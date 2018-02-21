Ultra Clean Holdings Can Rise 20%
About: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT), Includes: AMAT, CLS, ICHR, LRCX
by: Bert Hancock
Summary
Ultra Clean Holdings is riding a semiconductor equipment boom.
3D NAND chips will expand investments in new fabrication machinery.
Management has an optimistic outlook for sales.
An earnings power valuation demonstrates upside potential.
Industry cycles and the reliance on two customers adds risk.
Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) is a manufacturer and supplier of critical components and engineering expertise to semiconductor capital equipment manufacturers. They also supply parts for fabricators of OLED display systems. UCTT was founded