Golden Ocean Group Q4 2017 Review: Dividends Begin

by: Gersemi Research
Summary

Company declares first dividend since 2014. Spot on our forecast, but somehow caught the street by surprise.

4Q17 numbers roughly in-line with our forecast, but above consensus.

Continued fundamental improvements ahead. Our $12.5 Target Price implies 32% share upside.

Golden Ocean (GOGL) declared a $0.10 DPS for 4Q17, spot on our forecast but taking consensus by surprise. The numbers were roughly in-line with our estimates but above consensus. The share price reacted