Electromed: At 12x EV/EBIT, This Double-Digit Grower Is A Bargain

Boris Marjanovic
Summary

Electromed is one of the largest makers of airway clearance devices in the U.S.

The company should post low- to high-teens long-term growth on the back of its expansion into the underpenetrated bronchiectasis market.

The stock currently offers a very attractive risk/award opportunity with 50+% upside potential over the next 12-24 months.

Electromed (ELMD) is a small, underfollowed medical device maker experiencing double-digit earnings and revenue growth. I expect this growth to continue for at least the next few years on the back of the