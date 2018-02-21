Aegean Marine Petroleum Network's (ANW) Management Discusses Acquisition of H.E.C. Europe Limited - Call Transcript

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) Merger & Acquisition Call February 21, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jonathan Mcilroy – President

Justin Yagerman – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Strategy

Darren Laguea – Chief Executive Officer-H.E.C.

Spyros Gianniotis – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

John Gandolfo – Clarksons

Randy Giveans – Jefferies

Ben Nolan – Stifel

Hosting the call today is Jonathan Mcilroy, President of Aegean; Spyros Gianniotis, Chief Financial Officer of Aegean; Justin Yagerman, Senior Vice President of Aegean; and Darren Laguea, Chief Executive Officer of H.E.C.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Thank you, operator. Let's go to Slide number 6. Today, Aegean is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire H.E.C. Europe Limited, which we refer to as HEC, the parent company of Hellenic Environmental Center S.A. and the group of companies that together provide global port reception facility services for maritime and offshore waste for approximately $367 million, including the assumption of debt and debt-like items.

Given the current bunker conditions, driven by intense competition, Aegean has taken the initiative to explore strategic alternatives, including acquiring complementary businesses with strong growth prospects. To give you some background information on HEC, the predecessor company began operations in 1993 and HEC was established in the year 2000 by Dimitris Melisanidis and the Agiostratitis family. HEC uses chemical and mechanical technology to collect and treat liquid maritime waste and then resell any recovered oil or lubricants.

The company currently operates in Greece, Germany and Gibraltar. Our group strategy with HEC consists of expanding into other markets through acquisitions and geographical expansion projects. Aegean's board and management have been executing on a strategy to optimize our global asset base and infrastructure, while pursuing accretive and higher-margin growth opportunities. We believe that this transaction is exactly within this framework opening the combined company to growth opportunities in the environmental services market as well as creating the potential for synergies within our existing network.

Turning to Slide 7. This transaction has several key attributes. It brings back Dimitris Melisanidis along with the Agiostratitis family as the largest shareholders in Aegean giving us a strong sponsor. It enables us to market HEC's environmental and waste services to our large customer base, expand HEC's businesses into new locations, and potentially leverage our existing asset base and operational infrastructure for use in HEC's network. Regulatory industry trends are expected to boost demand for HEC services, thereby strategically positioning us in high-margin growth business with a global footprint.

HEC has an attractive utility-like business model, and the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS in year one. HEC's expected 2018 EBITDA of $35 million to $40 million represents a 9.2 to 10.5 forward purchase multiple on enterprise value of $365 million. The acquisition was unanimously approved by the Aegean board upon the recommendation of a special committee of independent directors. In making its recommendation, the special independent committee consulted with its independent financial adviser Clarksons Platou Securities Inc., Clarksons Platou Securities and outside legal counsel. The acquisition does not require the approval of Aegean shareholders. This transaction positions Aegean to ramp up its growth profile and diversify its revenue growth.

I will now turn over to Justin to run through the summary of the transaction on Slide 8.

Justin Yagerman

Thanks, Jonathan. As you can see, the transaction structure consists of 100% acquisition of the outstanding equity in HEC. HEC's current shareholders will receive a combined consideration of $329 million or an enterprise value of roughly $367 million. This includes the issuance of 20 million shares of Aegean common stock and the transfer of roughly $200 million of Aegean's accounts receivable to the sellers. It also includes $25 million in a two-year unsecured sellers note at the rate of 4% and up to $15 million of cash or up to $15 million in a two-year unsecured sellers note again at a rate of 4%.

The sellers include companies owned and controlled by Dimitris Melisanidis and the Agiostratitis family. Included in the terms of the deal, and to the extent the sellers and their affiliates maintain the beneficial ownership of 25% or more of the outstanding shares, the sellers shall have the right to designate two board nominees and recommend one additional nominee, which must be independent and not be an affiliate of the sellers, subject to the approval of the Aegean nominating and corporate governance committee. The closing of the transaction will be subject to customary conditions, and we expect it to take place in the second quarter of 2018.

