Innophos Holdings' (IPHS) CEO Kim Ann Mink on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Q4 2017 Results Conference Call February 21, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Feuerbach - VP, IR

Kim Ann Mink - Chairman, President and CEO

Han Kieftenbeld - CFO

Analysts

Brett Hundley - The Vertical Group

Larry Solow - CJS Securities

Francesco Pellegrino - Sidoti & Company

Curt Siegmeyer - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Mark Feuerbach

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for Innophos’ fourth quarter and full year 2017 results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Kim Ann Mink, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer.

Please turn to Slide 2. During the course of this call, management may make or reiterate forward-looking statements made in this morning’s press release regarding financial performance and future events. We will attempt to identify these statements by use of words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, and other words that denote future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

We caution you to consider the important risks and other factors as set forth in the Forward-Looking Statements section and in Item 1A Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC, that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements made in this conference call.

Also, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, management will discuss non-GAAP measures in talking about the Company’s performance. Our adjusted EBITDA financial measure excludes stock-based compensation, currency translation, severance, fair value inventory adjustments and M&A related cost.

Let me also highlight that quarter four results were impacted by provisional non-recurring charges related to the recently enacted U.S. tax reform. These charges also were adjusted for EPS purposes. Please refer to our press release, the appendix of today’s presentation and our SEC filings for the GAAP and non-GAAP reconciliations. We will make a replay of this conference call available for a limited time over the telephone at the numbers set forth in the press release and via webcast available on the Company website.

In addition, please note that the date of this conference call is February 21, 2018 and the presentation for this call can be found on our website at www.innophos.com, in the Investor Relations Events section. Any forward-looking statements we may make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date and we undertake no obligations to update these statements.

Please turn to Slide 3, during the call today management will be reviewing our fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial performance and 2018 outlook after which we will open up the call for your questions.

With that, please turn to Slide 4 as I turn the call over to Dr. Kim Ann Mink.

Kim Ann Mink

Thanks, Mark, and good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we sharing update on our 2017 fourth quarter performance and the full year accomplishments as well as expectations for 2018. 2017 was a year of great progress for Innophos. We established and began to implement our Vision 2022 strategic roadmap to transform the growth profile of the Company, increase our presence in attractive food, health and nutrition end market; and develop innovative solutions that better serve our customers.

We swiftly closed on two strategic acquisitions, continued to strengthen the foundation of our organization with additional top tier talent, delivered bottom line benefits to our Operational Excellence initiatives and advanced our efforts to be viewed as a partner of choice without focus on Commercial Excellence. As a result, we delivered 2017 sales and adjusted EBITDA margins in line with expectation. In addition, we realized the stabilization of base business selling prices and volume.

Looking ahead, 2018 will be an important step forward in our growth journey towards achieving our Vision 2022 goals. We’re excited to leverage our momentum coming out of 2017, as we put our strategy into action and position Innophos to deliver double-digit revenue and adjusted earnings per share growth for our shareholders in 2018.

Now before Han reviews our fourth quarter and full year performance, let me expand on some of our strategic accomplishments this year including the significant progress that we made against all of the 2017 objectives we committed to at the start of last year.

Turning to Slide 5, I’m very, very proud of our organization's commitment to our three strategic pillars, a framework that I introduced in 2016 and that today is woven into the very fabric of everything we do at Innophos. As promised, during the year we completed Phase 1 of our Operational Excellence initiative, which delivered a total of $16 million in savings, and we’re right on track to achieve $13 million of Phase 2 cost savings.

In the area of Commercial Excellence, we reorganized our global commercial team into market focused verticals and higher key commercial leaders to drive changes. In addition, we’ve implemented a new customer engagement strategy with differentiated levels of service and aligned our sales, technology and marketing into a three-in-a-box model to drive customer intimacy.

Finally, in 2017, we were laser focused on establishing and setting the course for our strategic growth plan and we made meaningful advancements here.

Turning to Slide 6. In April, we’ve launched Vision 2022, our strategic roadmap targeting $1.25 billion in revenue and a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin by 2022. Vision 2022 is focused on establishing Innophos as a leading specialty ingredient solution provider to attractive food, health and nutrition or FHN market, while we selectively dispend and strengthen our position in the North American phosphate market.

Last quarter, we announced the pursuit of a strategic value chain repositioning in manufacturing optimization initiatives beginning in Q4, 2017. This program which will be faced around 2018 demonstrates our continued commitment to further strengthen the competitive position of our cash generative core phosphate product portfolio, following targeted 2018 capital investments we expect to meaningfully improve earnings, free cash flow and return on invested capital and future year, starting at the back end of 2018 with the full benefit materializing in 2019.

Turning to Slide 7 now. The other key component of this strategy is delivering growth through acquisition that expands our business in attractive high growth FHN market. In the second half of the year, we successfully closed and integrated two strategic acquisition Novel Ingredients and NutraGenesis. These deals are important steps towards strengthening our growth profile and creating a nearly $0.5 billion FHN platform within enhanced branded ingredients portfolio.

