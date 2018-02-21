Concho Resources: 25% Downside Ahead
About: Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)
by: GrowthHunter
Summary
Concho trades at an unsustainable premium to peers.
Despite 4Q2017 revenue and EPS beating expectations, underwhelming guidance will result in pressure on the shares.
Expect 25% downside in the shares.
Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company's operations are focused on the Permian