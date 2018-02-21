Yamana Gold - Just A 'Gualcamayo' Too Short
About: Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)
by: Fun Trading
Summary
The 2017 results, while impressive, scared the market. The stock sold off on the news that the company took a $356 million non-cash impairment charge mainly relating to Gualcamayo mine.
Total production for the fourth quarter was 259,606 ounces of gold from Yamana's six producing mines, up 0.8% sequentially.
We need more time to assess appropriately the company fundamentals following the last results. I recommend a hold with a possible accumulation at $2.40.
Picture: El Peñon. Yamana Homesite.
Investment Thesis
Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) is a mid-tier Canadian gold miner operating six mines and is about to receive 58,115,953 shares of Leagold Mining, representing approximately 22% of