As part of this announcement, as you can see on Slide 9, Aegean plans to appoint four new directors to its board: two of these directors, George Melisanidis and Darren Laguea are affiliated with HEC, while the other two, Demetrios Diakolios and Alexis Rodopoulos are independent nominees bringing our total number of independent directors to five and expanding our board post closure to eight members. We believe these additions will enhance the wealth of experience and expertise available to Aegean as it positions itself to capitalize on significant growth potential. Back to Jonathan.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Thank you, Justin. Please turn to Slide 10, which provides an illustration of the growth potential ahead. The acquisition of HEC presents us with the unique opportunity to capitalize on the complementary nature of our services and networks in a large global market with significant additional growth potential.

MARPOL regulatory tailwinds require all vessels to discharge waste through the provision of adequate port reception facilities. Aegean is currently serving over 30 markets worldwide and will have the ability to extend HEC's services into additional markets, which in many cases are comprised of blue chip customers Aegean already serve.

Now I am pleased to pass the floor to Darren Laguea, Chief Executive Officer of HEC.

Darren Laguea

Thank you, Jonathan. I'm extremely pleased to be here with the Aegean team today. We look forward to working together with you. HEC is an environmental company active in the treatment of maritime and offshore waste. The vision of HEC is to create an omni-global network and become one of the largest international port reception facility networks worldwide.

I have spent my entire career in the bunker and port business, and view this marriage a combination of this endeavor. Let's start with Slide 12, which give you an overview of HEC in terms of figures. In 2018, HEC is projected to generate $60 million to $65 million of revenue and $35 million to $40 million in EBITDA, inclusive of the completion of three pending acquisition targets. This is up from roughly $43 million of revenues and $15.5 million of EBITDA in 2017.

In 2017, our revenue breakdown consisted of 42% of MARPOL collection, 29% of sales of recovered oil, 17% of port fees, and 12% in industrial cleaning. HEC operates three geographies with strategic important ports in Greece, Germany and Gibraltar, attributing to 66% of its revenue in Greece, while Germany makes 25% of our revenue and Gibraltar constitutes 9%.

Let us now turn to Slide 13 to provide a breakdown of our assets and infrastructure. Our two land-based treatment plants are in Greece and Germany. It is hard to get the sense from the picture, but the plant in Greece is well stocked and has a storage capacity of approximately 45,000 cubic meters with the ability to treat more than one million cubic meters of liquid waste annually. Our Greece facility uses the patent process to separate oily waste, which would result water purification and recovered oil.

Our plant in Germany have storage capacity of approximately 26,500 cubic meters with the ability to treat more than 120,000 cubic meters of liquid waste annually. We also own a floating separator, namely Ecomaster, with approximately 100,000 metric tons deadweight. This floating unit is equipped with all the necessary equipment to fight pollution in case of an incidence in its wider region.

HEC owns 12 sea collection and transport vessels. In Greece, we own and operate seven specialized tankers with a capacity of 8,164 deadweight. In Gibraltar, we own and operate three tankers with capacity of 8,572 deadweight. And in Germany, we own and operate two tanker barges.

Finally, we have the collection of 23 land and transport vehicles makers. In Greece and Germany, HEC operates a fleet of special tank trucks with a capacity from 15 to 26 cubic meters.

Trucks are equipped with auxillary equipment, including cranes, storage tanks and hydraulic pumps. In addition, HEC owns and operates a fleet of vacuum trucks for the collection of viscous substances.

Please turn to Slide 15, where we discuss some of the investment highlights HEC acquisition will provide. HEC runs an attractive utility-like business model and operates an environmental growth business. Industry regulations are expected to boost demand for the service offered by HEC. All this provides potential for exciting acquisition and geographic expansion projects.

As we will describe, this should provide opportunities for synergies through the geographic expansion as well as tapping into the Aegean blue chip and complementary customer base as we market HEC services.

On Slide 16, we expand HEC's attractive utility-like business model. HEC operates on a fixed fee and entails a collection of mandatory port fees legislated by the authority. HEC vessels or trucks are responsible for the collection of waste and then delivering it to either the floating or land-based treatment facility.

HEC is then responsible for performing treatment on oily waste. The treatment separates the oily waste into recovered and purified water. The high-quality recovered oil is then sold to clients in the open market. And the purified water is safely discharged.

HEC has established a significant relationship and has a concession agreement in place with the Piraeus Port Authority through the year 2049 to cover all vessels entering the Piraeus Port. HEC has also established a partnership with the Gibraltar Port Authority and is currently one of three providers of port reception facilities in Hamburg.

