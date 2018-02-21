Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) has recently reported its fourth-quarter results. The company has often disappointed its investors in the past and Q4 results were not an exception. The company booked another loss below analysts’ expectations. If you are new to Yamana Gold’s story, this part of a slide from Yamana’s Q4 presentations sums everything up well:

Ironically, the slide is titled “delivering financial performance”. As a result of such performance, Yamana Gold shares were glued to $2.50 whereabouts for many months, only rising together with the gold price (GLD) during its recent run to $1350 per ounce.

The company carried $1.85 billion of debt on its balance sheet at the end of 2017 and was more or less forced to raise more capital in order to feel more comfortable on the debt and covenant sides. The company has recently sold $300 million of unsecured senior notes due 2027. After this transaction, Yamana sold Canadian Malartic exploration assets for $162.5 million. Also, the company is planning to sell its Gualcamayo mine in Argentina. The company’s asset sales has put some pressure on production growth but Yamana will finally enjoy the production increase from Cerro Morro, its growth project:

A number of miners reported decreased production guidance for 2018, so Yamana is a growth story in comparison to them. However, the long history of failure on the execution side makes market participants wonder whether future production growth will bring positive financial results or if it will be lowered by some other asset sales. In my opinion, part of Yamana shares’ underperformance is related to frequent disappointments on the earnings side.

With Cerro Morro in play, the company may finally be able to post solid cash flow and earnings by the end of 2018. I won’t take Yamana’s words for granted though and I’d like to see actual results before calling a true turnaround in the company’s fortunes.

I’ve been following Yamana Gold for quite some time now and I understand the frustration that long-time company shareholders feel about their investment. However, it looks like this year may finally be a better year for the company. However, several factors need to be in play: the gold price should preferably stay above $1300/oz, the Cerro Morro ramp-up must go without problems, the planned asset sales must go according to the company’s plan. That’s a big number of IFs but it’s doable. However, I don’t feel that the current share price level is very comfortable for entry:

Yamana Gold’s shares have been trading in the $2.50 - $3.50 range for some time now with occasional overshoots in both the high and the low levels of this range. Since the company is not going bankrupt and is even expected to grow its production this year, there’s hardly a reason why Yamana’s shares will fall to $2.00 and beyond. At the same time, the constant underperformance and execution problems will continue to put pressure on the company’s shares with each downside leg of the gold price. Therefore, I see $2.50 as a comfortable long entry level for a range play in Yamana’s shares. To get above $3.50, the company will either need gold at $1400+ or will have to deliver on its objectives, something that it had repeatedly failed in recent years.

