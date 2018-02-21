Golden Ocean Group Q4 2017 Review: Dividends Begin
by: Gersemi Research
Summary
Company declares first dividend since 2014. Spot on our forecast, but somehow caught the street by surprise.
4Q17 numbers roughly in-line with our forecast, but above consensus.
Continued fundamental improvements ahead. Our $12.5 Target Price implies 32% share upside.
Golden Ocean (GOGL) declared a $0.10 DPS for 4Q17, spot on our forecast but taking consensus by surprise. The numbers were roughly in-line with our estimates but above consensus. The share price reacted