Slide 17 to expand HEC environmental growth business. Due to the increased regulations such as MARPOL 73/78, the global environmental market has grown significantly. Ships are required to dispose off their waste in accordance to MARPOL convention. There are currently 150 states that have signed MARPOL, requiring 30,000-plus ports to provide reception facilities similar to HEC.

HEC capitalized on the regulatory tailwinds having successfully expanded into a Gibraltar and Germany, thereby making us a meaningful player in three of the biggest European ports. We intend to keep the growth momentum going, and currently have a project pipeline that includes three acquisitions and two geographic expansion projects, which we will delve into in the next slide.

Turning to Slide 18, there are currently three acquisitions under negotiations, which we expect to close in 2018. Each acquisition is highly complementary of the pro forma combined footprint of both HEC and Aegean and they represent $50 million and $6 million of annualized revenue and EBITDA, respectively.

In addition, HEC is currently negotiating partners with the port authorities and owners of two new geographic locations, which open the opportunity to represent over nine port locations with over 23,000 vessel calls per annum. Assuming that we're able to get these projects to investment phase, we expect to commence operations within the next six to eighteen months of closing the Aegean-HEC transaction.

Slide 19 takes a closer look of the potential synergies coming out from this transaction. As this slide shows the complementary synergies of growth potential rest on the four pillars: the ability to tap into Aegean large and global customer base of HEC services; ability to expand into new geographic locations; ability to leverage Aegean's existing asset base; and ability to leverage Aegean's operational expertise. HEC's complementary business model is expected to unlock benefits from Aegean's global footprint. HEC would be able to leverage Aegean's strong client base and existing relationships to provide waste disposal services and additional recycled oil sales opportunities.

HEC will be able to leverage Aegean's existing team and port relationships to expedite market expansion and expand into new geographies. This transaction should allow HEC to redeploy, repurpose and utilize Aegean ships as well as also potential to reduce overhead by consolidating officials. HEC will also have the ability to access operational expertise, risk management, operational efficiency for the combined fleet.

Finally, on Slide 20 illustrate the complementary nature of the blue chip customer base. Our combined services will provide an enhanced suite of offerings creating significant marketing opportunities. Given the diversity of our client base, there will be minimum single client exposure.

I will now hand over the floor to Justin to give you a brief update on Aegean.

Justin Yagerman

Thank you, Darren. As you may have seen from our press release yesterday evening, the fourth quarter of 2017 continue to exhibit the challenging trends we've seen throughout last year. However, our results were materially impacted this quarter by a combination of cash and non-cash non-recurring charges as well as an extraordinary impact from hedging. We've already seen a reversal of the hedging impact occur in January of 2018, which is more than compensated for the losses incurred.

Net of the non-recurring items, we continue to make strong progress on expense control and have taken a variety of steps to improve our profitability, including ceasing our physical supply operations in Singapore, recalibrating our storage footprint in the U.S. West Coast, reduction of volumes in Fujairah, and active management of our assets, including re-contracting vacant storage in Fujairah as well as managing our idle fleet of vessels and looking for profitable employment for these ships.

With that, I'll turn the call over to our CFO, Spyros Gianniotis, to give an update on our 2018 convertible notes.

Spyros Gianniotis

Thank you Justin. On Slide 23 we would like to highlight an update on our 2018 convertible notes. Currently, $94,550,000 remains outstanding on our 4% convertible notes due November 2018. The company continues to weigh its options on how to best address this maturity. The company will seek to minimize or eliminate any equity dilution associated with this note or its refinancing.

We are currently considering our options, which include, but are not limited to: number one, the offer of unlevered current assets as collateral for refinancing; number two, refinancing of fixed assets to cover some or all of our obligations under the notes; and number three, potential sale and/or sale lease back of fixed assets generating liquidity to address some or all of the maturing notes.

I will now turn the call back to Jonathan to conclude.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Thank you, Spyros. On Side 25, you will see our promise, which is embedded in this transaction. We see our investment in HEC not just as a means to drive stronger growth and higher profitability at the company, but also as a chance to improve the environmental sustainability and social accountability of our organization. As the world and our business continues to get more environmentally conscious, we at Aegean want to take a leadership role as we look ahead to 2020 and beyond.