The integrations of both companies are well underway and we remain confident in our ability to deliver the $4 million of identified cost synergies from Novel. The combination of our extended port folioing capabilities with our fully integrated nutrition customer facing organization and our three-in-the-box value selling approach is already strengthening our position as a partner of choice in desirable growth markets and delivering big win.

By building upon extended market access gain through acquisitions and combining Innophos' process technology and formulation strength with Novel strategic sourcing capabilities, we've made excellent progress in growing our existing customer relationship and capitalizing on cross selling opportunity. It's clear that our customers value the more differentiated value-added solution that we now offer.

On the new business front before year end 2017, we closed on multiple significant new business opportunities with major brand customers and leading retail and online outlet, these wins expanded our business in several target growth end markets including dietary supplements, sports nutrition and men and women's health. Delivering growth via further M&A, we made a top priority for Innophos.

Our team is actively engaged in identifying opportunities that meet our financial criteria and advance our strategic objective of expanding our presence in attractive FHN market. Our integration management office is fully established with a deep bench of in-house talent in place and an intricate M&A play book that covers every aspect of diligence and integration.

Finding the next right opportunity that meets our strategic and financial criteria is of the utmost importance and we continue to take a methodical and strategic approach to the process. We're confident that we have the balance sheet and internal resources to act swiftly and efficiently.

Turning to Slide 8, at the foundation of our successful execution on our three strategic pillars and Vision 2022 roadmap is advancing our organizational and cultural transformation, 2017 was another year of accomplishment as we strengthen the organization by acquiring external talent that brings new skill sets and expertise to Innophos earlier.

In the quarter, we named Eugenia Erlij as VP of Marketing a newly created position that demonstrates our commitment to transform Innophos from historical position as a product driven company to a market centric solutions provider. Eugenia has more than 24 years of global marketing experience and will play integral role in advancing our brand and establishing Innophos as an industry leader.

In addition, we’re very, very excited to have recently welcome Nicolas Meyrial, as VP of Commercial Sales for the Nutrition Team. Nicolas is an industry veteran with a notable track record in formulating innovative strategy, capitalizing on new market opportunities and creating growth within the nutrition and personnel care markets. Further, Rob Sklans has joined our team as SVP and Chief HR Officer. Rob is a seasoned well rounded global HR Executive with extensive experience in cultural management, talent development and building organizational capability and has successfully led HR due diligence and post-merger integration of acquisition.

Finally, we are committed to having a positive social impact as an organization. We believe in the importance and value of diversity in the workplace and we’re honored to receive external recognition last year for our organization’s commitment to diversity. We’re also committed to giving back to our community as a champion of STEM education and are very proud of our ongoing supportive organization at Chemical Education Foundation and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Han to review our Q4 and full year 2017 financials as well as our outlook for 2018. Han?

Han Kieftenbeld

Thank you, Kim Ann, and good morning everyone. Please to turn to Slide 9. Starting with highlights from Q4, we achieved revenue growth of $25 million or 15% as we benefited from the Novel and NutraGenesis acquisitions as well as stabilization of both selling prices and based business volumes. Our FHN segment grew 29% in the quarter compared to prior year.

On GAAP basis, Q4 net income and EPS were adversely impacted by $70 million of provisional non-recurring tax reform charges and $5 million of pre-tax purchasing accounting and M&A related expenses. Without the tax reform charges, Q4 GAAP EPS would have been higher by $0.89 per diluted share. Even with the plan $4 million pre-tax maintenance stoppage cost that we had previously communicated, Q4 adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA margin were flat and up 3% respectively.

We continue to benefit from our focus on lowering on input cost and tight cost controls and delivered a $2 million benefit from the Operational Excellence Phase 2 program. Our working capital continued to be managed at historically low levels, and our cash performance was again strong. Excluding last year’s sizable working capital improvement, cash flow was in par with 2016.

Now, let’s turn to Slide 10 to take a closer look at some of the quarter details. Sales of $193 million in the quarter were up 15% versus the prior year on higher FHN segment volumes attributable to acquisitions as well as a stabilization of the base business. Selling prices were flat for versus prior year.

On a full year basis, sales were $722 million principally in line with 2016 sales of $725 million as we have previously indicated. Q4 gross margin was 17% down from historical levels due to previously announced Q4 maintenance stoppage cost. For full year 2017, gross margin of 21% was flat with 2016.

Moving on to earnings on Slide 11. Net income for the quarter down $21 million closer to prior year, this was due to 17 million of tax reform charges and 5 million of pre-tax purchase accounting and M&A related expenses. The tax reform charges were for a provisional estimate for a nonrecurring charge of 14 million related to tax on deem repatriation of offshore earnings, so called toll charges and a 3 million charge for the re-measurement of deferred taxes due to federal rate changes.

