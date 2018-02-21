Yamana Gold - Just A 'Gualcamayo' Too Short

Summary

The 2017 results, while impressive, scared the market. The stock sold off on the news that the company took a $356 million non-cash impairment charge mainly relating to Gualcamayo mine.

Total production for the fourth quarter was 259,606 ounces of gold from Yamana's six producing mines, up 0.8% sequentially.

We need more time to assess appropriately the company fundamentals following the last results. I recommend a hold with a possible accumulation at $2.40.