I will conclude my prepared remarks with Slide Number 26, which details the beneficial factors behind this acquisition and how it will translate to significant shareholder value. The synergies between Aegean and HEC provide a very compelling strategic rationale. HEC's growth strategy is consistent with Aegean's model. HEC not only offers additional recurring revenue streams, but it also capitalizes on strong industry tailwinds all the while forming a strong combined platform to expedite growth for both segments. We believe this complementary structure will materialize into significant shareholder value.

With that operator please open the call to questions.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Hey John.

John Gandolfo

[Indiscernible]

Darren Laguea

Hello.

John Gandolfo

Hello.

John Gandolfo

Okay, sorry. Sorry about that. Thanks. So just wanted to touch base on the upcoming 2020 sulfur regulations. I mean, it seems most owners are taking kind of a wait-and-see approach towards installing scrubbers. Assuming no delay on the implementation of those regulations, I guess, we assume a surge in, so to speak, cleaner fuel consumption as opposed to your typical dirty bunkers used today.

Now would this impact the necessity of H.E.C. services going forward? If this was the case, maybe in terms of less large service fleet that clean-up some vessels?

Darren Laguea

Good afternoon it’s Darren Laguea taking your question. Surely, we are trying to see this will affect us personally – the company. We see that, obviously, the increments of tank washing operations and other disposals of waste will continue. Vessels will still create sediments and sludges regardless if they change to low sulfur and this has been seen in the past years as well. So we take it as an area of concern. We are not too concerned about the availability of the plants providing service – continued service in the future regardless of this implementation.

John Gandolfo

Got it, got it. Thank you for that. And now just a few other questions regarding the acquisition. I guess, the initial $35 million to $40 million EBITDA guidance is inclusive of three acquisitions currently under negotiation with H.E.C. Is there a CapEx requirement that Aegean is going to need to meet following the closure of the H.E.C acquisition?

Justin Yagerman

We haven't put out a CapEx number yet, John.

John Gandolfo

Okay.

Justin Yagerman

The three acquisitions are still being finalized in terms of the negotiation prices for those. So we wouldn't want to put out a number yet for that.

John Gandolfo

Okay, okay, got it. And then, I guess, speaking on CapEx in terms of repurposing Aegean's current bunkering fleet towards being able to participate in HEC's business platform, what's the typical investment required to cover one of those – to cover the conversion?

Jonathan Mcilroy

Most of the vessels are directly applicable. So in terms of CapEx requirement, you're talking about absolutely new nickel and dime kind of level. We already know the vessels which work in support of HEC's operations in all aspects of the operation, and most of the vessels are required zero modification. So it's plug-and-play with regards to the tonnage that we have.

John Gandolfo

Okay, that’s great. And then lastly, before I turn it over, something that kind of jumped out in regards to the actual – your consideration was that you're able to use around $200 million of receivables with the transaction. Was there any discount on that versus balance sheet figure? And also, is there an impact towards the current working capital facilities in terms of maybe a minimum working capital balance going forward?

Spyros Gianniotis

Regarding discount, there is no discount. It's the face value of the receivables, and that's reported in the balance sheet. And no, has no affect of the global facility because those receivables are ineligible, as called, under the facility agreement. So in other words, they are not part of the global facility agreement. They are financed by equity.

John Gandolfo

Okay, got it. So that’s great. That’s it from me. And I’ll turn it over and once again congrats on the acquisition.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Thanks John.

Justin Yagerman

Thank you.

Thank you, Mr. Gandolfo. Now your next question from Jefferies comes from the line of Randy Giveans. And your line is now open sir.

Randy Giveans

Thank you, operator. Just a few quick questions. I know you said the transaction is expected to close in 2Q 2018. Is that more of a April event, June event? Can you give a little closer guidance there?

Justin Yagerman

No. I think we're expecting it to be April, but you never have definite line of sight on these things. There are, obviously, customary closing conditions that has to be made.

Randy Giveans

Okay, sooner rather than later. And then getting to evaluations. How did you kind of get into that 9x or 10x I guess, EBITDA valuation multiple? And then, for the share issuance, the 20 million shares there, how did you kind of come up for those numbers?

Justin Yagerman

The consideration for the deal is something that was advised by both Jefferies and Clarksons. And we were issued fairness opinions. They provided the company with comparisons as well as to the special committee of the board. So that was done with the independent members of the board. So that was how the deal consideration came out to being. And then the 20 million shares gives the sellers roughly one-third of the company in terms of the combined pro forma amount of shares, which was around the level that we were comfortable with. And we came out the negotiations that took place between the committee and the sellers.