While the tax reform charges had no effect on our 2017 cash flows, the 14 million of toll charges will be payable over the next eight years with 1 million cash payment expected for 2018, combined to two tax reform charges impacted GAAP EPS by $0.89 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA of $27 million was up $3 million year-over-year and yielded a margin of 14%, down a 164 basis points compared with prior year due to 212 basis points of maintenance stoppage effect.

Let me underline, the selling prices and base volumes -- base business volumes stabilized during the quarter, also our Operational Excellence initiatives continue to make a contribution with 7 million of favorable input cost. We delivered 2 million of cost savings related to Phase 2 of our Operational Excellence program.

The increase in SG&A cost was primarily due to the inclusion of two acquisitions and the effect from FX was flat year-over-year. On a full year basis, net income of 22 million was down 53% an EBITDA of 104 million was down 10% compared to the prior year, due primarily to the aforementioned tax reform charges and maintenance stoppage cost. 2017 Adjusted EBITDA was a 120 million within adjusted EBITDA margin of 17%, largely in line with the prior year and with expectations.

Moving on to Slide 12. Food, Health and Nutrition Q4 sales of $116 million represented 60% of total company sale and were up 29% versus the prior year due largely to the contributions from acquisition. FHN’s Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin of 19% was strong and in our expected range.

Industrial Specialties Q4 sales of $64 million were up 4%, on higher volumes more than offsetting price pressured in technical grade products. Q4 margin of 4% were down from the prior year due primarily to the maintenance stoppage cost; however, pruning actions taken in the second half of 2016 resulted in enhanced product mix and 52 basis points of improved adjusted EBITDA margin for the full fiscal year.

Other Q4 sales of $30 million were down 16% versus the prior year, primarily due reduce volumes in the low value fertilizer markets. Other margins were 21%, up significantly from the same period last year benefiting from the GTSP tolling arrangement that was put into place in December 2016, avoiding margin volatility seen in prior years.

Now turning to Slide 13. Net interest expense of $2 million in the fourth quarter was flat with the same period last year due to the higher debt levels and leverage related to our two recent acquisitions offset by lower applicable margins, continuing to benefit from the cost effective credit facility that we implemented in December 2016.

Our effective tax rate was artificially inflated in the fourth quarter due to the impact of tax reform. Excluding the tax reform effects, the rate would have been 17% lower than expected and well below our typical range due to favorable Mexico permanent items related to a change in exchange rates.

Capital expenditure of $17 million in the quarter was up from the same quarter last year. This quarter CapEx included approximately 25% for investments to compete the Geismar deep well, 15% for initial payments for 2018 capital program equipment and 50% for maintenance. We paid $9 million in dividends due in the quarter in our annual dividend rate of $1.92 per share was maintained.

Finally, in the fourth quarter net debt increased by $90 million to $281 million due primarily to the $28 million borrowed for the NutraGenesis acquisition, which was completed in November. Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.3 times.

Now turning to Slide 14. Q4 GAAP diluted EPS was a loss of $0.58 down 222% from the same period in 2016, due to a negative $0.89 impact from tax reform charges as well as $0.22 due to purchase accounting and M&A related expenses. On an adjusted diluted basis, Q4 EPS was $0.52 flat with the fourth quarter of 2016. On the full year, basis GAAP EPS was $1.13 compared to $2.44 for 2016 and adjusted diluted EPS was $2.46 compared to $2.55 for 2016.

Moving to Slide 15. Q4 cash from operations was solid at $34 million but lower than the same period last year due to a large working capital improvement and tax reforms in the prior year period. For the current quarter, average working capital for the base business decreased by 5% or $8 million year-over-year and represented a 20% of Q4, 2017 annualized sales. Q4 free cash flow of $70 million was primarily used to fund to dividend and $8 million of debt reduction after borrowing $28 million for the NutraGenesis acquisition. Full year free cash flow of $39 million was on par with 2016 when excluding last year’s sizable working capital improvement.

Now turning to our outlook on Side 16. We expect full year 2018 revenues to grow 12% to 14% due to the annualized contribution from Novel Ingredients and NutraGenesis, favorable growth in nutrition end markets and the stabilization of the base business. Due primarily to recently enacted tax reform, Innophos is lowering its estimated effective tax rate for 2018 from the typical from 32% to 33% range seen in the recent years to 27% to 29%. The revised tax rate takes into consideration our geographical mix in earnings. We are carefully reviewing all aspects of tax reform and how they may have further impact on 2018 financials.

Full year GAAP EPS is expected to more than double in 2018 when compared to 2017. Adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow by 10% to 14% and 15% to 17% respectively. This includes an improvement in 2018 full year EPS of approximately $0.16 per diluted share due to the lower effective tax rate. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to approximate 17% of sales which is in line with the prior year.

