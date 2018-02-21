There's gold in them hills.

This might seem as a contradiction, but U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) earnings and guidance, which are driving its stock down 15%, are actually a positive for Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP). And indeed, they’re a positive even for SLCA, after the negative sentiment subsides. This article will explain why.

The Most Important Part

Even before SLCA got slaughtered today, fracking sand suppliers were trading at very low earnings multiples. Right now:

SLCA trades for 7.9x its 2018 EPS consensus (though the consensus might go lower in the coming days as analysts revise their estimates).

its 2018 EPS consensus (though the consensus might go lower in the coming days as analysts revise their estimates). HCLP trades for 5.1x its 2018 EPS consensus.

These are very low multiples. There obviously has to be a reason for these low multiples. The reason is simple, there’s a very credible bearish thesis out there, and the thesis calls for a supply overhang hitting the sand market. This supply overhang is supposedly to come from new sand capacity in Texas serving the Permian.

The new local Texas sand is indeed coming. It’s coming from HCLP, SLCA, other fracking sand suppliers and even newcomers to the market. However, this sand is coming at the same time demand for fracking sand is exploding – not just in the Permian but also in other shale formations. The Permian might be at the front of this trend, but the trend is exhibiting itself everywhere, as further proppant intensity is showing itself to be a very effective means of increasing well productivity. Again, this is happening everywhere, but elsewhere with a delay.

It is in this regard that SLCA’s earnings call was the most positive for HCLP, and indeed even arguably for SLCA. The crux of the matter is here (bold is mine):

Bryan A. Shinn - U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. And if you look at where we expect demand to be in 2018, I would expect that we'd be somewhere between 100 million to 110 million tons of sand or about 45% up from the average of 2017. And so, that's a bit stronger than we had originally forecasted. But given where rig count is today and the number of frac crews, it would certainly support that. And then the other thing that's happening is we're seeing quite a build-up of DUC wells. Our estimate today is that there are about 7,700 DUCs out there. And just to put that in perspective, it would take about 50 million tons of frac sand to complete those wells. …. So, when you look at the new drilling plus the DUCs and maybe some drawdown there, you get a pretty bullish scenario for 2018 demand. And I think that's going to keep upward pressure on prices throughout the year, irrespective of some of the planned startups of new capacity that are projected to come online, Will.

This even beats HCLP’s 100 million ton estimate. Moreover, SLCA had this to say as well:

Bryan A. Shinn - U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Yeah. I would say, John, that every time we've done a forward projection in this industry for the last several years, say, for the kind of downturn in 2015 and 2016, we have under-predicted the level of price and demand. We were just having a conversation about this earlier in the week. And so our longer-term projections are still pretty bullish when you get into 2019 to 2020, but every time we make those projections the market outruns us. So I'm very optimistic about where this market is headed. Even with some of the new supply that's coming online, I still don't think it's going to be enough if the kind of projections that we're hearing from major energy companies are true and, look, those folks are the closest to it. So I think there's a lot of reason to be optimistic here beyond 2018. I think 2019, 2020, we should still be in a very strong demand position based on everything I'm hearing out in the market.

So, taking these two together, SLCA expects both a tight market during 2018 and the favorable market to continue even beyond that – irrespective of the new planned capacity. This is a race between demand, that’s growing incredibly fast for fundamental reasons, and supply, which with such increase in demand is only trying to catch up.

These market projections by SLCA are thus extremely supportive for the industry suppliers, HCLP and even SLCA included.

Yet, something spooked investors, sending SLCA down 15% and also affecting HCLP due to it being in the same industry. Let’s see what that was…

What Spooked SLCA Investors And Why Doesn’t It Apply To HCLP?

There were several reasons making SLCA investors nervous. Yet, each of them does not apply to HCLP. Let’s go over them:

SLCA guided for flat pricing during Q1 2018 . This was a straight scare for a market concerned with new supply. However, there was a reason: SLCA goes into Q1 2018 with much higher ( and increased ) contracted volume (70-80% of all its volume), and the contracted prices are below the rising spot prices. This doesn’t apply to HCLP . HCLP guided for a 10% lift in prices during Q1 2018, because it clearly has more exposure to spot prices. This is so even though HCLP’s new Kermit mine in Texas is actually 90% contracted. However, that’s 90% of 23% of revenues.

. This was a straight scare for a market concerned with new supply. However, there was a reason: SLCA goes into Q1 2018 with much higher ( ) contracted volume (70-80% of all its volume), and the contracted prices are below the rising spot prices. . HCLP guided for a 10% lift in prices during Q1 2018, because it clearly has more exposure to spot prices. This is so even though HCLP’s new Kermit mine in Texas is actually 90% contracted. However, that’s 90% of 23% of revenues. SLCA guided for lower contribution margins during Q1 2018 . This is a result of ongoing investments in capacity expansions, as well as an effect from the above-cited contracts. This doesn’t apply to HCLP . HCLP guided for increased contribution margins, both from increased pricing and from optimizations at Kermit ($1 per ton cost savings if applied to the entire HCLP sand production).

. This is a result of ongoing investments in capacity expansions, as well as an effect from the above-cited contracts. . HCLP guided for increased contribution margins, both from increased pricing and from optimizations at Kermit ($1 per ton cost savings if applied to the entire HCLP sand production). SLCA guided for larger than expected capex for 2018 ($300-$350 million). This is the result of SLCA trying to expand production as well as more local crews. This doesn’t apply to HCLP. HCLP already made the capacity expansion investments back in 2017 and guided for just $35-$45 million in capex over 2018. The HCLP capex ensures HCLP will produce extremely large FCF during 2018 (possibly as large as $200 million, unlevered).

As a result of the above, it’s rather obvious that SLCA got punished for factors, which don’t apply to HCLP. Furthermore, HCLP:

Trades at a discount to SLCA.

Is an MLP, thus exposed to lower taxes at the corporate level, with MLPs and REITs generally trading at higher valuation multiples due to the lower tax load. This is so even though SLCA also will see lower taxes during 2018.

Is going to expand already generous distributions ($0.20 per quarter, to increase 10% over each of the following quarters), and is well able to pay them (indeed, it could pay perhaps as much as double). Moreover, HCLP like SLCA is buying back stock. The buybacks are similar in size, but HCLP’s applies to a lower capitalization, so is larger in terms of percentage of stock being bought back.

Conclusion

SLCA’s earnings call was supportive of HCLP because it favorably addressed the greatest fear fracking sands investors have to face: the increase in Texas sand supply.

In this regard, the earnings call wasn’t just positive for HCLP but also for SLCA as well. However, other SLCA-specific developments scared SLCA investors. In my view, though, these SLCA-specific developments were also transitory, so SLCA might ultimately also benefit from the positive market view it shared in the call.

In the meantime, HCLP is trading at a large discount to SLCA even after the SLCA sell-off, and I’ll expect investors to soon realize that the fracking sand market prospects should remain positive for far longer than previously expected. SLCA will probably also have a chance to redeem itself when it brings back increased capacity into the market, where it will benefit from flat pricing (due to contracts) on higher volume.

A fly in the ointment, of course, could come from a crash in crude prices leading to a significant drilling slowdown.