Randy Giveans

Okay. I have one more business question. So for the highlights, you mentioned entering into an exciting and untapped market. So what are the barriers to entry for business like this into some of these 30 markets that Aegean operates in?

Jonathan Mcilroy

I'll let Darren answer that.

Darren Laguea

Well, I think that it gives us, as we said in the presentation, being able to tap into Aegean, which is already established worldwide, makes everything much easier for us. We have the knowledge, we have the customer base, we have people on sites, we know the expertise of local. So this will help us provide our business applications to drive it forward in a much positive manner.

Randy Giveans

Okay. And then one quick question on the quarter. It's my last question. So it looks like the adjusted net income was about $2 million loss better than, I guess, $4 million loss in 3Q 2017. So what's the gross spread for that in 4Q? I'm assuming a little better than the, I guess, 2014, 2016 in 3Q.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Yes, on adjusted basis, yes, absolutely. So we'll be going into more details on the earnings call in a couple of weeks. So stay tuned on that. And we'll go into a full comparison in terms of how we think the quarter shook out.

Randy Giveans

Okay, looking forward to it. Thanks for the time. Congrats on the acquisition.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Thanks Randy.

Thank you, Mr. Giveans. Now your next question from Stifel comes from the line of Ben Nolan. And your line is now open sir.

Ben Nolan

Hey guys. I wanted to follow-up quickly on John's question, when thinking – and maybe you could just help me bridge last year show that you had $15.5 million of EBITDA and there is a handful of these acquisitions and you're expecting both EBITDA and revenue to grow by $20 million to $25 million. Although the acquisitions reflect like something or at least the one that we've shown there, $6 million of EBITDA. How are you getting the extra $20 million to $25 million of EBITDA relative to that $6 million acquisition?

Darren Laguea

Okay. Look, even if we leave out for one second the HEC acquisition, this brings our own percentage of the EBITDA and revenue coming in. I'll give you an example, as with regards to what we have today. I mean, Gibraltar has just seen the – a new port implementation fees from January 2018. Now these fees have dramatically been increased, which in effect provides no incentive for the vessels not to discharge their waste. In other words, what happens is that this incremental fees actually incentivize vessels to deliver the waste.

So we're getting the fee incremental, which is in approximate of about $4 million per annum. Then we have the waste that's been discharged, thanks for this, we'll have fee. And obviously, the percentage of oil that comes from the collection of waste. So therefore, we have like three sorts of invoicing, and then revenue coming in. So this is as an example of….

Ben Nolan

And also the [indiscernible] rate is pulled up on Gibraltar…

Darren Laguea

Yes, in Gibraltar, we – I can confirm that for the last 16 years, the percentage has never grown above 3% in fact it's never grown beyond 2.8%. In January this year, we've already seen 10%. And year-to-date, the 15th of February, we already have 12%.

Justin Yagerman

In addition there, the price of oil has gone up and the recovered oil is a portion of the revenue that we're driving up this business. So obviously, as the price of oil goes up, it's beneficial for the company. The inverse would be true as well on the downside, but given the one that we've seen in oil prices, it's definitely been helpful from a projection standpoint.

Ben Nolan

Okay. And then with respect to the acquisitions, I assume those would need to be closed prior to this acquisition being done. Correct?

Justin Yagerman

Yes. I don't think we're going to comment on timing. What we said in the materials is 2018.

Ben Nolan

Well, I guess, the only reason I ask is, obviously, to some extent it's a portion of the EBITDA assumption that's being made to come to that purchase price. So if there is incremental CapEx, it would have to be paid subsequent to the deal. You can't really include in the EBITDA for the purchase price, correct?

Justin Yagerman

Yes, I see what you're saying. I think at the end of the day, we're looking at the growth potential for the business when we're talking about what's the expectation is for the 2018 EBITDA.

Ben Nolan

I see. So really the multiple would be some level higher, if you exclude the acquisition CapEx, correct?

Justin Yagerman

If you excluded the acquisition, yes, that will be correct.

Ben Nolan

Okay. And then my next question relates really to timing. I mean, obviously, the Aegean share prices, a third of the book value and I appreciate that the market is currently challenging, but there is a pretty heavy equity price being paid here relative to the current value of the shares. Why do something like this as supposed to simply just sort of retrenching a bit and trying to organically drive value to shares?