We expect 45% of our 2018 EBITDA to be earned in the first half and 55% in the second half. This reflects the phasing of the benefits of the strategic value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization program as well as the integration of the acquisitions completed in 2017. We expect to only modestly increase the use of cash to make targeted 2018 capital investments to support the aforementioned program.

Our proactive selling price increase program that was implemented in Q4 2017 is well underway and expected to sufficiently offset the impact of forecasted input cost increases in 2018. We remain on track to realize 4 million of expected acquisition cost synergies in 2018, which we expect will enhance the FHN adjusted EBITDA margin profile.

And finally, delivery of 10 million in Phase 2 Operational Excellence savings is expected in 2018. This compares with 3 million recorded in 2017.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Kim Ann.

Kim Ann Mink

Thanks, Han, and before we open the call up for questions, please turn to Slide 17 as I highlight a few key points. In 2017, we made tremendous progress establishing and executing against our Vision 2022 strategic roadmap, as we turn into 2018, the focus is on leveraging this momentum and putting our strategy to action as we execute against our top priorities for the year ahead, which are to remain steadfastly focused on capitalizing on inorganic growth opportunities in high growth end markets, executing on our value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization program, developing new and innovative science backed solutions that leverage our recently acquired assets, deliver enhanced value to our customers and address growing FHN mega trends.

And finally, completing our Phase 2 Operational Excellence initiative while we continue to import an overall commitment to continuous improvement, we are confident that the actions we've taken this past year and those that are in our pipeline position Innophos to deliver double-digit revenue and adjusted earnings growth in 2018. With momentum at our backs, we remain very excited for the opportunities ahead for Innophos, our employees, customers and shareholders. We've a clear strategy vision, a track record on delivering on our plans and the financial strength to achieve our Vision 2022 goal, delivering sustainable growth for shareholders. We look forward to keeping you updated along the way.

With that, we'll now open the call for questions.

Thank you. We'll now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Brett Hundley with The Vertical Group. Please proceed with your question.

Brett Hundley

Han, I wanted to work through some numbers with you first, so. Are you guys seeing material freight/logistics cost increases in the 2018? And if so, would that be included in raw material input cost increases that you're trying to price for?

Han Kieftenbeld

So, the answer to the latter part of your question is yes. The part to the former of part of the question is, what we're seeing is some tightness. I think everybody is experiencing it particularly on the trucking side in terms of driver availability and equipment availability. I wouldn't call it material in terms of what we have included in our numbers, but yes, we do see a bit of an uptick and we've seen that also through the second half of 2017. So, I think that's fair, but I wouldn't call it material per se.

Brett Hundley

And the reason I asked that is, part of a two part question here. So, if I assume that I mean it sounds the pricing actions that you’ve been taking, it sounds like you’re either finding success with that or remain confident that you are able to price in this environment to recover the vast majority of raw material increases that you’re seeing? And so, if I assume that those pricing actions are indeed recovering most of your input cost inflation. And then I layer in the $10 million of incremental cost saves in 2018 and $4 million of synergies. Those two figures combine represent well over a 100 basis points of you year-on-year improvement, yet your EBITDA margin expectation of 17% for 2018 represents relatively modest improvement year-on-year. So, can you just help me bridge the two and maybe talk about what might be some negating margin impacts in 2018, relative to some of the benefits that you’re looking to deliver?

Han Kieftenbeld

Yes, couple of things I would say, Brett is. Obviously with the price increases I think your assumption is correct, in terms of we -- and we said it in the remarks, we are successfully in kind of offsetting the raw material cost. So, I think that’s data point 1. Data point 2 is, looking at -- you’re talking about the 17% as a percent of sales, right EBITDA margin.

Brett Hundley

Correct.

Han Kieftenbeld

There is a couple of things there, so you’re right in terms of the year-over-year Phase 2. Remember that what we said is $10 million in an additional $10 million in 2018 compares to $3 million. So, the year-over-year is $7 million, so just kind of we get the math right on that one as a point. The other thing I would point out and with the acquisitions coming in with the full annualized effect.

You will remember and we spoke to it very clearly when we first announced both the Novel, particularly the Novel acquisition is that, it’s currently operating at an EBITDA when we bought the business just around 10%, right. That’s full annualized effect obviously weighted into kind of our 17% that we’ve seen up till now. So, you got a kind of think about adding that context. Obviously, what we’ve also said is that we would continue to look to improve the EBITDA margin on the back of the synergies that we’re seeing.

So, what we’re seeing is on average for the combine NutraGenesis and Novel business is for 2018 is between 13% and 14%. So, we’re already improving 300 basis points to 400 basis points from where were. So, that’s a journey, right, and we said that very clearly. So, I think right that is weighting into the 17%, just so you know, but I think that’s…

Brett Hundley

Okay.

