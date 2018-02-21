Summary

Although underperforming its associated industry over the past six months, KMX is set on an upwards stock price trajectory in lieu of upcoming store expansion initiatives and stock buyback efforts.

KMX displays distinct advantages in its customer centralized business model and overall greater appeal to new car buyers. The company will also benefit from tax reform developments. However, CMX is still facing a number of issues ranging from capital constraints, the rising popularity of car leasing, and the surplus of slightly used vehicles coming to market.

KMX is not only a stock worth owning in the long-term but also offers great shorting opportunities if you are looking to capitalize on quick stock price upsides.