.00 - $37.60 - $40.00, but they came down to the current lower range in December-January, after both Jefferies and Credit Suisse initiated coverage with a $28.00 target. Goldman downgraded it to a sell in December.

(Source: finviz)

HEP is currently even with analysts' average price target of $31.00 and is 9% below the highest price target of $34.00:

Although there was a Goldman downgrade, HEP has received upward earnings estimate revisions for Q1 and Q2 2018 and full-year 2018 over the past month:



(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Valuations:

We've updated this midstream valuations table with HEP's Q4 earnings in order to compare it to other midstream firms we've covered in our articles, including MPLX LP (MPLX), Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP), PBF Logistics LP (PBFX), Green Plains Partners LP (GPP), Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP), Plains All America Partners (PAA), Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), and Williams Partners LP (WPZ).

There's not a lot of joy to be found in HEP's current valuations - it has lower-than-average distribution coverage and higher-than-average price/DCF, price/book, price/sales, and EV/EBITDA valuations:

Financials:

HEP has strong ROE and operating margins, with lower-than-average ROA. Its debt leverage is higher-than-average for this group:

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 12/31/18, HEP had $1.5 billion in total debt outstanding, resulting in year-end net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.4x.

"Based on the equity markets' weakness during the fourth quarter, we elected to temporarily finance all of the SLC and Frontier acquisitions via our revolving credit facility. In February of 2018, we issued a $110 million of limited partner equity through a private placement, with the proceeds used to repay a portion of the debt associated with the Frontier and SLC acquisitions. Following this issuance, our liquidity was over $500 million and our pro forma debt to trailing EBITDA stood at approximately 4.1x. We expect to reach the targeted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4x by year-end 2018." (Source: Q4 '17 earnings call)

(Source: HEP site)

Summary:

We rate HEP a hold, for now, but we may try to sneak in the back door via selling out of the money puts below HEP's price/unit for a lower entry price, as listed in the options section of this article.

This company has a good history of growth (17% CAGR for EBITDA and 16% CAGR for DCF since its 2004 IPO) and effective management, but it'll struggle with distribution coverage over the first two quarters of 2018, until it improves in the second half of 2018. (As noted previously, management is calling for an average coverage ratio of 1X in 2018). So far, the market is putting downward pressure on the units for this scenario, with lower price targets and underperformance.