Kim Ann Mink

I would just add on the pricing just a sort of shout-out on that. As we indicated we’re off to a very good start on price increases. We proactively went out in December, which was effective January 1st. And as we saw raw materials returning, but I need to just stress as well more than half of our pricing power has been dictated by our Commercial Excellence initiatives, which has been such a focus for us. And we’re finally seeing it come to fruition through pricing strategies via box-site contracting as well as the three-in-the-box momentum, which really yield results to drive solutions to our customers. So, it’s driving value at our customers. So, we have been in very successful with our commercial team going out and obtaining those price increases. So, we were more than offset those raw material increases.

Brett Hundley

And Kim Ann, if I can just sneak in two for you, and then yield the floor. Number one, are you guys ready at this time to maybe put some quantification around your plant maintenance business optimization program and either in dollar terms or percentage terms talk to, what level of improvement you believe you can drive with the program in 2019 either as it relates to earnings, free cash flow returns that kind of things. So first question is, can you quantify the plant maintenance program into 2019 at this time? And then my second question for you, just relates to kind of the overall message or the significance of the management appointments that you announced last night, and I guess what I'm trying to understand here is. Can you give us an understanding of how you saw about may be protecting from the Company becoming too horizontal at the management level, but while also fostering the hiring benefits that relates to experience relationship that kind of a thing?

Kim Ann Mink

Yes, the first question, yes. For competitive reasons, we're really going to wait and provide more granularity until the next quarter, on -- this is regarding supply chain and manufacturing plans for this year. What I can say is the strategic capital program will address, what I believe is there is a well orchestrated maintenance plan along with targeted investment to improve our cost position and their modest investment that notwithstanding with a very rapid and very good return. The majority of plan CapEx is directed toward our phosphate plants and supply chain. Again with the idea of really maintaining our North America region leadership position and what is a cash generative core business, so more to say about that next quarter Brett.

With regard to the announcement, yes, my philosophy up till now has really been that we have frontend loaded, quite frankly, the talent. We have a very aggressive Vision 2022 in growth plan and I've been quite successful over the last 18 to 24 months bringing in new talents, and I think the shareholders have seen that impact. With the last few that have named clearly I've been talking about marketing and technology and innovation, we worked very, very hard over the last 18 months, augmenting our R&D organization, naming a new VP of technology, getting new scientist in. But clearly, marketing and marketing go hand in hand, we lead with marketing, we lead with mega trends.

We needed someone as the head of marketing, who is a marketing professional, who has done this for many years. And as you can see in the announcement, Eugenia has done this for 24 years. She has done B2C, B2B specialty ingredients and we really needed to front unload that. With regard to the nutrition, now that we're bigger in nitration with our acquisition, we really needed a market focus approach to that. In addition to our sales organization that really focuses on the phosphates across food health -- food and health and industrial specialties. So as I said when we bought Novel, the human capital that came along with that is second to none in the commercial area, so that I really needed a leader for that sales team.

Up until now, I had indicated that the prior CEO of Novel has stated on as a consultant and has helped us with that. And now, Nicolas will become the Head of Sales for nutrition, and clearly I’m very confident that we will perceive with our Vision 2022 and that’s really planning for the future. Nicolas, you can see bring a great experience with the likes of Naturex and Frutarom and has a track record of knowing the industry, and that’s the very important thing, the business miles are very high touch mile versus some of our other markets.

And the Rob Sklan, we have had an Interim CHRO up until now with the -- with Josh Worstein, who is the General Council and he's done a great job. Bringing on Rob with -- who came out of the public CHRO position, he comes in just hits the road running. And he brings just a wealth of experience particularly with cultural transformation and organizational talent transformation, and that is critical and with keen experience on acquisition. So, we are -- that was by finishing touches if you will Brett on my executive team, and I’m positive that their impact will be felt in the next several months.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Larry Solow with CJS Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Larry Solow

Just pretty encouraging to see just on the base business sort of some stabilization. It looks in 2018 outlook or it looks like if I do the math, it looks like 2% to 3% organic growth and I know you didn’t specifically say that, but if I sort of back out with the acquisitions are driving or contributing. Assuming that ballpark is that growth coming from, it seems like just the price increases was flat volume and a little bit of growth obviously on your acquired businesses, is that a good way to look at it?

Kim Ann Mink

Larry, I think you have to look at it, clearly pricing is helping us there, but because of the combination of the different acquisitions along with our phosphate business, we do have an opportunity now to come out with new product development which would include our phosphate and we’ve had some successes even in the fourth quarter with that. So, if you recall Larry, I said FX for our phosphate business would see GDP FX growth, and so I promise you the stabilization and ultimately that type of growth that we’re starting to see that.

Han Kieftenbeld

Maybe just an additional comment in terms of the buckets, Larry.

Larry Solow

Yes.

