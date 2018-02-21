The price of natural gas futures are very likely to rise soon because a major sudden stratospheric warming event has occurred over the holiday weekend above the Arctic. That event will cause a return of the Polar vortex to the lower 48 states in the U.S. in about two weeks. The forecast for colder than normal temperatures will create an increase in demand for natural gas and drive natural gas in storage further below the widely followed five-year-average.

The polar vortex above the North Pole is basically a cold-core low pressure system with strong winds that rotate counter clockwise in the middle and upper troposphere and up into the stratosphere. The winds form a fence around the coldest air on the planet in the Arctic keeping the air trapped in the far north. But when a sudden stratospheric warming occurs the winds weaken and allow some cold air to escape and plunge southward. A major stratospheric warming can even slow the winds to a crawl. In some cases the winds reverse to a clockwise rotation allowing most of the cold air in the Arctic to escape southward.

The Climate Prediction Center publishes a chart for the daily temperature in the lower, middle, and upper stratosphere. Below is a chart for the temperature measurements for 50 hpa (which is approximately 20 km above the earth's surface and considered part of the lower stratosphere):

Notice how the temperature has surged upwards over the last few days above the Arctic. These warm temperatures will weaken the Polar vortex and will allow much colder than normal air to escape southward toward the lower 48 states. Now because this cold air will arrive in March the temperatures will not be as low as they were in January, but they will be much colder than normal.

Sure enough the GFS model is picking up data showing a surge in much colder than normal temperatures two weeks from now on March 8, 2018. Here is a look at the predicted temperature map:

Colder than normal air will require more natural gas to be burned for heat and drive the amount of natural gas in storage further below the five-year-average.

The EIA states in its most recent Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report that "working gas in storage was 1,884 Bcf as of Friday, February 9, 2018, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 194 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 577 Bcf less than last year at this time and 433 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,317 Bcf. At 1,884 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range." Below is a chart of the five-year-average for natural gas storage:

The dark blue line above represents the current amount of natural gas in storage. The five-year-average season ending low in storage is above 1.7 Tcf. While storage levels will probably not see the minimum levels hit in 2014, they could well fall to between 1 Tcf and 1.2 Tcf by the end of the season. That would represent a level in which it will be difficult to achieve adequate storage levels for next winter without an increase in production, or a decrease in demand. For either of those two things to happen it will require higher prices for natural gas futures in 2018.

The United States Natural Gas Fund ETF, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) reflects the price movement in near-term natural gas futures traded on the NYMEX. It is the easiest way for most investors to purchase a stake in natural gas futures for a potential upward move in natural gas prices. Below is the six-month chart for UNG:

Investors should view a purchase of the United States Natural Gas Fund as a trade for 2018 and not as a long-term buy and hold.