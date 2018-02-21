REITs

This 6.7%-Yielding Commercial Property REIT Is A No-Brainer

|
About: W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)
by: Achilles Research
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Achilles Research
Long/short equity, special situations
Summary

W.P. Carey is a "Strong Buy".

W.P. Carey offers a high quality dividend that has consistently grown in the last twenty years.

The REIT is a steal on the sell-off, selling for just ~11x run-rate AFFO.

An investment in WPC yields 6.7 percent.

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is a top-shelf commercial property REIT that I consider to be a "Strong Buy" on the drop. The real estate investment trust has consistently raised its dividend payout in