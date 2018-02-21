Facebook - Embracing Uncertainty

Summary

Recent headlines have constrained Facebook's share price growth despite record results.

Facebook management has a tendency to underpromise and overdeliver, and investors avoiding the company now may be mistaking uncertainty for risk.

The company is a top holding of hedge funds as of December 31, 2017. Why not clone the actions of some of the world’s most sophisticated investors?

Facebook’s competitive advantages are so simple to articulate and easy to understand that some investors may underestimate how powerful they’ve become.