Han Kieftenbeld

Our base business, you've seen seeing we did $722 million this year. I think we also said that around acquisitions, we did 37 and we brought in the tail end of the year. So you can figure out at the base business was around $685 million volume. So, to Kim Ann’s point that’s where we see traction, good traction on some of the price increases. But Ann if you look at the base business as the first bucket than you look at the acquisition, plus the annualized impact that we will see obviously in 2018, right?

Larry Solow

Right.

Han Kieftenbeld

Then the third bucket as we need to grow that we see in particular into nutrition end markets, so for those acquire businesses. And I would put that around the 10%, okay. And then you have other initiatives that includes pricing and includes new product development, it includes kind of cross selling that Kim Ann was alluding to between the different portfolios. And then those kind of buckets make up while we believe we'll be in 2018.

Larry Solow

And Kim I mentioned a bit of acceleration in new product development, remember if I think if I recall at the annual number, you've put up a number that was seemed pretty modest in terms of your expectations to new product contributions over to the next few years. Is the acquisition of NutraGenesis, does that sort of provide a little bit of hitting ticker, if you will for new product development that maybe doesn't show up on the sort of 12 million sales that they had last year.?

Kim Ann Mink

I would say that our overall you got to look at all of over both the Novel and the NutraGenesis, it's adding to our new product development portfolio. And something will again be able to give your more granularity in the coming quarters but by next quarter. Just to give you a sense, I mean I talked about some winds already just to give you a sense of what we see, we're able to leverage the combined strengthen by strategic sourcing formation process technology, whether to leverage our extend and no how from our site business to develop our easy to swallow our tablet for dietary supplement.

So to give you an example we closed on nearly just in the fourth quarter along, we closed to nearly $1.5 million of new cross selling opportunity that correct several existing customers for one product category only. On new blend one opportunity, one new customer loan resulted in $1.2 million new product sales during Q4m bring new custom formulated product that includes both our phosphate excipients and botanical ingredients. And we expect just that, when to generate over $5 million in top line growth with that new customer 2018. So we're starting to see that and we're developing more -- we're really fine turning that pipeline to more to update you on that. If you recall during that Vision 2022 Investor Day, Larry, we had not done our acquisition at that time.

Larry Solow

And then just one more quickly. $4 million in cost synergies from Novel maybe a little bit I guess NutraGenesis gets a tiny piece of that too. I assume part of that is sort of baked into your guidance, maybe half of it, and then you get the full realization next year. Is that a good way of sort of ballpark it?

Han Kieftenbeld

No, that' baked in and we said that at the back and it's in the PR as well as in remarks that we made.

Larry Solow

So, the whole formula, you'll have done it by the end of year, but you wanted the full year benefit, right. Is that correct? Or you're baking in a full year 4 million?

Han Kieftenbeld

Yes, we're backing in 4 million, Larry

Larry Solow

Okay does that mean that you have a higher -- did you already do those cuts and I guess is that fair to say?

Han Kieftenbeld

We started -- Kim Ann makes some remarks that with the IMO, the Integration Management Office, we started very quickly, right.

Larry Solow

After we exposed the acquisitions and so that man that we did work in 2014, and now we're heading into the year, we'll start to see some of those benefits and we expect -- again back to your quarter on guidance to deliver 4 million in this year.

Larry Solow

And then just lastly, outlook for CapEx, I guess, Geismar, that project is down but it sounds like there will be a little bit more capital or at least for maintenance stuff, but doesn't it sound like too much though. Is fair to say CapEx will decline year-on-year?

Kim Ann Mink

No expect the proximate high single digit percent increase over 2017 in the use of cash for our 2018 capital program, which is really related to that value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization, which we started to spend Q4 as we had indicated during our Q3 call.

Han Kieftenbeld

All right, so Larry, the way to think about it, as you can see in our numbers, we finish the year '17 at $41 million.

Larry Solow

Right.

Han Kieftenbeld

Kim Ann talked about high single-digits, so you can do it a math in terms of where we see 2018 given the initiatives that we got in the way.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Francesco Pellegrino with Sidoti & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Francesco Pellegrino

Just want to jump in and I was doing a lot of same math that Brett was doing and maybe just instead of looking at it from a margin perspective that I like the way that you guys have sort of positioned thinking about the business in this business bucket format and we're going to start getting the EBITDA dollar improvement. If you could just bridge me to your 2018 guidance only because I’m having the same issues with Brett, and I know there is a lot of this layering, there is a lot of buckets were counting for. But, the first thing, the $4 million that you were just discussing with Larry that’s included the 10 million of Operational Excellence that you’re anticipating for 2018, right?

Han Kieftenbeld

No, those are separate. So, the $4 million is really based on the acquisitions synergies and the $10 million that we’re talking about and again that is Phase 2 Operational Excellence obviously that was a program that was initiative in 2017. We’ve actually already realized $3 million in 2017, so the year-over-year is $7 million as an improvement, right.

