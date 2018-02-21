The Threat Posed By U.S. Shale Oil Will Cap The Upside For Crude

Predicting the price of oil has become something akin to reading tea leaves to forecast the future. There are plethora of articles appearing setting out both sides of the argument and energy markets tend to react sharply to any news either good or bad. Earlier this month inventory builds and a marked upturn in the volume of active U.S. oil rigs triggered a sell-off which caused WTI (USO) to slide below $60 per barrel and Brent dropped to less than $63.

Surprisingly, prices then recovered, WTI bounced back and is now up 14% over the last year.

While Brent (BNO) recovered by 15%, the differential between WTI and Brent has narrowed significantly since the end of last year.

This recovery occurred as confidence returned, leading some pundits to claim that higher crude is on the way and could even go as high as $80 or even more during 2018.

These claims rest on the belief that U.S. shale oil production won’t grow as rapidly as believed, contrary to the views of the IEA which stated:

fast rising production in non-OPEC countries, led by the US, is likely to grow by more than demand.

Then went on to say:

All the indicators that suggest continued fast growth in the US are in perfect alignment; rising prices leading, after a few months, to more drilling, more completions, more production, and more hedging. In early 2018, the situation is reminiscent of the first wave of US shale growth that, riding the tide of high oil prices in the early years of this decade, made big gains in terms of market share and eventually in 2014 forced a historic change of policy by leading producers.

There are signs however that U.S. oil production is about to experience a material expansion as shale oil producers after years of suffering because of sharply weaker prices ramp up activity to generate much needed cashflow to reduce debt and produce returns for investors.

U.S. shale oil is ramping up activity and expanding its capacity

Key to understanding the dynamics of oil prices is understanding the U.S. shale oil industry and its potential to ramp up activity and production. The EIA revised its estimates upwards and believes that U.S. oil production will top 11 million barrels daily in 2018, or almost one million barrels higher than the average for November 2017.

As you can see actual monthly U.S. oil production, by November 2017, had hit a record high of over 301 million barrels.

Recent events indicate that U.S. production should continue to grow. Key among the consider is rising capex among shale and non-shale oil companies, a growing rig count and rising volume of drilled uncompleted wells or DUCs.

Despite statements by shale industry executives that they will act with restraint and rein in spending to focus on profitable drilling, it appears that the drill at all costs mentality that dominated during the boom years is reemerging. The rig count has surged in recent months to 975 operational rigs which is its highest level since April 2015.

Source: U.S. EIA.

Interestingly, as the chart illustrates there is a clear correlation between oil prices and the U.S. rig count. That trend is continuing with the recent spikes in the rig count occurring when WTI burst through $60 per barrel and Brent was hitting $70. The recent decline in crude sparked by fears of a surge in U.S. oil production saw oil pullback sharply and the rig count remain flat.

Another indicator of growing shale oil activity the number of DUCs also indicates that shale oil companies are ramping up activity at a rapid clip. For January 2018, the volume of DUCs grew by 121 wells month over month with the majority located in the Permian.

Source: U.S. EIA.

The Permian because of favorable logistics, low costs and considerable opportunities is experiencing a frenzy of activity as shale oil drillers pile into the play and rapidly ramp up their activity. Around 44% of all active U.S. rigs according to the last rig count are located in the basin and the flurry of activity in the Permian is easy to understand; in the words of industry consultancy IHS Markit:

Impressive break-even economics, abundant geological opportunities, established development parameters and stable to improving oil market conditions are expected to reinforce interest in the basin for the foreseeable future.

As a result of this substantial expansion of drilling activity the Permian has been estimated to have spare production capacity which is second only to Saudi Arabia. This means that there is somewhere between 500,000 to one million additional barrels daily which can be brought on line in a matter of days. If this were to occur, it would apply considerable pressure to oil and cause prices to decline once again.

The Permian basin is forecast to receive the lions share of industry capex over coming years and as the chart below shows capex is projected to grow at a solid clip between now and 2021.

Source: IHS Markit.

According to the estimates set out in the char above U.S. shale oil capex by 2021 will be greater than 2013 when the shale oil boom really hit its straps indicating that shale oil production will continue to expand at significant pace.

A similar trend can be seen when examining the 2018 capex guidance for U.S. energy companies. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) which is one of the leading drillers in the Permian announced that it will divest itself of all of its non-Permian landholdings and infrastructure including 70,000 prime acres in the Eagle Ford. That would generate significant capital that could be directed to strengthening its balance sheet and funding additional exploration and well development in the Permian.

Pioneer also announced that it intended to boost 2018 capex by $200 million compared to 2017 to $2.9 billion which will be used to fund the operation of 20 horizontal rigs in the Permian with to focused on expanding its DUC inventory. This Pioneer estimates will cause its 2018 Permian Basin output to expand by 19% to 24% compared to 2017 adding another 54,000 barrels daily to its output.

Another leading driller in the Permian Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has also boosted capex. For 2018 it plans to spend $3.9 billion to fund 8% to 12% company wide growth with it forecasting 40% growth in the Permian. Its capex represents a $300 million increase over 2017 as well as roughly $1 billion higher than 2016 and a significant portion of that capital is destined for the Permian.

It isn’t only the Permian which is experiencing a considerable uptick in drilling activity. Continental Resources (CLR) which is a leading landholder in the Bakken has boosted 2018 capex to $2.3 billion or around $550 million higher than 2017. The driller expects that spending to support production growth of 17% to 24% which is roughly an additional 49,000 to 69,000 barrels daily.

It is easy to understand why industry participants are moving to expand production as quickly as they can. Technology has caused breakeven costs for the shale oil industry to fall significantly during recent years with it estimated that the industry wide breakeven cost is at around $50 a barrel. That means with WTI at over $60 and because of extensive cost cutting many shale oil producers will return to profitability and be capable of substantially boosting cash flow.

After years of struggling to survive because of the prolonged oil slump the temptation will be too hard for shale drillers to resist. There is also a sense of urgency attached to their desire to drill at a brisk pace. As drilling activity across the U.S. ramps up costs will rise vigorously meaning that those shale companies capable of moving the fastest will have lower initial drilling costs and receive the greatest reward.

The other incentive is that as the volume of oil produced grows it will place considerable pressure on oil prices, meaning that as drilling activity turns into actual oil production the price of crude will fall. Again, this emphasizes that the first movers among oil companies will receive the greatest rewards.

The only constraints facing the shale industry and its ability to rapidly ramp-up drilling activity and expand production relate to logistical constraints. Years of underinvestment means that oil services companies don’t possess the same resources or human capital as they did during the oil boom. It will take some time for oil services capacity to grow and be capable of meeting the significant uptick in demand for their services from shale oil companies.

Bottom line

While it is highly feasible that U.S. shale production will rise at a significant clip during 2018 as well as into 2019, there are technical, cost and capacity constraints that will cap that growth. Much of those constraints come from the oilfield services industry which has yet to rebound from the lean years created by the prolonged slump in crude. This means that despite the threat posed by U.S. shale oil prices will more than likely remain range bound rather than plunging to the lows witnessed in early 2017. That is further supported by the increasing willingness of OPEC or more correctly the Saudi’s and their allies in the organization to readopt their role of swing producer and tighten the market when required so as to support the price point that they desire.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.