Justin Yagerman

Look, I think in a perfect world, we'd be doing both, yes? I mean, at the end of the day, the operating leverage that exists within the business operates to be upside and to the downside, and we've continued to focus on cutting costs as we've noted and that will show in the Q4 results that we'll be releasing. But it’s embedded in the pre-announcement that we made last night.

And so we are continuing to focus on improving the core business. We will continue to focus on improving the core business, but we had an opportunity to diversify our business, which we've seen the cyclicality of in a very big way in 2017 and decided to act on the ability to diversify our revenue streams and move into what's in our opinion, an exciting growth opportunity.

As you look at HEC's business, we have major regulatory tailwinds, we have big geographic expansion opportunities, and we're going to be able to get on the offensive again, when it comes to growing our business as opposed to just playing defense on the bunker side.

Jonathan Mcilroy

I mean, I think that the highly synergistic nature of this transaction come to be underestimated, and one thing is, I mean, clearly we've come out of a very difficult year in 2017, which is evident in the results, which you've seen up to-date. And one of the dialogues that we've been having with all stakeholders in the business is the need for the company to preserve value, built shareholder, but also protect the asset base of the company.

And rather than simply relying on the model, which is based on retrenchment where we're actively looking at adding value to the network and the assets that we have and we know that for example, the cross utilization of the tonnage that we have in terms of the fleet, in terms of the storage we have, in terms of the networks that we have is going to be an enormous multiplier in terms of the current HEC business. So I think that from our side of things this is a great way of adding shareholder value.

Ben Nolan

Yes. And I tend to agree that business is interesting. I guess, my thinking is, why not wait six months or a year or something to see if you can improve the value of your currency.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Yes. One thing I would say with regards to that Ben, is really the decision – the strategic decision to buy HEC and align Aegean into this new environmental sector is not going to diminish our focus on writing the core business and optimizing the core business. And so that process, which we started six months ago with regards to the operating cost cuts, the improved utilization of the fleet and so on that we've been talking about, is powering ahead, I mean, we are doing it.

But one thing with this is that, as we've said, the bunker market is very mature, it's overpopulated, it's ultra-competitive, and we're looking at a two-year window prior to 2020 where we think that these factors are going to remain prevalent in the market. And we don't want to be playing defense for the next two years in anticipation of 2020. We want to show shareholders that management is looking actively at developing and expanding the group into interesting intrinsically more profitable segments of business.

Ben Nolan

Okay. Is there an element here of – and obviously, you're reintroducing the founders stake into the business here, and sort of adding board members, call it, at least somewhat related. Is that an element of what's happening here in terms of the timing and the acquisition?

Justin Yagerman

Yes. I mean, I think this acquisition is predicated on the statements that we made before about the view that we have of the business going forward and the opportunity that we had to acquire the business and the growth that we'll get out of it. I mean, the rest is customary based on a merger of this kind.

Ben Nolan

Okay. And then, lastly, following that same line of thought. I think the market 1.5 year ago was very, very supportive of the buy-op of Mr. Melisanidis as a function of the share price as a result of that. Help me walk through why it's a good idea of bringing back him again?

Justin Yagerman

Well, I think that we're not just bringing him back in. There is a business that we're buying as part of that transaction and the business is what's extremely attractive. As part of the collateral of that transaction, having Mr. Melisanidis back is actually something that from a management standpoint can be viewed in an advantageous way.

It's very comforting to our banks and to our various different stakeholders that we have strong sponsorship, large shareholder that has significant interest in the business. And I think that's something that is sometimes lost when folks look at these types of transactions and the like. So at the end of the day, we see this as a positive, and we highlighted as one of the key attributes of the deal.

Ben Nolan

Okay, I appreciate that, and obviously, your shareholders feel differently. But that’s it for me, I will turn it over. Thanks.

Justin Yagerman

Thanks, Ben.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Thank you, operator. Concluding today's conference call and presentation, I would like to reaffirm our commitment to lead our company through the current market conditions, leveraging and optimizing Aegean's global platform, network and branding. Thank you, again, to everyone for joining us today. We look forward to having you with us at our upcoming quarterly earnings call. At this point, we can all disconnect. Thank you for your time.

