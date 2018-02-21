Long Ideas | Basic Materials

Strong Sales To Propel Consol Coal Resources

Damian Mark
Summary

Sales book for 2018 and 2019 is robust (with exports increasing).

The company's pricing and margins are improving.

The company has a dividend/distribution rate above 14%, and a 1.20 distribution coverage ratio for Q4 2017.

David Einhorn (Greenlight Capital) owns more than 20% of the company.

Introduction

CCR offers an attractive total return for investors for at least the next 18-24 months due to, among other things, (1) the high dividend (above 14%), (2) improved pricing and margins; and (3) a