Francesco Pellegrino

Okay. Then, okay, Then, this is what I’m struggling with. So, we’re starting with the 2017 base adjusted EBITDA of $120 million, you’re guidance implied that you’re going to be growing EBITDA dollars by $18 million to $20 million for 2018. $10 million is going to be coming from Operational Excellence. We have about $8 million coming from NutraGenesis and Novel that leaves about a maximum of $2 million of EBITDA out there associated with some bucket, but that doesn’t includes the $4 million that remains from -- that we were just discussing. It just seems is that the suggested EBITDA guidance might be a little bit late?

Han Kieftenbeld

No, so.

Francesco Pellegrino

Help me with that math?

Han Kieftenbeld

Yes, you’re starting with $120 million, you’re right. The Operational Excellence savings year-over-year $7 million, right 10 versus 3.

Francesco Pellegrino

Okay.

Han Kieftenbeld

We’re talking about the synergies of $4 million that you have named, that’s where enable to the acquisitions.

Francesco Pellegrino

Yes.

Han Kieftenbeld

Then we had obviously the EBITDA growth that we’re getting from including the full year of these acquisitions, right.

Francesco Pellegrino

Right, that you -- you have some of that already included in the $120 million. So, I’m just looking at that the incremental contribution....

Han Kieftenbeld

Yes, so, that $48 million, fair enough. Then we obviously have some EBITDA related to the growth that we’re seeing, right and I mentioned I think it wasn’t response to a question from Brett around 10%. So that’s that. And then obviously, we are making some investments, right. We are making investments in talent in our organization and to other things we’re doing strategically. So there is always some cost there that you got to take into consideration. And that gets you to the range that you have set in terms of the improvement.

Francesco Pellegrino

Okay.

Han Kieftenbeld

Yes. Okay. So, you should be very close.

Francesco Pellegrino

Yes, definitely make sense. The wildcard was just always that portfolio management and price erosion bucket, and it just seems that there is a price -- pricing actions that you’re going to be taking in 2018 that might not necessarily be as much of a headwind as it might actually be a tailwind going forward. So, rubbing my line around that seem, does it that wasn’t going to be that much of a drawdown for EBITDA. But then may be when I start thinking a little bit more about these incremental expenses associated with 2028, maybe not getting that much leverage out of the new expenses going forward at Brett had pointed you. Help me quantify just the highest expenses associated with just like rightsizing this business for really outsized growth for 2019 through 2022. And again hires like cost money, but this bridging, it has sort of been something that a little of hedge factor.

Han Kieftenbeld

Right, but I wouldn't want to overemphasis that point. I just wanted to make it help you out as relates to the bridging. I think the important point is, is the earlier point you've made Francesco, which is related to the base business. And we've made the point in both press releases as our remarks in terms of that stabilizing. And that is important, we underline that and that is an important point, we said very early in 17 that that would happen towards the end of 17 and heading into 18. And that what's we're indeed seeing and you can see it in the numbers two, so that's an important point because the erosion that you had just alluded to a moment ago is obviously -- was a historical pattern that we've had and that is now begin stemmed, if you will. So that's an important part new bridging, bridging for me to be.

Francesco Pellegrino

And I know Larry asked this, I am not sure if I caught the answer. The organic growth that you're going to be capturing in 2018 and looks at least I'm backing into it looks like 2.5% to 4.5%, which looks pretty good. You guys have obviously said that a majority of that going to be from pricing. Can you just help us sort of quantify a little bit better how much of that’s going to be volume? You already told us about new business that you want $1.5 million for the year. Is there any incremental color in regards -- and if you have outside of pricing that sort of helps us understand how you're better positioned for new business or incremental business with existing customers.

Han Kieftenbeld

So, again breaking it out into two buckets, on the base business the volume growth is limited so you've talked about the pricing aspect. We do see some cross selling and NPD opportunities those are there, but that’s new right. Because again as you said earlier, the base business stabilizing, that’s the key message, the key message to take away, but we see some cross selling instrument with the opportunities. Then the growth which is a much bigger percent on the acquired businesses, right, is the inherent market growth of that we've kind marked outs at around 10%. But then on top of that, we have NPD, new product development, value capture, and so not the cross selling opportunity. So if you do that math around that, you get blown off to 20%.

Kim Ann Mink

And Francesco, we're committed to starting next quarter to really talk more about our NPD pipeline and I that's extremely important because I've always led with innovation, technology and marketing ultimately really helped. And now that we've got organizations in place and we've got more tools and technologies in our tool belt, I wanted you to get a sense of some of these wins that we did in a very short timeframe. Remember, we only had Novel since September NutraGenesis since November, and now we're seeing combinations and solutions formulated products that not only contained active ingredients from those portfolios, but also from our phosphate. So, we will be able to talk more about that. I wanted to give you a sense that we feel like where we've turned the corner on that.

