Strong Sales To Propel Consol Coal Resources
About: CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR), Includes: CEIX
by: Damian Mark
Summary
Sales book for 2018 and 2019 is robust (with exports increasing).
The company's pricing and margins are improving.
The company has a dividend/distribution rate above 14%, and a 1.20 distribution coverage ratio for Q4 2017.
David Einhorn (Greenlight Capital) owns more than 20% of the company.
Introduction
CCR offers an attractive total return for investors for at least the next 18-24 months due to, among other things, (1) the high dividend (above 14%), (2) improved pricing and margins; and (3) a