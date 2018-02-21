Electromed: At 12x EV/EBIT, This Double-Digit Grower Is A Bargain
About: Electromed, Inc. (ELMD), Includes: HRC
by: Boris Marjanovic
Summary
Electromed is one of the largest makers of airway clearance devices in the U.S.
The company should post low- to high-teens long-term growth on the back of its expansion into the underpenetrated bronchiectasis market.
The stock currently offers a very attractive risk/award opportunity with 50+% upside potential over the next 12-24 months.
Electromed (ELMD) is a small, underfollowed medical device maker experiencing double-digit earnings and revenue growth. I expect this growth to continue for at least the next few years on the back of the