Han Kieftenbeld

One last point I would like to add, if may for a moment is, important to understand that the programs that we have talked about be it on the value chain or be it on the full effects from the acquisition that those will progressively impact the year, right. So, what we do see is as we think about the years in the two halves and we gave you the guidance around the $45% and the 55%, would equally even if you think about the nearby quarter, so the first quarter, the current quarter here that we see progression of EBITDA impact in a positive way as the year goes on. So, that is another point I’d like to emphasize.

Francesco Pellegrino

Last question for me when I back out all the noise in regards to the incremental tax charge that resulted in higher income tax expense during the quarter. I back out some of the one-time items. I’m getting a 17% tax rate for the fourth quarter. Could you just help me...

Han Kieftenbeld

Yes, correct. And I made a comment on that, so I can take you back to that. So basically that was related to Mexico permanent items and the effects kind of impact on that. So, yes indeed your observation that the underlying rate for the quarter was indeed at 17%. So that was, if you will abnormally low for us, given where we typically have been. But it was driven by those Mexico perm items.

Francesco Pellegrino

And those Mexico perm items, that’s not captured in the effects loss or gain that you report?

Han Kieftenbeld

No, no that’s purely a tax.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Curt Siegmeyer with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please proceed your question.

Curt Siegmeyer

Could you comment little bit further on the product mix impact on margins in the FHN segment? It seems like that’s been kind of persisting for a couple of quarters now at least, so just looking to get a little bit more color around that, if you do that as transitory in nature or when that could potential resolve itself and shift back?

Kim Ann Mink

Yes, Curt, I can start with that. We have talked about in the Q3 and Q4 timeframe that we had a bit of an impact in that health market on associated with some of our sales in Venezuela and also some sales outside in Asian market.

Han Kieftenbeld

Right.

Kim Ann Mink

That has started to pick up again. It was really something that was out of our control. As you can imagine, everybody was dealing with some Venezuela issue during that time. So, that’s really what’s impacted out because of the profitability of those sales, albeit, small sales, it's a high margin.

Han Kieftenbeld

Yes, and I think Curt just to draw your attention maybe to slide that speaks to that, which is slide 12 in our deck where we see the FHN and Industrial Specialties broken out particularly. We’ve been relatively consistent at the adjusted EBITDA margin level. So, again this last quarter, we produced 19% EBITDA margin on the FHN segment, Q3 was 19%, Q2 was 20%. So, we’ve seen and we’ve been in the interest of the transparency kind of highlighted some of those dynamics that Kim Ann just described. But overall the bottom line, the EBITDA margin performance has been pretty consistent over the year sequential quarters.

Curt Siegmeyer

And then I had one on the Industrial Specialties segment as well. It sounds like the pruning opportunities there has kind of exhausted themselves as it fair to say you're pretty much largely completed that. And then I apologize if I missed it, but on the maintenance stoppage was just wondering what the cause of that was? And I'm assuming, it wasn’t already scheduled so just a little more color there as well?

Kim Ann Mink

Yes, I'll start with the pruning, you're right, Curt, we're pretty much done with that. I mean any good business so continuing we're always going to look at the tail of our business. And if there is very low profit on products there, we're always going to look to see where and how we can improve on that. But overall pruning is done, yes. Han, can you talk about the IS because actually that was a planned outage and we had announced that in Q3 and this is consistent with what we said. And so related to the value chain repositioning and maintenance -- I am sorry manufacturing optimization.

Han Kieftenbeld

So, very much, so, Kim Ann is correct, we had actually guided on that and announced it as part of our Q3 PR that we would incur 4 million in the fourth quarter in terms of maintenance stoppage exchange. It is indeed related to the strategic program that we got on the way. So, we see that as in line with expectations and no surprises there. As it relates to the EBITDA margin for the segment, the 4 million indeed landed in the IS segment, which you and we explained at the moment ago. I think in some of the remakes I made is 4 million, 4% was the EBITDA margin segment in the IS segment in the fourth quarter. If you back out at 4 million, you get close to 10% of EBITDA margin. We typically guided when asked that we would see for that IS segment between 14% and 15%. So there were a few auto level mixed issues. If you will, we were very close to that 14% mark. Overall, if you take away that plant optimization, our plant maintenance stoppage kind of expenses.

Kim Ann Mink

And Curt, one last item, we proactively moved that up into Q4. As we are able to give you more granularity next quarter you will understand why we did that and why we're expediting that because of the overall impact and from a point standpoint what we'll do on cash flow and earnings, and we will have a very rapid and nice return. So, we thought it was most prudent to start fast sooner rather than later.

There are no questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over Ms. Mink for any closing remarks.

Kim Ann Mink

Thanks Michelle. Thank you for joining us today everybody and we really do look forward to keeping you updated on our progress. Have a great day.

Thank you. This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation any have a wonderful day.

