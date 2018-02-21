Deere & Company: Less Profitable And More Expensive
About: Deere & Company (DE)
by: Patrick Doyle
Summary
Net income at Deere & Company has declined at a CAGR of about 6% over the past six years.
In spite of that fact, the shares are priced very richly.
The market seems to assume the company will grow at a perpetual growth rate of about 7%, in spite of years of lackluster performance.
Over the past twelve months, the shares of Deere & Co. (DE) are up about 50%, which is an astonishing rate of return in light of the fact that the company is less