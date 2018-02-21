Noah: Capitalizing On China's Booming Private Equity Industry

Summary

Private equity and venture capital is the fast-growing segment of China's investment industry.

Noah is one of the few ways for investors to gain exposure to this market. It also just happens to be best in class.

Noah has seen the strongest growth in its PE/VC AUM and fund distribution business, while decreasing exposure to shadow banking.

The opposite can be said of its closest rival Jupai. Shadow banking is facing a strict crackdown by Chinese regulators.