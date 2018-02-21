27 Dividend Increases: February 12-16, 2018 (Part 3: Remaining Sectors)

As a bonus, I include a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

This week, 27 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including four of the stocks I own.

Monitoring dividend increase announcements is one way to find candidate dividend growth stocks for further analysis.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Last week, 27 companies on my watch list declared dividend increases, including four stocks I own.

To create my watch list, I screen the CCC list, using the following filters:

Market cap ≥ $500M

No stocks that are being acquired

No over-the-counter or pink sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 2% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Contenders and Champions

Part 1 presented dividend increases of stocks in the Industrials and Information Technology sectors. Part 2 covered dividend increase announcements from stocks in the Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Real Estate sectors. Here, I cover increases from stocks in the remaining sectors.

The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• AbbVie (ABBV)

ABBV is a worldwide, research-based biopharmaceutical company that develops and markets products to treat conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and Crohn's disease; hepatitis C; human immunodeficiency virus; endometriosis; thyroid disease; Parkinson's disease; complications associated with chronic kidney disease and cystic fibrosis, and other health conditions. ABBV was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 96¢ per share, an increase of 35.21% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on May 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13.

• Clorox (CLX)

CLX manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The Company sells its products through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, distributors, and medical supply providers. CLX was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

On February 13, the company declared a dividend of 96¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 14.29% increase. The ex-dividend date is April 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 11 to shareholders of record on April 25.

• NextEra Energy (NEE)

NEE, formerly known as FPL Group, Inc., is an electric power company with approximately 42,500 MW of generating capacity in 26 states in the United States and 4 provinces in Canada. The company generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, petroleum coke nuclear, solar and wind. NEE was founded in 1984 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

On February 16, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 12.98%. The dividend is payable on March 15 to shareholders of record on February 27.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

RS provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. Its primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electropolishing. The company also fabricates and distributes structural steel components. RS was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recently, the board of directors of RS declared a quarterly dividend of 50¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 11.11%. All shareholders of record on March 16 will receive the new dividend on March 30.

• Enbridge (ENB)

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Calgary, Canada, ENB is an energy transportation and distribution company with operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates the world's longest crude oil and liquids pipeline system and owns and operates Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. ENB also has international operations and a growing involvement in natural gas transmission and midstream businesses.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 10.00% to C$0.67 per share. The new dividend is payable on March 1 to shareholders of record on February 15, with an ex-dividend date of February 14.

• Coca-Cola (KO)

KO is the world's largest beverage company and the leading producer and marketer of soft drinks. Along with Coca-Cola, recognized as the world's best-known brand, The Coca-Cola Company markets four of the world's top five soft drink brands, including diet Coke, Fanta, and Sprite. KO was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The board of directors of KO has declared a quarterly dividend of 39¢ per share. The new dividend is 5.41% above the prior dividend of 37¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on April 2 to shareholders of record on March 15. The ex-dividend date is March 14.

• NorthWestern (NWE)

NWE, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, was incorporated in Delaware in November 1923. The company provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Recently, NWE increased its quarterly dividend from 52.5¢ per share to 55¢ per share, an increase of 4.76%. The dividend is payable on March 30 to shareholders of record on March 15. NWE will trade ex-dividend on March 14.

• Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Founded in 1984, NUS is a global direct selling company with operations in 53 markets worldwide. The company develops and distributes innovative, premium-quality anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands, respectively. The company is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 1.39% to 36.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 14 to shareholders of record on February 26.

• Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Founded in 1866, SHW develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores, Consumer, Global Finishes, and Latin America Coatings. SHW is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 1.18%, from 85¢ per share to 86¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 9 to shareholders of record on February 26.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, NEE, NWE, and SHW.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

NEE's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in NEE in January 2008 would have returned 10.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

NWE's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in NWE in January 2008 would have returned 8.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SHW's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in SHW in January 2008 would have returned 21.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and, as before, Next Div is annualized.

Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement. Note also that the table lists ex-dividend dates of stocks in sectors not covered in Part 1 and Part 2.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: February 19-March 4, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date Atmos Energy ATO 2.36% $82.07 34 5.80% $1.94 02/23 03/12 Avista AVA 3.00% $49.74 15 4.30% $1.49 02/22 03/15 Badger Meter BMI 1.04% $49.85 25 8.20% $0.52 02/27 03/15 Cass Information Systems CASS 1.65% $58.03 16 8.20% $0.96 03/02 03/15 Cabot CBT 1.97% $63.82 6 9.80% $1.26 02/22 03/05 Celanese CE 1.80% $102.38 8 45.20% $1.84 02/22 03/09 Compass Minerals International CMP 4.66% $61.85 14 7.80% $2.88 02/28 03/15 Connecticut Water Service CTWS 2.27% $52.51 48 4.10% $1.19 02/28 03/15 Dominion Energy D 4.47% $74.75 15 9.60% $3.34 03/01 03/20 Factset Research System FDS 1.12% $200.71 19 12.70% $2.24 02/27 03/20 Flowers Foods FLO 3.24% $21.01 16 9.80% $0.68 03/01 03/16 Corning GLW 2.43% $29.65 7 14.50% $0.72 02/27 03/29 Great Plains Energy GXP 3.69% $29.78 7 5.20% $1.10 02/26 03/20 Hershey HSY 2.63% $99.90 8 10.30% $2.62 02/22 03/15 International Paper IP 3.28% $58.00 8 11.60% $1.90 02/20 03/15 j2 Global JCOM 2.09% $77.69 7 11.80% $1.62 02/21 03/09 Jack Henry & Associates JKHY 1.22% $121.01 27 21.90% $1.48 02/28 03/16 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.57% $130.87 55 6.70% $3.36 02/26 03/13 Kellogg K 3.10% $69.68 13 4.00% $2.16 03/02 03/15 Microchip Technology MCHP 1.71% $84.86 16 0.60% $1.45 02/20 03/06 MGE Energy MGEE 2.36% $54.75 42 4.00% $1.29 02/28 03/15 Marathon Petroleum MPC 2.78% $66.25 8 20.40% $1.84 02/20 03/12 Maxim Integrated Products MXIM 2.70% $62.12 17 8.40% $1.68 02/28 03/15 NextEra Energy NEE 2.89% $153.81 23 10.40% $4.44 02/26 03/15 Nu Skin Enterprises NUS 2.05% $71.36 17 12.50% $1.46 02/23 03/14 ONE Gas OGS 2.72% $67.66 5 N/A $1.84 02/22 03/09 Open Text OTEX 1.51% $34.97 5 N/A $0.53 03/01 03/23 PepsiCo PEP 2.94% $109.48 45 8.50% $3.22 03/01 03/30 Qualcomm QCOM 3.56% $63.99 15 18.30% $2.28 02/27 03/21 Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG 2.31% $91.59 8 10.50% $2.12 02/22 03/09 Sonoco Products SON 3.18% $49.13 35 5.30% $1.56 02/27 03/09 Steris plc STE 1.39% $89.51 13 10.40% $1.24 02/27 03/28 TE Connectivity TEL 1.56% $102.51 6 14.20% $1.60 02/22 03/09

Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, D, JNJ, KO, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.